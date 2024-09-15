Himachal Pradesh is currently witnessing growing resentment among the Hindu community against illegal mosques which have come across several towns in the hilly state. After the cases of illegal mosques came to light from Shimla’s Sanjauli and Mandi’s Jail Road area, a massive protest has now erupted in Kullu against an illegal Jama Masjid built in the town’s Shriram Street.

Hindus, in large numbers, have staged a protest against this illegal mosque. Meanwhile, in Mandi, the protesting Hindu community has announced that they will continue to publicly recite Hanuman Chalisa until the administration demolishes the illegal mosque built there.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, the illegal mosque that has triggered outrage among the Hindu community is located on Shriram Street of Akhara Bazaar. It goes by the name of Jama Masjid. According to Hindu organisations, the Jama Masjid has been illegally built on land that belongs to Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Demanding administrative action against the illegal construction of this mosque, the protesters marched from Ramshila’s Hanuman Temple to Dhalpur Chowk. Members of Hindu Jagran Manch and other Hindu organisations reached Akhara Bazar and began reciting Hanuman Chalisa, nearly 10 meters away from the site where this illegal mosque stands.

After the recitation, the protesters reached Dhalpur Chowk and through the SDM, they submitted a memorandum to the Governor. In their memorandum, they have demanded that the administration carry out a demolition drive against this illegal mosque as well as initiate an investigation against all illegal mosques that have come up in this entire area. It is said that a total of 11 mosques have been built in this district alone.

According to Hindu organisations, in correspondence that has been going on since 2017, the Kullu Municipal Council has accepted that this mosque was built illegally on land that belongs to Khadi and Village Industries.

It is claimed that the Jama Masjid was built in Akhara Bazaar in 1990-1991. Back then, the structure had only one floor. Later, it underwent reconstruction in 2017 and now it has four floors. Back then, the Hindu organisations had raised objections against construction work in this illegal mosque which had halted its work. According to them, the structure of this building doesn’t adhere to the map passed for this place.

The Hindu organisations added that nuisance creators are coming from other states to Himachal Pradesh. Their number runs in hundreds daily and they enter Himachal without any registration. They commit anti-social activities and are thus posing a threat to the culture and security of this place.

Hindu organisations further stated that a few days ago a case of cow slaughter was reported in Gadsa Valley. When people came to know about it, they apprehended the accused and handed them over to the police. They added that these outsiders sell goods without bills which have been adversely impacting the employment of locals and hampering the businesses of tax-paying traders.

When the matter came into the spotlight, the Executive Officer of Kullu Municipal Council, Hari Singh Yadav said, “The Municipal Council has no information about this. The record of this land is with Bandobasti. After the allegations of Hindu organisations, it will be investigated.”

Meanwhile, Kullu’s SDM said that the Jama Masjid is being investigated, and if any irregularity is found, action will be taken against it.

However, the Imam of Kullu’s Jama Masjid, Imam Nawab Hashmi came out in defence claiming that they have the ownership of this land and its construction is legal.

He claimed that the Waqf Board legally owns 1 bigha and 2 biswa land and is also collecting rent for it. Hashmi said, “The disputed land was transferred to the mosque from the Khadi Board in 1999 with the help of Congress leaders. The construction has also been done legally.

Will continue to publicly recite Hanuman Chalisa in Mandi until the administration demolishes the illegal mosque

Regarding the case of an illegal mosque in Mandi’s Jail Road, Hindu Jagran Manch has stated that it will continue to publicly recite Hanuman Chalisa till the time administration carries out a demolition drive and razes this illegal mosque to the ground.

Apart from Hanuman Chalisa recitation, kirtans will be held for thirty days in various temples of the city. It added that if the Muslim side did not remove the illegal structure of the mosque within the period given by the Commissioner Court, the Hindus would demolish it. Hindu organisations have stated that the administration has reassured them of proper actions in this matter.

As part of the ongoing protest, on Saturday (14th September 2024), workers of Hindu Jagran Manch organised recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and kirtan of Mata in the courtyard of Mata Siddha Kali located in Indira Market. A large number of people participated in it.