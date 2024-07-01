Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, refuted controversial remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in the parliament on Monday. The Gandhi scion had tried to link ‘Abhaya Mudra’ seen in the images of Hindu gods and goddesses to the election symbol of his party and to all other religions, including Islam, which forbids idol-worshipping.

“Islam also says darna nahin hai (don’t be scared). When prayers are done in Islam, abhay-mudra is seen in both hands,” Gandhi said.

However, Gandhi’s comments did not sit well with Syed Naseruddin Chisty, who denounced his claims saying, “While speaking in the Parliament today, Rahul Gandhi has said ‘Abhaya Mudra’ is also there in Islam. There is no mention of idol worship in Islam, nor is there any kind of mudra. I refute it, there is no mention of ‘Abhaya Mudra’ in Islam and I believe that Rahul Gandhi should correct his statement.”

#WATCH | On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, says, "While speaking in the Parliament today, Rahul Gandhi has said 'Abhayamudra' is also there in Islam. There is no mention of idol worship… pic.twitter.com/4dugkfmHU7 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Rahul’s perverse attempt to link all religions to the Congress party’s symbol and forge a faux unity among different sections of society comes after months of divisive political campaigning, which included promising a caste census and redistribution of wealth based on population to exploit the existing faultlines, especially among the Hindu society where caste still holds dominance.

Gandhi’s disdain for the Hindu community was evident earlier today when he made a controversial remark that spurred a rare intervention from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both of whom corrected the Gandhi scion for his sweeping proclamation that those who call themselves Hindus indulge in violence all the time.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi, said, “All our great men have spoken about non-violence and eliminating fear… But those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…”

PM Modi raised serious objection to Rahul Gandhi’s comments saying, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter.”

Following a heated exchange between the Opposition and the ruling NDA’s MPs, Union Minister Amit Shah called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

Union Minister Amit Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi’s comment, insisting on an apology.

“The Leader of the Opposition has clearly stated that those who identify as Hindu speak of and commit violence. He is unaware that millions proudly call themselves Hindu. Associating violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologize,” he stated.