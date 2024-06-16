Sunday, June 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Shop owner detained after visuals of goat meant for Bakrid scribbled with 'Ram'...
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Shop owner detained after visuals of goat meant for Bakrid scribbled with ‘Ram’ goes viral on social media

The incident is from the Navi Mumbai area where "Goodluck Goat Meat Shop" operates in the Central Business District of Belapur. The owner of this mutton store is identified as Muhammad Shafi

OpIndia Staff
Image from The Free Press Journal
Image via The Free Press Journal
10

The Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is going to be celebrated this week in the country and across the world. The government and administration have instructed people to follow their faith without causing trouble to others, however, an offensive instance hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus has come to light in Mumbai the name “Ram” was written on a goat which was meant for sacrifice.

The incident is from the Navi Mumbai area where “Goodluck Goat Meat Shop” operates in the Central Business District of Belapur. The owner of this mutton store is identified as Muhammad Shafi as flashed on the board. On 15th June, some people from the Hindu organization reached there and made a video of a white goat with the word “Ram” inscribed on its back in yellow colour. They then informed the authorities who took the goat into their custody. The video of the occurrence is also going viral on social media.

The shopkeeper and the Hindu group members assembled at the shop can be seen arguing in the footage while cops are trying to manage the sensitive situation. A case has been filed against the proprietor of the store which has been shut down by the administration until further directives. Social media users, together with Hindu outfits have called for harsh punishment against the offenders.

It was kept outside a meat shop. Mumbai Police have filed a First Information Report against the owner and he has been taken into custody as well as the store has been closed. “According to the preliminary information received, a goat with Ram’s name written on it was kept for sale at Good Luck Mutton Shop in CBD Sector One, Navi Mumbai. A complaint was registered under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and police have detained the shop owner,” informed a police official.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Jalandhar: Family members including mothers and sisters of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa and his aid Yadwinder Singh arrested in extortion racket

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of Eid, tomato prices touch 200 Rs per Kg in Pakistan

ANI -

Gujarat: Pamphlets asking for cow sacrifice issued in Bharuch ahead of Eid, Islamic organisation apologises after Hindus protested and demanded action

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission confirms OpIndia explanation of how Mid-Day report claiming EVM unlocked by phone is fake and it is a case of unauthorised phone...

OpIndia Staff -

Historical correction? NCERT erases reference to disputed Babri, calls it ‘3 domed structure’ built at the birthplace of Shri Ram

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: After the murder of a Maulana in Pratapgarh, an Islamist mob targets Hindu families and tries to storm their houses, Many Brahmins...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Pakistan: While authorities allow Muslims to abduct and marry underage Hindu girls, they step in to save a minor Muslim girl from forced marriage

OpIndia Staff -

Attack on EVMs resumes after Mid-Day claimed a phone was used to unlock EVMs, here is how the report is completely fake and misleading

Raju Das -

Telangana: Police arrest T Raja Singh, prevent him from meeting Gaurakshaks assaulted by goons in Medak

OpIndia Staff -

‘Huge sweeping generalisation, happy to give tutorial’: Ex-BJP Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells Elon Musk after he calls for elimination of EVMs

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com