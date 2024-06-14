Friday, June 14, 2024
Rajasthan: Govt sweeper who became famous for qualifying RAS exam gets arrested for taking Rs 1.75 lakh bribe for fixing sweeper jobs

Acting on the inputs, ACB Inspector Kanchan Bhati caught the RAS officer from the spot with Rs 1.75 lakh in cash. Also, the ACP said that the job deal was fixed for three and a half lakhs.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: RAS officer who once worked as a sweeper arrested for taking Rs 1.75 lakh bribe in exchange of sweeping jobs, shocking details
Image- Amar Ujala
Asha Kandara (Bhati), who made headlines for passing the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) test some years back while working as a sweeper, is back in the spotlight, but for an embarrassing reason this time. The state Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Asha for taking huge bribes and running a job racket.

The move is viewed as a fall from grace for the RAS officer, who was once a role model for applicants to the meticulous state civil service test.

A representative for the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau stated that on Wednesday (12th June) night, the Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended Asha near Jaitaran with a bribe of Rs 1.75 lakh. The arrest took place as the ACB received information that Asha, who is currently working at the Heritage Nagar Nigam Jaipur was accepting bribes in exchange for recruitment as sweepers.

According to authorities at the Anti-Corruption Bureau, she left Jaipur for Pali on Tuesday (11th June) night, while her son arrived in Jaitaran with money. Yogendra Chaudhary, a broker, was also there with the arrested duo. Both stayed at Hotel Sheetal in the heart of Jaitaran Bar.

Acting on the inputs, ACB Inspector Kanchan Bhati caught the RAS officer from the spot with Rs 1.75 lakh in cash. Also, the ACP said that the job deal was fixed for three and a half lakhs.

The arrest is considered as a fall from grace for Asha, who made headlines after passing the renowned RAS exam in 2018 despite working as a sweeper. The results were announced in the year 2021. Asha, a single mother, had declared that she wants to prepare for IAS exams and had not joined the state civil services.

