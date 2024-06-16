The Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is going to be celebrated this week in the country and across the world. The government and administration have instructed people to follow their faith without causing trouble to others, however, an offensive instance hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus has come to light in Mumbai the name “Ram” was written on a goat which was meant for sacrifice.

The incident is from the Navi Mumbai area where “Goodluck Goat Meat Shop” operates in the Central Business District of Belapur. The owner of this mutton store is identified as Muhammad Shafi as flashed on the board. On 15th June, some people from the Hindu organization reached there and made a video of a white goat with the word “Ram” inscribed on its back in yellow colour. They then informed the authorities who took the goat into their custody. The video of the occurrence is also going viral on social media.

सदर तक्रारच्या अनुषंगाने CBD बेलापूर पोलीस ठाणे गुन्हा रजि नंबर १२३/२०२४ प्रमाणे गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. — नवी मुंबई पोलीस – Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) June 15, 2024

The shopkeeper and the Hindu group members assembled at the shop can be seen arguing in the footage while cops are trying to manage the sensitive situation. A case has been filed against the proprietor of the store which has been shut down by the administration until further directives. Social media users, together with Hindu outfits have called for harsh punishment against the offenders.

It was kept outside a meat shop. Mumbai Police have filed a First Information Report against the owner and he has been taken into custody as well as the store has been closed. “According to the preliminary information received, a goat with Ram’s name written on it was kept for sale at Good Luck Mutton Shop in CBD Sector One, Navi Mumbai. A complaint was registered under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and police have detained the shop owner,” informed a police official.