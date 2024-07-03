Karnataka Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil wrote a letter to the centre on Tuesday seeking NRI quotas in the government medical colleges.

He said, “I had written to the government of India and even the National Medical College. (NMC). We are requesting an increase of 15 percent in seats in the common medical colleges for the NRI quota for the self-sustainability of the colleges.”

He further said that the increase in seats in government medical colleges would help improve the quality of education and generate more money. “In the long run, if you want to improve the quality of education and have better teaching facilities in the teaching hospitals, we need to generate more money.”

“The government is giving sufficient money but in the long run, I believe additional funds are required because now private medical colleges are making huge investments and I don’t want the government medical colleges to fall behind. “Hence, I gave the government of India the proposal for the enhancement of the seats. It will be helpful for the government medical colleges,” he added.

Earlier, on June 13, he issued tough instructions to the officials of his department to conduct an inspection and seal nursing colleges that had failed to provide basic infrastructure to the students after availing all the facilities from the government.

In his chair meeting with the members of the nursing college management and medical education department officials at the Vikasa Soudha, he received numerous complaints over the lack of infrastructure facilities in several nursing colleges.

He had then instructed the Director of Medical Education, Dr Sujatha Rathore, who was present in the meeting, to inspect and seal the colleges.

