Saturday, July 6, 2024
Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, lodged in jail for radical Khalistani activities under stringent NSA, gets 4 days parole to take oath as MP

The separatist leader had contested the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the jail in Assam and won the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary seat in Punjab.

OpIndia Staff
Pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh who is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail along with nine associates under the stringent National Security Act, has been granted a four-day parole to enable him to take oath as MP. The separatist leader had contested the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the jail in Assam and won the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary seat in Punjab.

The parents of “Waris Punjab De” chief and Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh had on June 9, applied for their son’s release or parole so that he could take oath as a member of parliament.

Singh had also written to the Punjab Government on June 11 and asked to be released temporarily so that he could be sworn in. The state government had sent an application to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the parole decision was taken based on that.

Speaking on the development, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said on Wednesday, “Amritpal Singh has been granted parole for 4 days or less from July 5 with certain conditions, about which the jail superintendent, Dibrugarh, has been informed.”

Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam after being arrested by central agencies under National Security Act (NSA). Amritpal secured 4,04,430 votes which translated to 38.62% vote share. He defeated Congress’s Kulbur Singh Zira who secured 2,07,310 votes. Amritpal Singh gained popularity in Punjab after taking over the late Deep Sidhu’s organisation Waris Punjab De. Sidhu was also a pro-Khalistani leader. Notably, Amritpal was seen as Bhindranwale 2.0 by pro-Khalistani elements in Punjab.

In 2023, Central agencies and Punjab Police launched a manhunt against Amritpal Singh for his pro-Khalistani and anti-India activities. The hunt began in March 2023 but he managed to stay on the run for over a month and was arrested at the end of April 2023. Amritpal Singh, who donned attire similar to Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale during his march across Punjab, gave an impression that his movement was against drugs in the state, which is a serious problem.

