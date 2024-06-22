Saturday, June 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Communal clashes break out in Jodhpur over installation of two new gates at...
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Communal clashes break out in Jodhpur over installation of two new gates at Eidgah, Section 144 imposed

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel warned of strict action if anyone tried to flare up communal tensions in the region.

ANI
Image Source: Tribune
8

A curfew has been imposed in five police station areas of Jodhpur in Rajasthan after incidents of violence, including stone pelting and arson, broke out in a locality in the city, police said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Nishant Bhardwaj, ADCP, Jodhpur said, “Yesterday, on June 21, communal unrest broke out between two communities. Stone pelting happened and there was pelting against the Police as well…Using all our forces, the situation was brought under control. Right now, the situation in the area is fine. Many were taken into custody for pelting stones at Police and for spreading unrest.”

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel has appealed to all communities to uphold harmony and said that action will be taken against those who try to create disturbances.

“Our tradition has been to live in harmony…If an anti-social element makes yesterday’s incident in Soorsagar as the base and tries to remove harmony, it can’t be tolerated. I urge all communities to uphold love and harmony. If someone tries to give it a different form, then action has been taken against them by the Police. Further action will be taken if any such thing is found. Right now, the area is peaceful. Action has been taken against the guilty and suspects,” Patel said.

The clash took place on Friday night over a dispute regarding the opening of gates and a police force was deployed in Soorsagar area in Jodhpur to control the violence.

Section 144 has been imposed in five police station areas Pratap Nagar, Pratap Nagar Sadar, Devnagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Soorsagar in Jodhpur after stones were pelted by the mob and DCP West issued the order.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel warned of strict action if anyone tried to flare up communal tensions in the region.

Jogaram Patel said, “Our tradition has been to live in harmony. If an anti-social element makes yesterday’s incident in Soorsagar as the base and tries to remove harmony, it can’t be tolerated. I urge all communities to uphold love and harmony. If someone tries to give it a different form, then action has been taken against them by the Police. Further action will be taken if any such thing is found. Right now, the area is peaceful. Action has been taken against the guilty and suspects.”

He urged people from all the communities to maintain harmony and not come under the influence of those trying to flare up communal violence. “Our district officials and police forces are taking all the steps to control the situation. We will not allow the tensions to escalate. Discussions will be held to solve the issue”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

The Chapekar Brothers: The unsung revolutionaries who assassinated Englishman Walter Rand in 1897 for his repressive plague control measures

Rukma Rathore -

Amritsar: SGPA files case against woman for ‘heinous act’ of performing Yoga in Golden Temple premises, takes action against 3 employees for allowing it

OpIndia Staff -

We have robust SOPs for conducting exams, will not let the nation down: NBEMS promises smooth conduct of NEET-PG 2024

ANI -

Union Education Ministry forms High-Level Committee of Experts headed by former ISRO chairman Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair examinations

OpIndia Staff -

Muzaffarnagar: Mujahid accuses Omprakash of getting his sex-change surgery done without his knowledge, hospital releases video of Mujahid consenting to the procedure

OpIndia Staff -

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody till July 6

ANI -

‘She goes to eat and rest in an AC room during lunchtime and at night’: Delhi-BJP slams Atishi Marlena, calls her hunger-strike fake

OpIndia Staff -

NEET-UG row: Paper reportedly leaked in Jharkhand, a professor sent it to “mastermind” Sanjeev Mukhiya on WhatsApp, read details

OpIndia Staff -

Union govt notifies Telecommunications Act, the new allows govt to take control of all telecom networks during emergency situations

ANI -

Love jihad in MP: Shahrukh pretends to be Rohit to trap a Hindu girl, takes help of friend Junaid to pressurise and threaten her...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com