On Tuesday, 17th September, Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair and ‘Journalist’ Alishan Jafri attempted to downplay multiple incidents of love jihad and land jihad as they claimed that these incidents are deliberately given attention by a mob who allegedly doesn’t want the Muslim community to stay in the country. Zubair shared the video of Jafri in which the latter said that incidents of love jihad and land jihad were false narratives.

“First, a false narrative like ‘love jihad, land jihad, and spit jihad’ is started in a small circle, then a campaign is run and later it is converted into a law,” Jafri said while addressing an unknown gathering. He also said that the mob allegedly hating Muslims was also targeting their businesses by spreading a ‘false narrative’ that Muslims spit on the food they sell.

First, a false narrative like 'love jihad, land jihad and spit jihad' is started in a small circle, Then a campaign is run on social media and media and later it might get converted into a law or a policy: @alishan_jafri pic.twitter.com/hTmu56G98q — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 17, 2024

Jafri during his address gave an example of the state of Uttar Pradesh where recently, the Yogi government had asked all the traders to display their names on the shops along with the shop names amid the Kawar yatra. “This was a part of the huge campaign. How would people judge whether the food was pure or impure just by knowing anyone’s name?” Jafri sarcastically indicated in the 11-minute-long video.

He further added that concerted efforts were being made at the organizational and state levels to maintain the communal disharmony within the country. He also called out PM Modi for allegedly making comments against the Muslim community during the elections. “Such statements get converted into a larger narrative against a particular community further provoking hate,” he added.

Obviously, Jafri conveniently left out mentioning that Kawariyas often are sticklers for the type of food they can consume while being on a religious pilgrimage and the growing incidents of Muslim stall owners adulterating the food they served, most notably the Ghaziabad case where Aamir Khan, owner of Khushi Juice Centre, was caught mixing urine with juice he served to his customers.

Incidents of Love Jihad haunting the society

It is important to note that Jafri has been habitual in peddling the misleading narrative. Earlier in May 2024, he shared a video on social media spreading the atmosphere of fear while the Lok Sabha elections were underway. He claimed that Muslims were asked to leave India and settle in Pakistan by the ruling authorities. OpIndia had fact-checked the event and found that Jafri had deliberately shared a clipped video to propagate a false narrative against the Indian government. The entire report can be read here. Also, he has been a part of the anti-Modi documentary, which was produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in 2023.

Further, the incidents of love jihad and land jihad which have been downplayed by the ‘journalist’ in the recent video are actually a problem that is usually ignored by the leftist cabal. Many even today consider love jihad a hoax, but several cases continue to be reported almost daily in which Islamist men deliberately trap Hindu women in a love affair and then force them to convert to their religion.

The Islamist men target the Hindu women using fake Hindu identities. Then they sexually assault, and torture them before forcing them to convert their religion to Islam. When the Indian government imposed a ban on the terrorist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), several incriminating documents were recovered from the PFI hideouts. In one of the documents, it was mentioned that Muslim men would be offered hefty money, a fancy home, and all the required support for trapping Hindu women in a ‘love affair’ and then converting them to Islam.

OpIndia has in the past few years reported several such cases from various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, etc. The lives of Hindu women are ruined due to these deliberate trappings, so much so that sometimes they even have to face brutal deaths. One such case was recently reported from the state of Karnataka in which the accused Islamist had murdered the daughter of a Congress worker after she rejected his love advances. The girl was murdered on the 18th of April. Even after this incident, several leftists including the Congress denied the angle of Love Jihad saying that the incident had happened due to conflicts in a ‘mutual relationship’. However, later the father of the girl had called out the Congress party for denying the angle of ‘love jihad’ in his daughter, Neha’s death case.

In a scary case reported last year from the Rahuri region of Maharashtra, three minor girls were being brainwashed by their tuition teacher Heena Pathan to behave like Muslims. The Hindu girl students were asked to stop wearing bindi and bangles and were asked to offer Namaz. While this happened, a few boys known to Heena Pathan attempted to trap the girls in a love affair. They also molested the girls and forced them to marry them after converting to Islam. Exclusive coverage of this incident was done by OpIndia, all reports of which can be read here.

Heena Shaikh introduced the victim to her 'relative' Avej, besides allowing other boys from her community to sit in the class (even though they were not students).



Avej initially displayed 'respect for women' and quickly forged friendship with the minor Hindu girl.



(3/n) pic.twitter.com/xxdVr7KbMN — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 7, 2023

It is crucial to note that OpIndia has recorded multiple cases of Love Jihad. As per our analysis, the country saw 153 recorded cases alone in 2023, the list of which was published in January this year. OpIndia has consistently been at the forefront of reporting incidents in which vulnerable Hindu women are groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men. There is no ‘Love’ in these crimes but there is no denying that it is a form of ‘Jihad’ in which Hindu girls are being trapped by Muslim men who later either forcefully convert them to Islam, push them into terrorism, groom them or murder and rape them.

Land Jihad: A growing problem that needs to be controlled

While OpIndia has attempted to cover the Love Jihad topic extensively throughout the year and these numbers are surely alarming, it is just the tip of the iceberg. Further, the incidents of land jihad have also been downplayed by Jafri. Land Jihad refers to the system where the Islamists systematically acquire land in certain areas to change the demographic or cultural landscape. This system is believed to be part of a broader agenda to assert dominance or influence through real estate purchases or settlements.

Notably, the term land jihad” has been criticized for allegedly stoking communal tensions and promoting ‘Islamophobia’ but several such incidents reported recently across the media prove otherwise. Last year, in 2023, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that his government had freed 5000 acres of land encroached through Land Jihad. He said that all the government lands that had been illegally occupied by Islamists had been freed by a state-run encroachment drive.

As per the reports, the Nainital district had the highest number of encroachments, with around 1,433, followed by Haridwar district, which had 1,149. Other districts with a large number of illegal structures were Tehri (209), Almora (192), and Champawat (97). The great majority of these encroachments were on forest land.

हमने देवभूमि के अंदर कई चुनौतीपूर्ण और कठिन निर्णय लिए हैं। लैंड जिहाद के रूप में अतिक्रमित की गई 5000 एकड़ से भी अधिक भूमि मुक्त करवाई गई है। pic.twitter.com/1xxB5TIdi2 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) December 29, 2023

In 2022 it was reported that the Ashoka edict in Bihar had been reclaimed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The 2300-year-old historical site in the natural cavern of Chandan Hill of the Kaimur hill range at Sasaram, the headquarters of Bihar’s Rohtas district had been encroached upon and converted into a ‘mazar.’ The key of the historical site was then reclaimed by the ASI.

In 2021, the Allahabad High Court ordered the immediate removal of a mosque and a Mazar illegally constructed inside the Chandrashekhar Azad Park at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner had moved the petition through the senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain and brought the matter of the encroachment of this park to the notice of the court. He had stated that the existence of the said park was under threat as some members of the Muslim community had illegally constructed artificial graves and they were trying to convert a structure into a mosque. In this way, they wanted to convert the park into a graveyard and mosque.

Not only in India, but land jihad has also been happening in the nearby countries of Nepal and Bangladesh. Recently in June 2024, communal tensions broke out between two communities in Janakpur in Nepal over the Muslim community’s conspiracy to illegally occupy government land. Even in the presence of Police personnel, the Muslim side resorted to stone pelting, causing inquiries to several people on the Hindu side. The injured also included school-going children.

According to information received by OpIndia, there is a government school in Shivpur. There is plenty of land around the building, which belongs to the school itself. About 16 years ago, some people from the Muslim community started performing Namaz on this land. At that time, there was hardly any Muslim population in this area. Only 2-4 families used to live in this area. Initially, they chose the school building for worship.

Around 10 years ago, a dispute broke out between the Hindu and Muslim sides over certain matters within the school compound. Consequently, the practice of offering Namaz inside the school ceased for a period. At the same time, the Muslim population in Janakpur grew continuously. Following the resolution of the decade-old dispute, the Muslim community resumed praying on the vacant land adjacent to the school, rather than inside the school building.

The number of Namazis continued to increase. Now, in the Shivpur area of Janakpur, approximately 70 to 80 houses are of Muslims. They have also constructed their mosque. Despite this, the Muslim community has not stopped praying on the government land which belongs to the school. For several years now, Muslims have started calling this government space their place of worship. Detailed reports regarding the incident can be read here.

Conclusion

Leftist Islamists like Mohammed Zubair, Alishan Jafri, and others have been denying such incidents as a part of a huge hoax narrative. They selectively have adopted the habit of only downplaying the incidents against Hindus claiming that they cause a threat to the minority community in India. Apart from denying Lve Jihad and land Jihad, the leftist Islamists have time and downplayed Genocide against Hindus, the one that happened in Kashmir and also in Kerala.

The Islamists as mentioned in the incriminating PFI document also mentioned that the extremists want the rule of Islam in the country by the year 2047 when India would complete its 100 years of independence. Moreover, such Islamists who look up to the rule of Islam by 2047 are provided funds from several Islamic countries to propagate the narrative against the majority community in India. Is it the right time to see who is actually posing a threat to the country’s independence, the majority or the minority?