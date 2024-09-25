AIMIM’s ‘Chalo Mumbai’ rally: AIMIM protesters lathicharged, FIR filed for blocking roads

On Tuesday, 24th September, the Mumbai Police is believed to have resorted to a lathi charge as the AIMIM rally led by its leaders Syed Moin and Imtiaz Jaleel created a chaotic situation entering the city and blocking the streets. The Police have also registered an FIR against the AIMIM workers for conducting a ‘rasta roko’ protest at Kopri Highway in the capital city.

As per the reports, the incident is said to have happened on Monday, 23rd September night at around 11:30 pm. The chaos happened as the party workers claimed that their leader Imtiaz Jaleel was unavailable and that he had gone unreachable. The Islamist workers then created chaos waiting on the highway for long hours after which the Mumbai Police flew into action resorting to lathi charges.

Several videos of the incident are making rounds on social media in which the Mumbai police can be seen resorting to lathi-charge to control the crowd.

It is also said that the rally was stopped at the Mulund check naka and more than 12,000 Islamist protestors were asked to return to their homes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A large police force was deployed on Monday night to uphold law and order at Mulund check naka. The Additional Commissioner of Police, ACP, and Senior Police Inspector were also present at the scene.

VIDEO | Muslim Protest Rally Led By AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel Stopped At Mulund Check Naka; Over 12,000 Protestors Return After Mumbai Entry Deniedhttps://t.co/LHZo2Z2Kh3#AIMIM #Mumbai #Mulund #MuslimProtest pic.twitter.com/y0kH30EYCu — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 24, 2024

As per the local reports, the Mumbai Police had made all the arrangements to make sure that Jaleel and the rally led by him were not allowed in the city. The Police installed check posts at all the borders of the city and said that the AIMIM leader and any Muslim organization would not be allowed to pass the Mulund check post. The Mumbai Police and Thane Police took together yesterday ensuring no Muslim organization or AIMIM group was allowed in the city destroying its peace. However, the party workers managed to block the roads at Kopri highway provoking the police to resort to lathi charges.

It is crucial to note that the AIMIM in Maharashtra had organized a ‘Chalo Mumbai Tiranga’ rally ahead of the state assembly elections to protest against the alleged anti-Islamic remarks made by Hindu saint Ramgiri Maharaj and BJP’s Nitesh Rane. On 22nd September, one rally was organized by state party vice president Syed Moin, and the next day, on 23rd September, another rally was organized by AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel. Both rallies were headed from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

Jaleel spoke during the gathering yesterday, stating that there is an urgent need to confront the alleged growing caste and religious divisions. “The walls of caste and religion are being built in Maharashtra. Attempts are being made to incite rioting. Muslims are being threatened on stage; are these not illegal acts? Shouldn’t action be taken? I am concerned about the absence of police action despite several FIRs filed against Rane for his incendiary statements,” Jaleel said.

Jaleel further stated that he intended to remind the CM that this country will function as per the Constitution, as per law. “We want a law that prohibits statements based on caste or religion, or derogatory remarks about religious figures. If such statements are made, there should be strict laws against them,” he added.

He said that the rally would be peaceful but the Islamists who participated in the first rally happened to raise provocative slogans demanding death for anyone who would allegedly make derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed and the other rally attempted to block the roads in Mumbai.

An FIR against the AIMIM workers has been filed who organized ‘Rasta Roko’ in Mumbai, blocking roads and disrupting peace. Further investigations in the case are underway.