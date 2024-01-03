As we have stepped into the new year, OpIndia has once again attempted to draw its reader’s attention to the widespread incidents of Love Jihad that were reported around the country last year, just as in years before. Love Jihad or Grooming Jihad, as OpIndia likes to call it, is a phenomenon in which Muslim men prey on helpless Hindu women, entice and deceive them, convert them to Islam against their will, torture and rape them, and then either kill or leave them.

Grooming Jihad as we like to call it because, evidently, there is no ‘Love’ in these crimes. In fact, there is no denying that it is a form of ‘Jihad’ in which Hindu girls are being trapped by Muslim men who later either forcefully convert them to Islam, push them into terrorism, groom them or murder and rape them.

Even though the leftist intelligentsia has time and again denied the phenomena and passed it off as a figment of the imagination of the right-wing, there is no denying that Love Jihad cases are very much real. The pain and the atrocities of the vulnerable Hindu women in the hands of their Muslim perpetrators are real. The dead bodies are also real and the threat is imminent.

OpIndia has consistently been at the forefront of reporting such incidents. Last year, we documented 153 such cases in which Muslim men, most of whom are well-trained and well-funded, groomed vulnerable Hindu girls and women to accept their own subjugation at the hands of these men. These were the instances that OpIndia had reported in 2022 alone.

This year also, things have been no better. OpIndia has once again managed to list down 153 cases. Please note that these numbers are only until December 28, 2023, and the numbers would have been relatively more had we covered cases till December 31, 2023.

Like last year, this year also, we have kept our parameters narrow – Only cases with an explicit and clear religious angle. More importantly, we have compiled only the cases that OpIndia covered. There are several cases that we may have missed.

Likewise, there may have been hundreds of cases that never got reported by the media and this may have happened due to varied reasons. For example, many incidents may have occurred but the families of the victims chose not to disclose them out of fear of reprisals since the perpetrators may come from powerful and wealthy families, possess strong political ties, or they may feel that it will bring shame to the family.

Another important reason why many such incidents go unreported is the liberal mainstream media’s blatant prejudice against the minority community. Typically, they do not consider these events serious enough to report.

Analysis of the 153 cases covered by OpIndia

In the 153 cases that we have covered this year, in some cases, Muslim men have hidden their identity from Hindu women and coerced them into a relationship. In other cases, it has been seen that the Hindu woman and the Muslim man got into a relationship knowing each other’s religious identity, however, after the marriage, the husband started forcing the wife to convert to Islam. In several of these cases, it was seen that the woman was forced to wear a Hijab, eat beef and Hindu idols were broken. In some other cases, the Muslim man had hidden the fact that he was already married and coerced the Hindu woman into marrying him.

Of the 153 cases, the highest number of cases that we documented were from Uttar Pradesh (69). The state that came second, in terms of cases, was Madhya Pradesh (22). Gujarat came in third with 12 cases.

In the cases covered by OpIndia, we also saw several minor victims in the cases covered. Out of the 153 cases, 111 (72.5%) cases were those with adult victims whereas 42 (27.5%) were minor victims.

Similarly, out of all the cases, in 15 per cent of the cases, the victims belonged to the Dalit or the SC/ST community.

Of the several categories of cases, there were 62.1 per cent of cases where the Muslim man hid his identity from the Hindu woman.

In the 153 cases, we saw how in 88 per cent of these cases, the Muslim man had either force fed beef to the Hindu woman, forced to wear a hijab or broken idols, abducted; raped and/or forced the victim to have unnatural sex, threatened to make private videos public or threatened the Hindu woman with beheading.

In all, the highest cases, of the 153 cases that OpIndia covered, took place in June. The lowest number of cases took place in March.

Now, let’s delve into the month-wise cases that OpIndia documented in 2023.

7 Love Jihad cases reported in December

1. Ehsan Mirdaha trapped a tribal girl using the name Badal, raped, killed her and chopped the body into several pieces in Jharkhand

In the Gumla district of Jharkhand, a horrific case of love jihad and brutal murder has come to the fore wherein a tribal girl named Archana Kandulna was raped, murdered and then her body was chopped into three pieces by the accused identified as Esan Mirdaha. According to reports, the accused Esan posed as Badal to lure the victim into his love trap and raped her. Following that, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp object (Tangi or axe) and severed her hands. The accused then beheaded the victim and disposed of the victim’s torso in one well and head in another.

2. Faisal pretends to be Hindu to lure a minor girl into a relationship, rapes and tortures her in Uttarakhand

A case of love jihad has come to light from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun where a 16-year-old Hindu girl was sexually assaulted by 23-year-old Faisal who tricked her into falling for an erroneous romantic relationship on social media.

According to reports, the accused used a Hindu name on social media to become friends with the minor. He sensed that she trusted him and proposed to her after a few days of conversation which she accepted. During this time, they both met in person and grew closer to each other. Meanwhile, she was unaware of his real identity.

The perpetrator established physical relations with the girl and recorded their intimate moments after which he blackmailed her and attempted to extract money from her. He started to harass and abuse her. However, she got tired of his atrocities and registered a complaint with the authorities.

3. Kashmiri fraudster married multiple girls in various parts of the country as part of the ‘Love Jihad’ conspiracy

The Odisha Crime Branch’s Special Task Force (STF) has been investigating a case against Kashmiri fraudster Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, who was recently apprehended in the Jajpur district of Odisha. During the probe, STF discovered some evidence concerning Bukhari’s motivation for marrying multiple girls in various parts of the country as part of the ‘Love Jihad’ conspiracy.

Previously, it had been reported that Bukhari had married at least six to seven girls while posing as an Army Doctor, a PMO officer, and a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials. According to the reports, Bukhari married one girl in Lucknow as part of the Love Jihad. Concerning this, reports said that the STF has requested further information from Lucknow Police. Last week on 17th December, the STF arrested Bukhari from the Jajpur district.

4. Love Jijad in Uttar Pradesh

A case of love jihad has come to light from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh where a Hindu girl complained against Faiz Alam to the SSP of the district on Tuesday (19th December). It is alleged that Faiz posed to be a Hindu and raped the girl on the pretext of marriage and raped her for several days at various locations from Muzaffarnagar to Bengaluru. Later, Faiz forced the victim for an abortion and married another girl.

5. Love Jihad in Indore: Ashraf pretends to be Ashu to befriend a Hindu girl, rapes and forces her to convert to Islam

An incident of love jihad has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore where an auto-dealer named Ashraf Mansoori masqueraded as Ashu to trap a 23-year-old Hindu girl into a relationship with him. He then sexually assaulted her while feigning marriage, however, when she asked him to fulfil his promise he forced her to embrace Islam.

A formal complaint has been filed under multiple laws, such as the atrocity act, rape and molestation against the accused at the behest of members of Hindu organisations.

6. Dalit girl kidnapped, compelled to eat beef and converted to Islam by Shoaib in UP

Another case of love jihad came to light in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh where a man named Shoaib is accused of the forceful conversion of an 18-year-old Dalit girl to Islam. Her father disclosed that the victim suffered from sexual abuse and was force-fed beef. On 4 December, authorities informed that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway. Notably, women are also named among the perpetrators.

On 17 June the accused who is a resident of the Firozabad district abducted the girl from Sonepat. The family members searched for her but failed to find their daughter. Her father works in a factory in the Sonepat district of Haryana to support the family.

However, on 3 December she returned to her Hardoi hamlet on her own and revealed that the offender took her to Firozabad where she was compelled to embrace Islam and consume beef. Furthermore, she was forced to marry him after which he sexually violated her. Shoaib and his entire family subjected her to both physical and mental torture. The girl discovered an opportunity on 3 December and went to her aunt’s (mother’s sister) house first before returning to her village. She then narrated the entire ordeal to her family.

7. Hindu woman in Faridabad subjected to atrocities by Arif posing as Veer

In the Faridabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of love jihad came to the fore wherein a Muslim youth named Arif posed as a Hindu named Veer to lure a Hindu woman into his love trap. The accused allegedly recorded obscene videos of the victim and used the same to blackmail her. The accused sexually assaulted the woman for over a year.

As per the reports, the woman was being tortured when she was a girl and before attaining adulthood. When the girl turned an adult, Arif forced her into converting to Islam and performed nikah with her. The accused then had his brother and father rape the Hindu girl. It has been alleged that the victim was gang-raped as well.

10 Love Jihad cases Opindia reported in November 2023

1. Love Jihad in Bihar

On November 30, OpIndia reported a case of love jihad from the Isuapur police station area of Chhapra in Bihar’s Saran district where a Hindu and Muslim family live side by side in a village. They shared friendly relations, however, 25-year-old man Armaan Ali from a Muslim family trapped 16-year-old Aarti Kumari from the Hindu household into a love affair after which he took her to Mumbai in 2021.

Furthermore, he lied about her age to get married in court and then compelled her to become a Muslim and named her Tamanna. Notably, he left her when she turned eighteen. The victim also charged that the couple had a baby boy who lost his life from a poisoning injection a few days after his birth and blamed her spouse for his death.

The accused further forced her to work as a labourer when he fell sick and snatched the thirty thousand rupees she had accumulated.

2. Arif poses as Veer to trap a Hindu girl in a ‘love affair’, gang-rapes her with male relatives and converts her to Islam: Love Jihad in Haryana

On November 29, OpIndia reported a dreadful case of ‘Love Jihad’ from the Faridabad district of Haryana. An individual identified as Arif introduced himself as Veer before he trapped the Hindu girl in a love affair. He then fed the girl with drugs after which he deceptively shot some derogatory videos of her. He then used these videos to blackmail the girl for his sexual needs. The girl reportedly failed to fulfil the demands put forth by the accused after which she was brutally raped by the accused.

The girl was also raped by several male friends and relatives of the accused.

The accused eventually forcefully married the woman after she became an adult. It was after marriage that she came to know about the original identity of the accused.

He forced her to abort several pregnancies and also killed her 6-month-old daughter. According to the complaint, the accused and his brother raped the girl for around a year and then tried to throw her away from a hilltop in Manali.

The victim was also forcefully converted to Islam by the accused.

3. Shocking case of Love Jihad in Maharashtra

On November 26, OpIndia reported that a minor girl was repeatedly raped by her mother’s boyfriend Ashpak Sheikh for the last three years by drugging her in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. Her mother was allegedly a ‘love jihad’ victim. The 15-year-old girl stated that her mother is also missing for 3 years. A case was registered against him and he was arrested on 23 November.

The victim mentioned that Ashpak Shiekh raped her by feeding her chocolate and drug pills in milk. He then took her to his sister Irfana’s residence Naregaon which is also in Aurangabad. Here he talked about fixing the girl’s Nikah (marriage in Islam) with a boy. However, when the victim objected to the wedding she was offered two options by him. The first one was to marry the boy of his choice or make a physical relationship with the perpetrator. She was threatened with death if she refused to choose between the two and he continued to violate her sexually taking advantage of her fear.

She also revealed how the culprit often used to show her pornographic films on his mobile and forced her to dance naked multiple times.

4. Love Jihad in UP

On November 23, an instance of love jihad was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, where a Hindu woman said that Naved alias Ricky established a relationship with her while concealing his faith and then forcing her into marriage. The woman further disclosed that the perpetrator’s brother Javed and mother Gulnaz coerced and subjected her to torture to convert her to Islam.

According to the woman, a cleric was also contacted in an attempt to make her embrace Islam. She shared that Naved had already married another Hindu girl, converted her, and then divorced her. He is also charged with enforcing the circumcision of two children and holding one of them captive with him.

5. UP’s Shaan-e-Alam threatens to kill Dalit girl for refusing to do Nikah with him

A case of alleged love jihad had emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, in which a Dalit Hindu girl accused a Muslim man named Shaan-e-Alam on November 16 of pressuring her to perform nikah with him and threatening to upload her obscene videos and pictures online if she refused to marry him. The victim was seen wearing the burqa in the viral videos and pictures. It was alleged that the accused hurled casteist slurs against the victim.

The victim had sought stern action against the accused Shaan-e-Alam in her complaint. The police had filed an FIR against the accused based on this complaint under sections 354 (d) and 504 of the IPC, as well as sections 67 of the IT Act and the SC/ST Act. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. Meanwhile, Shaan-e-Alam had been arrested and incarcerated.

6. Mohammad Mazhar poses as Rahul to entrap a Hindu woman, rapes and pressurises her to convert to Islam

Another shocking case of love jihad came to the fore in Lucknow where a Muslim youth named Mohammad Mazhar posed as a Hindu named Rahul to lure a married Hindu girl into his love trap, record her obscene videos, and use it to blackmail and rape her multiple times. The accused had drugged the victim before raping her and recording the act.

The victim also alleged that Mazhar was pressuring her to convert to Islam along with her children, perform Nikah with him and move to Pakistan. Accused Mazhar said that he would arrange fake passports and visas as well. However, when the victim objected to this, he threatened to kill her, along with her husband and children.

The police had registered a case against accused Mohammad Mazhar, his brother-in-law and a friend under relevant sections and arrested the accused.

7. Furqan Ali poses as Sultan Singh to entrap a Dalit girl and hold her captive

On November 3, OpIndia reported how a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri had charged a Muslim man named Furqan Ali alias Furqan Khan of trapping her into love jihad and inflicting torture on her after their marriage.

The victim had disappeared about one and a half years ago. A mason from Sambhal, Moradabad, who came to build a toilet in the village claimed to be Sultan Singh, lured the girl into a fake relationship. She learned that the perpetrator was a Muslim after their wedding and protested, following which he started abusing her.

She managed to escape from his clutches and appealed to the Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar to take strict action against him.

8. Grooming Jihad in Rajkot, Gujarat

On November 1, it was reported that a 13-year-old 9th-grade Hindu student had been abducted by a Muslim youth named Aryan Shashif Baloch who is a vegetable seller in the Hodko market in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

She was being followed by him for a considerable amount of time and when she arrived at the school he kidnapped her from the gate. However, the authorities rescued the minor and arrested the accused from a Dwarka-bound train.

9. Love Jihad in Lakhimpur Kheri

In a tragic incident reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old Hindu girl died by suicide after a 20-year-old Muslim youth named Zohid Akhtar leaked her objectionable video clip on social media. The victim’s body was found hanging in her house on November 3, when her mother and sister had gone outside.

Notably, the family members of the victim alleged that the accused lured her into his love trap and established a physical relationship with her. He then made obscene videos of the victim and leaked them online.

When the family members of the minor girl came to know about this incident, they reached Zohid’s house with a complaint but a fight broke out between them and the accused’s family. His family members ridiculed the girl and insisted on the minor performing ‘nikah’ (marriage) with the accused.

The sister of the victim alleged the accused tortured and blackmailed her sister for a long time, which forced her to take the extreme step.

10. Love Jihad in MP

In a shocking case of rape and forced religious conversion in Ujjain, a Muslim youth seduced a Hindu girl and took her to Ajmer.

The victim was a college student who lived in the Noorani Masjid street in the Nagjhiri area. She told the that she knew the accused, Farzan Khan, who lived in the area, for the last four years. She was reportedly approached by Farzan a few days ago who said to her that he loves her and wants to marry her. When she refused to marry him, Farzan began to pressure her to convert.

On 27th October, Farzan called the victim near Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital. Here the two kept roaming in Rajbada. Farzan took her to Ajmer that very night. He allegedly attempted to rape her in a hotel near Delhi Gate. “If I refused, he threatened to kill my family members. After this, I had to obey him,” Dainik Bhaskar quoted the victim.

Surprisingly, the victim said that after Ajmer, the accused took the victim to Rajgarh Biaora. Here, they were received by his wife and father-in-law. It was here that the victim found that Farzan was already married. This is when the girl called her mother and told her about the whole incident. After this, the police arrested the accused Farzan and handed over the victim to her family.

15 Love Jihad cases that were reported in October

1. Irfan and Rehman pose as Prem and Kuldeep to lure Hindu girls into visiting them at a hotel in Indore

A novel case of love jihad had come to the fore from the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. The Police booked two persons identified as Irfan and Rehman for concealing their religious identity and trapping two Hindu girls in a ‘love’ affair. The incident came to the fore after the boys who introduced themselves as Hindus named Prem and Kuldeep respectively invited the girls to a hotel.

According to the report, the hotel manager exposed the boys after the latter provided the former with fake Aadhaar cards to book two rooms. The hotel manager then informed the local Hindu organisation and the Police who booked the accused for attempting to trap the two innocent Hindu girls.

The girls, when interrogated, stated that they knew the boys through social media and that they introduced themselves to the girls as Hindus. The girls also confirmed that they didn’t know that the boys belonged to the Muslim community and that the matter came to the fore only after the hotel manager checked their identity cards.

2. Ahmed poses as Ajay to marry Hindu girl, in-laws force her to convert to Islam and eat beef; throw her out of house when she refuses: Love Jihad in UP

On October 1, a sensational case of love jihad and torture of a Hindu girl came to light from the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim was reportedly from Ramganj Pakka Talab and married to Ahmed Sharif who is a resident of ITI Road and worked in the merchant navy. He identified himself as Ajay Singh when he first contacted the girl over the phone after which they regularly talked.

According to reports, the two grew closer and got married in 2018, but he did not disclose his actual religious identity to her. The couple started living in Aligarh after they tied the knot and his family members used to visit them there. He brought her home around 5 months ago and himself left for Malaysia.

The victim, while narrating her ordeal, revealed that her in-laws started pressuring her to convert to Islam after her spouse’s departure. His brothers and their wives forcefully fed her beef and kicked her out of the residence when she protested. She also said that she was two months pregnant and miscarried when the accused pushed her.

3. Love Jihad in Poonch

On October 8, a case of love jihad including cheating, marriage and abandonment after religious conversion surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. These allegations were levelled by a girl from Madhya Pradesh against a man named Shaukat Pathan, who is said to be a Surankot village in Jammu and Kashmir.

The victim worked as a model in Noida city of Uttar Pradesh. She informed that the accused first lured her into his love trap by pretending to be a Kashmiri Hindu named Sunny. He coerced her to embrace Islam, wedded her and started their new life journey in the hamlet of Mohra Bachhai, but after a few days, his whole family began tormenting her. Sometimes, she was pressured to eat non-vegetarian food and other times to cook meat.

She showed the wounds on her body and disclosed that multiple attempts were made to kill her, but she never lost courage. She submitted a case, although the authorities did not take it seriously. She accused her spouse’s brother of being a terrorist and asserted that he was presently in Pakistan.

4. Afzal Siddiqui lures a Hindu girl into a relationship, aborts her baby and forces her to embrace Islam

In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man named Afzal Siddiqui first lured a Hindu girl into love trap and then blackmailed the victim using her explicit videos. Furthermore, he forced her to abort the baby after she became pregnant and pressured her to convert to Islam.

5. Haroon rapes a Hindu girl after entrapping her in an affair under false pretences

On October 29, a case of love jihad with a Hindu girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut came to light where a Muslim man named Haroon adopted a Hindu identity to exploit her. He tricked the victim into falling into a relationship with him and raped her. The accused, who was a resident of Narheda, had been taken into custody following a complaint by the victim.

6. Love Jihad in UP

On October 29, OpIndia reported how a Muslim man named Saud Alam posed as a Hindu named Raj to lure a Hindu girl staying in Lucknow into his love trap and had sexual relations with her. But when the man vanished after some days, the girl arrived at his house, only to find that he is a Muslim. Following this she filed a police complaint.

7. Love Jihad in Surat

On October 26, a 22-year-old Museb Maniyar trapped a 15-year-old girl Hindu girl who studied in 9th grade and lived in Vesu, Surat in love jihad. He reportedly made an account with the name “staunch Muslim” on the social media platform and lured her into his fraudulent love trap. He travelled to Surat along with a friend to meet her and celebrated his birthday with her in a hotel there. The accused then abducted and took her to Maharashtra when she came to meet him.

The minor’s location was discovered at Ahmedabad’s Kalupur railway station when authorities put her mobile number under surveillance. She was saved after 15 days as a result of a tip-off and the perpetrator was taken into custody.

8. Shocking case of Love Jihad reported in Gujarat

On October 20, a video went viral from Gujarat. In the video, it was reported that a Muslim youth named Firoz trapped a Hindu young woman Janki in Bhuj city and married her after forcibly converting her to Islam. After the marriage, Firoz asked the girl to have a relationship with other people. The young woman refused to do so, after which, Feroz brutally beat her up.

OpIndia had spoken to the victim who revealed how she was tortured by Firoz for her Hindu identity. Narrating her ordeal she confirmed how the accused threw the small temple she had placed in the house to worship and smashed the Goddess idol. He also forced her to eat and cook beef and offer Namaz.

9. Love Jihad in Bihar

On October 9, reports emerged that a Muslim youth named Mohammad Asif trapped a Dalit girl in his love affair by pretending to be a Hindu and then kidnapped her on the pretext of marrying her. The accused, as per reports, used to wear a saffron robe and a tilak on his forehead to appear to be a Hindu saint to trap the Hindu girl.

10. Hindu woman in UP sexually assaulted, forced to convert to Islam by Sajid Qureshi

A case of love jihad came to the fore from the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The state police on Sunday (15th October) arrested a person identified as Sajid Qureshi for trapping a Hindu woman in a love affair and then forcing her to convert her religion to Islam. The accused has also been booked for sexually assaulting the woman.

11. Mohammad Shahid married a Hindu girl in the temple, then continued exploiting for 9 years; leaves her for her Hindu identity, threatened to kill her mother and brother

Another case of Love Jihad once again came to light in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that Mohammad Shahid befriended a Hindu girl and trapped her in his web of love. One day he took her to the temple and pretended to marry her by making her wear vermilion (sindoor) on her forehead. After this, he continued exploiting the girl for 9 years. After 9 years, Shahid left that girl for being Hindu.

12. Love Jihad in MP

On October 8, a case of rape under the pretext of marriage emerged in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. A 20-year-old Hindu girl accused a man named Shahnawaz Khan of pressurising her to convert to Islam for marriage. She also charged him with forcing a physical relationship with her. The victim had undergone a medical examination and the police had registered a First Information Report.

The love jihad episode started one and a half years ago when the pair came closer to each other and meetings between them increased. Both of them fell in love gradually and their bond grew deeper. She revealed that afterwards the perpetrator used to call her to hotel and had sexual relations with her.

Now, when the girl asked him to tie the knot with her, he told her that he would only do that if she embraced Islam. He then refused to marry her and even threatened to kill her.

13. Rizwan of Surat pretends to be Karan to trap a Hindu girl and forcibly converts her to Islam

On October 6, a case of ‘love jihad‘ came to light in Surat city, where a Muslim youth, named Rizwan Gaffar Shah using the Hindu alias Karan, was accused of deceiving a Hindu girl. He lured her into a relationship and then forcefully converted her to Islam after taking her to Delhi. The victim eventually uncovered the truth, managed to escape the situation, and returned to Surat. With the support of her family, she filed a complaint with the local police. The accused individual, Rizwan Gaffar Shah, was arrested.

The victim complained that Rizwan had told her that they (Muslims) do not believe in idol worship so the girl also should not worship idols. At the same time, the accused started pressuring her to convert to Islam. The girl was then forcibly converted to Islam and Rizwan took her to his family in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The victim went to UP and gave birth to a daughter. Rizwan is then alleged to have assaulted the victim saying he wanted a son. The girl also said in the complaint that in UP she was forced to wear a burqa and was also forbidden from stepping out of the house.

14. West Bengal’s Asibur Rahman abducts a minor Hindu girl, forces her to convert to Islam

A terrible instance of kidnapping and forced religious conversion had emerged from West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur area. A 15-year-old Hindu girl was abducted and forced to convert her religion to Islam. The accused had been identified as one Asibur Rahman and was said to have close relations with a prominent figure within the ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress) party.

15. In Meerut, Haroon posed as Rohit to trap a Hindu woman, threatened with obscene video and forced to convert to Islam

On 1st October, a new case of grooming jihad came to light in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. A Muslim man identified as Haroon posed as Rohit and lured a woman into a relationship. He forced her into a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage. Later, he threatened her with obscene video and forced her to convert to Islam.

16 cases of Love Jihad in September

1. Love Jihad in UP

A shocking case of love jihad came to light in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh where a 22-year-old Muslim man named Afsar Raini pretended to be a Hindu- Rahul and befriended a minor Hindu girl after which he tricked her into a relationship and raped her. Furthermore, he recorded obscene video of the 16-year-old and utilised it to sexually assault her for four years. She is now 20 years old.

He threatened to release the footage on social media if she didn’t comply with his perverted wishes. He also threatened to kill her and burn her alive when she told him to marry her. He even pressured her to wear the hijab.

2. Love Jihad in Chhattisgarh

A heart-wrenching case of Love Jihad emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur where a 51-year-old Nabi Alam Khan trapped a 20-year-old Hindu girl in Love Jihad, media reported on Saturday (16 September). As per reports, the middle-aged man, Nabi Alam lured the Hindu girl under the guise of extra salary, and later in the pretext of marriage, he raped the victim girl multiple times.

However, the victim’s harrowing experience didn’t end there as she was repeatedly physically abused and beaten by Nabi’s wife and son. It is further alleged that together the three of them forced the victim to undergo abortion.

3. Mohammed Isahak blackmails a Hindu Adivasi girl to marry him, converts her to Islam and tries to kill her with help from his first wife

In the Purnea district of Bihar, accused Mohammed Isahak, already a father of four children, blackmailed a Hindu Adivasi girl by showing her some of her derogatory photographs. Later, he converted her religion to Islam then forced the girl to marry using photographs. The girl was given a new name, ‘Saira Khatun’, post-conversion. The accused continued to sexually assault her, and after a month or so, he attempted to kill her with the help of his first wife. The girl escaped the spot and reported the incident to the police.

4. Sahil Khan poses as Divyanshu Agarwal to rape and blackmail a 17-year-old Hindu girl to convert to Islam

On September 4, a novel case of Love Jihad came to the fore from the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. The Agra Police arrested a person identified as Sahil Khan for trapping a rich minor girl in a love affair and then raping and looting her for money. The accused also concealed his identity and introduced himself as a Hindu man named Divyanshu Agarwal. He and his family also attempted to convert the girl to Islam.

The girl had an Instagram account through which she came in contact with the Khan who posed as Divyanshu Agarwal. The accused influenced the girl and trapped her in a relationship.

5. Armaan Khan poses as Rahul to trap a Hindu girl, threatens her after getting exposed

On September 1, OpIndia reported a startling episode that surfaced on 29 August in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior wherein a girl accused a man named Armaan Khan of entrapping her in love jihad by pretending to be a Hindu. Armaan Khan introduced himself as Rahul. The victim, however, distanced herself from him after finding out about his authentic identity at which point he revealed his true colours. He began to stalk, blackmail and put pressure on her to embrace Islam. He even assaulted the victim and her family members.

The victim disclosed that Armaan Khan attacked her father and brother along with his uncle and family. She revealed, “I am being continuously harassed and threatened to get married by a youth from a particular community. He warned that either marry me or else I will kill everyone in your family.”

6. Love Jihad in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

A young man named Javed sexually assaulted and threatened a young Hindu girl in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred on September 19, 2023. The police alleged that Javed terrorized a young Hindu girl, abducted her, and raped her. The accused then recorded the victim and began to blackmail her.

The complaint alleged that Javed began pressuring the girl for a sexual relationship once more after seeing a video of a youngster being raped. The girl was standing in the market when this occurred. Javed assaulted her and even tore her clothes when she objected. In this case, the police had filed an FIR and taken Javed into custody.

7. Anees and Azad Khan who had assaulted a policewoman in Saryu Express brainwashed minor Hindu girls, then converted them and married them

On August 30, 2023, a woman constable was attacked in a train in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Anees, Azad Khan and Vishambhar Dayal alias Lallu first tried to molest the female constable and when she protested, they beat her mercilessly. On September 22nd, in a joint operation conducted by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police and an Ayodhya Police squad, criminal Anees Khan was killed in an encounter.

The OpIndia team visited the encounter site where locals revealed that the accused Anees and Azad Khan had brainwashed and groomed Hindu girls and converted them to Islam before marrying them. The locals also revealed that Anees was hellbent on marrying his now wife Anantha (now Bano) when she was still a minor, but his plans failed due to police intervention. Anantha’s mother further told us that her entire community along with her 5 other daughters and 2 sons were opposed to Anees and Anantha’s relationship but as soon as she turned adult Anees kidnapped Anantha and converted her to Islam and then married her.

8. Azad Khan converted Suman to marry him

After meeting Anees’ wife’s kin, the OpIndia team arrived at Suman’s maternal house. Suman is the wife of Azad Khan. Now identified as Shabana, Suman is a mother of four children. Suman’s home and Azad Khan’s are only a short distance away. They live in the same village together. Munna is the father of Suman. We discovered Suman’s mother seated in front of the entrance. Her eyes filled with tears the moment she heard his daughter’s name. Afterwards, she composed herself and declared that they considered her to be dead.

Recalling how Azad brainwashed and groomed her daughter when she was a minor, Suman’s mother said that Azad Khan used to follow her when her daughter went to school. Both of them came in contact with each other while coming and going to school. About 13 years ago, when Suman turned 20, both of them got married. Suman’s mother said that she then filed a case against Azad and fought the case from the police to the court. However, in the end, Suman herself expressed her desire to live with Azad Khan in front of the court and police.

9. Bengaluru police book Techie Murif Ashraf Baig, a female colleague had levelled charges of love jihad against him

The Hebbagodi police in Bengaluru had registered an FIR against Murif Ashraf Baig, a software engineer from Kashmir, against whom a software professional from Bengaluru, Karnataka had levelled charges of love jihad. The accused was a native of Srinagar and had been working in an IT firm in Bengaluru.

Notably, the FIR was registered after the victim approached the Bellandur police on September 8 through social media and sought help.

In her post, she stated that her “life is in danger.” The victim revealed that she was subjected to “rape, unnatural sex and forced religious conversion.”

She conveyed that the offender had extracted money from her and when she told him to return the amount, she was threatened with harm. He gained her trust, promised to marry her and continued to demand money.

10. Love Jihad in Lucknow

On September 21, a sensational case of love jihad had surfaced in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Shoaib pretended to be Saurabh, befriended a Dalit girl and lured her into a relationship after which he repeatedly raped and blackmailed her. He visited her residence under the pretext of meeting her, spiked her cold drink with drugs and sexually assaulted her.

He took pictures and recorded videos of the heinous crime and used them to intimidate and sexually violate her multiple times. He also forced her for marriage and religious conversion to Islam. She came to know about the accused’s real identity after listening to a call on his mobile. Afterwards, he thrashed her and threatened to make her explicit footage viral on social media when she confronted him.

11. Muslim man wears Kalawa, Tilak to pretend to be Hindu, befriends minor Hindu girl and runs away with her after brainwashing

On September 21, another case of love jihad came to light from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where a guy reached Mohanlalganj police station and informed that his minor sister had run away with a Muslim individual. She has been missing since 17 September.

The complainant charged that the perpetrator befriended his sister by introducing himself as Aman and claiming to be a Hindu. He used to wear Kalawa (sacred Hindu thread) on his wrist and put Tilak (auspicious Hindu mark) on his forehead. Their bond intensified after a few days and a romantic relationship developed between them after which she learned about his real identity. She was shocked but continued her affair with him.

The offender then started turning her against the Hindu religion. He would tell her to remove pictures of Hindu deities from her house and later pressurised her to wear the hijab and offer namaz. He stated that he would only marry her if she followed Islam. He also threatened to kill anyone who got in the way.

The minor was seduced by his words and did wuzu (partial ablution) along with namaz at her place covertly. She would also send a video of the same to persuade him because she was compelled by him.

12. Love Jihad in MP

Despite there being a strict anti-conversion law in place in Madhya Pradesh, a case of purported ‘love jihad’ has come to the fore from the Katni region of the state on September 19. A youth named Salman befriended a Hindu girl by hiding his religious identity and introducing himself as Kushawa. He raped her for six months and impregnated her. When his identity was disclosed and the girl protested, he assaulted her and forced her to abort her child. He then buried the fetus in a deserted place and threatened her with death if she did not marry him.

After learning about the ordeal the girl’s family registered a complaint against the accused on Monday (September 18, 2023). The state police booked the accused under sections 374, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

13. 51-year-old Nabi Alam Khan trapped a 20-year-old Hindu girl and raped her several times, wife and son helped him by getting the girl aborted

On September 17, a heart-wrenching case of Love Jihad emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur where a 51-year-old Nabi Alam Khan trapped a 20-year-old Hindu girl in Love Jihad. As per reports, the middle-aged man, Nabi Alam lured the Hindu girl under the guise of extra salary, and later in the pretext of marriage, he raped the victim girl multiple times.

However, the victim’s harrowing experience didn’t end there as she was repeatedly physically abused and beaten by Nabi’s wife and son. It was further alleged that together the three of them forced the victim to undergo abortion.

14. Love Jihad in Moradabad

A case of love jihad came to light from the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Accused Khurshid trapped an orphan Hindu girl by posing as Bablu. Lived with her for two years. After getting the girl pregnant, he ran away and secretly married his cousin’s sister.

15. ‘Was ready to convert to Islam, deeply ashamed’: UP police recovers suicide note of Pinky Gupta accusing live-in-partner Shakib of her death

A girl named Pinki Gupta living in a live-in relationship with a man named Shakib in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad died under suspicious circumstances. Her body was found hanging after which her family members accused her live-in partner Shakib of the crime as well as trapping their daughter in love jihad.

In the handwritten suicide note recovered by the police, the deceased accused her partner of being the reason behind her death. She wrote in the letter that she was so deeply in love with Shakib that she was even willing to convert to Islam for him, a choice she later regretted. She recounted the accounts of deceit and betrayal she faced from him throughout their four-year relationship.

According to reports, Pinky Gupta worked as a receptionist at a gym and had been in a four-year relationship with Sakib Khan, who was a trainer there.

Pinky Gupta allegedly exerted pressure on Sakib to marry her, but he consistently declined her requests.

Gupta later found out that Sakib had misled her about his marital status as he was already married to someone else. Unable to bear the deceit the victim took the extreme step on the night of 31 August when the victim was discovered in her Vaishali home swinging from a noose.

16. Love Jihad in Lucknow

On September 3, a sensational case of love jihad came to light from Uttar Pradesh. A girl from Lucknow has said that Abu Aamir Ansari entrapped her in love jihad. He first pretended to be a Hindu boy named Amit, after which he brainwashed, married and forced her to embrace Islam.

The victim revealed that she was converted to Islam and given a Muslim name during the ceremony. She claimed that she didn’t listen to her parents because her mind was corrupted at that point.

She was reportedly promised liberty to follow Hinduism after marriage by the offender but her in-laws started harassing her. She complained about this with the Aligarh Police in October 2020.

13 cases of Love Jihad reported in August

1. Love Jihad in UP

On August 16, another case of Love jihad was reported in the Bikapur police station area of Ramnagari Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. A Muslim man named Shahnawaz, a resident of Ayodhya married a Hindu woman named Malti by claiming to be Dilip.

The victim was a widow and mother of two children. A few days after their wedding, he tried to arrange the circumcision of her son. She filed a police complaint after she learned about it. The police have registered a case against the accused in the Bikapur police station under the provisions of religious conversion and arrested him.

2. Love Jihad in Assam

On August 15, a case of love jihad came to the fore from the Lakhimpur district of Assam. Here a married man and a father of three children- Gulzar Ahmed, trapped a Hindu girl by pretending to be a Hindu. He married her in 2016 after which the atrocities on the victim began. The accused continuously pressurised her to consume beef and assaulted her when she refused to consume it.

3. Gul Mohammad lures a married Hindu woman into his love trap, brainwashes and converts her to Islam

On August 22 (Tuesday), a case of love jihad came to light from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh where a married Hindu woman was trapped by a Muslim youth named Gul Mohammad. Reports suggested that the accused Gul Mohammad, who was at the time residing in a rented home in Sambhal, lured her into his love trap and then indoctrinated and converted her to Islam.

Accused Gul Mohammad was arrested after a case was registered against him for abduction, forced conversion, issuing death threats to the victim and trespassing the victim’s house.

4. UP’s Zaheer poses as Rahul to lure and rape a Hindu minor girl

On August 27, a case of love jihad came to light from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh where a man named Zaheer posed as Rahul to lure a minor Hindu girl into a love trap and went on to rape the girl. The victim girl came to know about the original identity of the culprit when his wife Rukhsar Bano contacted the victim and told her about Zaheer being the real name of Rahul. The accused then pressurised the victim girl to convert to Islam. He threatened to make the obscene photographs of the victim minor girl viral if she did not convert. The accused Zaheer was arrested after a complaint was lodged with the police.

5. Moin Khan pretends to be Monu, traps and rapes two minor Hindu girls in Jaipur, lets his friends rape one of them against money

On August 19, another shocking instance of love jihad came to light from Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Here, a man named Moin Khan, a resident of Jalupura entrapped a young woman and two minor girls aged 14 and 17 respectively. He kept them hostage and raped them. He also took money from his friends who proceeded to sexually assault the 14-year-old. She was held captive by him for around a month.

The accused had been arrested and his minor friends who are below the age of 18 were apprehended and sent to the child reform home. He introduced himself as Monu to both of the victims.

6. Irfan poses as Rahul to lure Hindu girl, makes her private pictures viral on social media

On Wednesday, August 2, a Hindu girl filed a complaint at Rahimabad police station in Lucknow accusing a Muslim man named Irfan of posing as a Hindu named Rahul to lure her into his love trap, circulating her private pictures online, and pressuring her to convert to Islam.

7. Siraj Qureshi, a father of 4 children, poses as Raju to trap Hindu woman

On August 27 OpIndia reported that a Muslim man named Siraj Qureshi befriended a married Hindu woman on Facebook by introducing himself as Raju, a Hindu. The accused, a father of 4 children, told the woman that he owned a hotel in the Gaibi Nagar area in Bhiwandi and that he was unmarried. He then proposed marriage to her, assuring her that he would take care of both her and her daughter.

He allegedly raped the woman at a lodge in Bhiwandi in 2020. On January 26 that year, he married the woman according to Hindu customs.

A year after their wedding, the victim was shocked when the accused revealed his true identity as Siraj Qureshi and asked the woman to convert to Islam if she wanted to live with him. The woman accepted his demand, and they married again according to Islamic customs.

In May this year, Qureshi told the woman that he was already married with four children, and would lose his share in his ancestral property if they continued their relationship and then gave her triple talaq.

8. Shocking case of Love Jihad from Pune

On August 25, another dreadful case of grooming jihad came to the fore from the Beed district of Maharashtra. A 26-year-old Hindu girl from the Ambejogai region of Beed district was trapped in a love affair, raped, assaulted, and then forced to marry the accused identified as Amir Tamboli from the Pune district. The girl was also brainwashed and forced to accept Islam. The victim girl was officially named Khadija post-marriage.

The victim girl was also looted for money, asked to make nude video calls, and was forced to take Islamic education post-conversion.

9. Love Jihad in Gujarat

A mutton seller Shafi Sheikh was arrested in Gujarat’s Surat for impregnating a minor Hindu girl by luring her into a love trap. The police arrested him after the victim’s family filed a complaint against Sheikh. OpIndia reported this incident on August 19.

The love jihad case came to light in Surat city of Gujarat. The accused youth was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl after luring her into a love trap. The action against him was taken following a complaint by the victim’s family. The accused had forced the minor into an abortion. After this, when the girl’s health deteriorated, the family came to know.

10. Love Jihad in Lucknow

On August 16, a fresh incident of love jihad surfaced in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim man named, Irshad Ali entrapped a Hindu girl in love jihad by pretending to be Hindu. He identified himself as Ishwar as well as wore Kalawa, a scared Hindu thread, around his wrist. He married her according to Hindu rituals after which she was beaten and forced to change her religion and embrace Islam. The police opened an inquiry and filed a First Information Report based on the complaint of her father.

11. Love Jihad in MP

On August 6, the father of a Hindu girl filed a complaint against Saiyyad Imtiyaz an engineer working in an IT establishment in Hyderabad. Dayaram Gour, in his complaint, said that the accused took his daughter hostage and first married her, and later he started demanding Rs 2 lakh from him. He threatened to upload his daughter’s indecent pictures and videos unless the entire family converted to Islam and if they did not, he would sell his daughter.

12. Faiz Syed poses as Karan to lure a Hindu girl, sexually exploits and blackmails her

On Saturday, 5th August 2023, a case of love jihad came to light from the Rajendranagar police station area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Faiz Syed was apprehended for physically exploiting a Hindu girl. Faiz, who introduced himself as Karan Ranawa, allegedly used threats to coerce her, including releasing explicit photos and videos of her and demanding to meet whenever he pleased.

Disturbingly, Faiz Syed also threatened to use acid to harm the girl. During his arrest, the police found drugs and a meat-cutting knife in his car. The charges against him include threatening, rape, and violation of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act. Furthermore, his phone revealed numerous calls and messages from multiple girls.

13. Ilyas becomes ‘Yash’ to groom and rape a minor Hindu girl, arrested after mother’s complaint

In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, a man named Ilyas trapped a 16-year-old minor Hindu girl in a relationship and raped her repeatedly. He was arrested on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The victim reportedly came in contact with him in Isanpur, Ahmedabad after which he lied about his identity and pretended to be of the same religion as hers. He told her he was a Hindu and his name was Yash before befriending her. Afterwards, he took her into confidence and used deception to engage in multiple sexual encounters with her.

Based on the information provided by the complainant, the police registered a complaint against him as well as arrested him.

10 cases of Love Jihad OpIndia reported in July

1. Love Jihad in Gujarat

On July 21, a case of love jihad surfaced in the Singhia block of Bihar’s Samastipur district. An 18-year-old Muslim individual named Guddu alias Firoz, son of Mohammed Bechan, from Basti Patti hamlet in the Thana region, is reported to have married a 15-year-old Hindu girl after he pretended to be from the same religion. Afterwards, he took her to his place in Bihar and assigned her a Muslim name.

2. Roshan Ali pretended to quit Islam and embrace Hinduism to marry Hindu woman, later forces her to convert to Islam and perform Nikah

On July 7, a unique case of love jihad came to the fore from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. A youth named Roshan Ali, originally a resident of Hardoi in UP, pretended to quit Islam and embrace Hinduism to trap a Hindu woman. He married her as per Hindu rituals in a Hindu Temple and then forced her to convert to Islam and perform Nikah.

As the news of the incident spread, local villagers complained about it to some members of the Bajrang Dal, who in turn approached the Hardoi police and lodged a complaint against the youth. The members of the Hindu organisation accused Roshan Ali of forcefully converting the Hindu woman to Islam without informing her family members. The Bajrang Dal members demanded that the culprit be taken into custody and given severe punishment for defrauding the Hindu family.

Based on the complaint, the Hardoi police brought the couple to the police station and informed the woman’s family members.

3. Love Jihad in Kanpur

On July 5, Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur police arrested two youths named Lucky Khan and Suhaib Khan. The duo are accused of kidnapping, blackmailing and raping a minor Hindu girl and later forcing her to convert to Islam.

The Kanpur police said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they had befriended the victim on Instagram a few months back. While chatting, Lucky Khan managed to procure the victim’s photos, which he morphed and started using to blackmail her into meeting him. The girl, however, kept refusing to meet them.

4. Tuition teacher Heena pushed minor girls in Ahmednagar into love jihad trap

On July 31, a dreadful case emerged from the Rahuri region of Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, where a minor girl registered an FIR against 8 individuals for love-trapping her and then forcing her to convert her religion to Islam.

As per the complaint copy obtained by OpIndia, Heena Sheikh, the victim’s tuition teacher, allowed other boys from her community to enter the tuition and also allowed them to gather around the classes in the presence of the Hindu girls. She used to ask the girls to be friends with them and speak in Hindi only. The victim girl in the complaint said that the boys (the other accused booked) had nothing to do with the tuition but were allowed to sit with them given the permission of accused Heena Sheikh.

The teacher also asked the girls to behave like Muslim girls and wear burqa. She also wanted the girls to stop wearing bangles and apply kumkum on their foreheads. She allowed other accused boys named Avej, Kaif, Sohail and others to sit in the tuitions with the Hindu girls.

5. Khalid Chaudhary poses as Deepak, rapes a Hindu woman, forcibly makes her eat beef and converts her to Islam

In the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of love jihad came to the fore wherein a Muslim man posed as a Hindu, and later raped a Hindu woman. He also force-fed the victim beef and converted her to Islam.

“On his birthday, Khalid even got his name tattooed on my waist. He forced me to eat the meat of cows and other animals. Khalid asked me to wear a Hijab always. He forced me to convert to Islam and even changed my name,” the victim said.

On Thursday, July 20, the victim complained to the Vijay Nagar police station against the accused.

6. Love Jihad in Alwar, Rajasthan

On Saturday, July 15, a woman in the Alwar district of Rajasthan filed a case at Sadar police station alleging that a Muslim man lured her into marrying him by posing as a Hindu. The complainant alleged that Junaid Khan, a resident of Kakrali village pretended to be Rohit, got married to her and raped her for over a year.

The complainant alleged that Junaid often asked for money from her saying that the financial condition of his family is not good. He took a total of Rs 8 lakh from her often in cash or through online payments.

Moreover, the victim alleged that when she went to Alwar on April 11, 2022, the accused Junaid intoxicated her at a hotel and raped her. She alleged that Junaid Khan also took obscene pictures and videos of the same. He used the pictures and video to blackmail her and rape her multiple times.

7. Two incidents reported in Uttarakhand

On July 11, there were reports of two distinct incidents of love jihad from two different regions of Uttarakhand. The first case happened in Rudrapur’s Sitarganj area. Here, a young Muslim man was charged with marrying a Hindu girl whilst concealing his religious identity and then harassing her. In the complaint given to the police on Monday (July 10, 2023), the victim also accused him of pressurizing her for religious conversion. The second incident took place in Haldwani’s Kathgodam neighbourhood. In this case, a young Muslim man named Saif was charged with kidnapping a Hindu girl. On Saturday, July 8, 2023, a formal complaint was filed against Saif based on which police arrested him.

8. Another tale of atrocity on a minor Hindu girl

On July 9, a frightening case of love jihad came to light where a minor Hindu girl studying in Class Xll was lured into a trap of love by a young man named Armaan Khan. He tried to convert her to Islam. When she refused, Khan kidnapped her at knifepoint and raped her. He then made a video of her and threatened her. Due to this incident, the girl dropped out of school and stayed at home.

Her family started getting death threats through WhatsApp claiming that they would chop her body into 36 pieces. On the 1st of July, Armaan and 3 of his friends lured her, forcefully made her unconscious using drugs and took her to Nepal while she was unconscious. Once there, the Armaan and his aides raped her. Even after this ordeal, she refused to convert to Islam and hence, they pushed her into prostitution. But after a few days, she escaped and came back to India. Once she reached the Indo-Nepal border, she got in touch with her family through the phone and reached her home safely. Armaan was arrested.

9. Was ready to become a suicide bomber: Father of Ghaziabad Hindu victim whom Rahil groomed to accept Islam

On Saturday, July 8, the Ghaziabad police arrested a youth named Rahil who posed as Rahul Agarwal to brainwash a Hindu girl to convert and follow the practices of Islam.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, who revealed how Rahil befriended his daughter and then attempted to convert her to Islam. Notably, Rahul, who himself was a convert, was running the conversion racket along with his accomplices since 2017.

According to the father, the woman was brainwashed to the extent that she started following practices of Islam including wearing a burqa and offering Namaz five times.

He further lamented that his daughter had become radicalised to the extent that she wouldn’t even shy away from killing a person who objected to the ideology and did not convert to Islam. He said that her fanaticism reached a level, where she even started expressing her keenness to become a suicide bomber to wage jihad so that she could attain ‘martyrdom.’

Fearful that his daughter would choose the path of terrorism, the father reported Rahil aka Rahul Agarwal to the police, based on which, the Ghaziabad police arrested the accused and started investigating the case.

10. Love Jihad in Chhattisgarh

On July 1, a new case of love jihad came to light in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The accused young man Aqib Javed first befriended a young Hindu woman, developed a relationship with her, and then later he started pressurising her to change her religion to Islam. During this time, he also raped her on the pretext of loving and marrying her. He beat up the girl for refusing to change her religion.

26 cases of Love Jihad OpIndia reported in June

1. Zahid posed as Aryan on Instagram to trap a Hindu woman

In Aligarh, a youth named Zihad with an account by the name of Aryan, befriended a Hindu woman on Instagram. For 6 months, they kept messaging each other on the social media platform until they decided to elope.

The Meerut-based Zahid arrived in Aligarh on 17 June, Saturday. He handed some intoxicating pills to the Hindu woman and asked her to mix them with her family’s food. Following this, they hatched a plan to elope at night.

Zahid also told the woman to get money and ornaments from her house. They were caught by the police shortly after attempting to flee. She has been handed over to her family.

2. Love Jihad in Shamli

In a shocking case of love jihad from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, a man identified as Rashid, a resident of Adampur, who is already married to five women, abducted a sixth 19-year-old Hindu girl from the same village. Four out of his five wives are Hindu and only one is a Muslim.

He converted her to Islam and married her according to Islamic rituals. Notably, Muslim men are allowed to take up to four spouses as per Islamic law. “Will take your other daughter with me too,” he threatened when the victim’s family lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

3. Md Salik and his brother pretend to be Hindus to trap Hindu sisters in a double love jihad case in Dehradun

In another love jihad case from Uttarakhand, two Muslim brothers from Bijnor in UP deliberately hid their real identity and posed as Hindus to trap two real sisters who were practising Hindus. Reportedly, the elder brother, Mohammad Salik, also raped a girl on the pretext of marriage.

To gain the trust of Hindu girls, the accused brother duo tied kalava, bad-mouthed Muslims, and even took the sisters to watch ‘The Kerala Story’. However, the elder brother got exposed while making an online payment to the landlord for a flat in Panditwadi, and slowly everything unravelled.

4. Love Jihad in Meerut

In the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of love jihad came to the fore wherein a man named Aamir posed as Amit and raped a Hindu woman for over seven months, a Patrika report, however, states seven years.

The victim was repeatedly pressuring the accused to marry, however, he kept refusing.

Meanwhile, accused Aamir got married to a Muslim woman. The victim alleged that she got to know about Amit’s real identity through a colleague at the hospital. The two had a rift after the victim learnt that the man she believed to be Amit was actually Aamir.

5. Arbaaz conceals religious identity to trap a Hindu woman in love affair, pressurises her for marriage and conversion

On June 6, OpIndia reported that Madhya Pradesh Police arrested one individual identified as Arbaaz for posing as a man from a different religion and trapping a Hindu woman in a love affair. The accused is also said to have forced the woman to marry and convert her religion to Islam.

6. Love Jihad in MP

A new incident of love jihad had emerged from the Khajrana police station area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, Mohammad Faizan Khan son of Farid Khan, and resident of Haroon Colony Khajrana, befriended a girl who lives in Nanda Nagar, in a coaching class and engaged in physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

Later, Faizan started pressurizing the girl to accept Islam and when she refused, he started fighting with her. Faizan warned her of dire repercussions and threatened to kill her, her brother, and her mother. The police have already registered a case under sections of rape and the MP Religious Freedom Act.

7. Maulana Nijamuddin impregnates a married Hindu woman, converts her and gets her raped by his relatives

On June 9, OpIndia reported a case of Love Jihad in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, where a Maulana identified as Nijamuddin trapped an already-married Hindu woman in a relationship and raped her. He also then converted her religion to Islam and forced her to satisfy the physical needs of his other male relatives.

As per reports, the accused is also said to have harassed multiple women in the past. He also had recorded derogatory videos of the victim and was threatening to make them viral if she failed to listen to him.

8. Ammar Qureshi threatens to convert a girl and her family using her pictures and videos

In a fresh case of love jihad in UP’s Badaun, a complaint was registered against a Muslim man for pressurising, threatening, and attempting to convert a Hindu girl to Islam.

According to the family, the Hindu girl was trapped in a relationship by Ammar Qureshi who allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to make her images and videos viral. He also threatened the girl’s two sisters saying that he would wed them to Muslim men and convert them to Islam.

Qureshi threatened the girl saying that as soon as she turned 18, he would convert her to Islam. A complaint has been filed under sections 354 (K), 352, 504, and 506 and against religious conversion under sections 3 and 4.

9. Danish Khan forces tribal partner to convert to Islam, kills her by giving her abortion pills

On June 2, a case of purported love jihad surfaced in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. Here a married Muslim man named Danish Khan trapped a girl from the Scheduled Tribe community in his ‘love’ trap. Both of them began living together.

When she became pregnant he gave her drugs to induce abortion. She miscarried as a consequence and her health also deteriorated. She was afterwards taken to a hospital for medical treatment where she passed away.

10. Love Jihad in Gujarat

A complaint was lodged in Vadodara against an individual named Irfan, who concealed his identity and lured Hindu girls into a love trap. His modus operandi involved taking the victim girls to hotels by presenting false identity cards. Additionally, evidence had surfaced indicating his communication with other girls through his mobile phone. This situation caused significant anger among the Hindu community and organizations. Recognizing the gravity of the matter, the local police had been alerted.

11. UP’s Sikandar poses as Sonu, rapes and murders a Hindu girl from Ahmedabad

The Uttar Pradesh Police, on Monday, June 26, arrested a Muslim person identified as Sikandar for trapping a Hindu girl in a love affair and then murdering her after sexually assaulting her. The accused crushed the face of the victim girl with a cement block and fled from the spot. The girl later breathed her last at the hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused and the girl happened to meet at a wedding where the former introduced himself as a Hindu person named Sonu. He trapped the girl in a love affair and asked her to meet alone. The girl then managed to leave from one of the wedding functions of her cousin and met ‘Sonu’.

The accused then raped her and crushed her head with a cement block. He fled from the spot after he thought that the girl was dead. However, the family members of the girl came looking for the girl and found her struggling for life. The girl was taken to the hospital where she breathed her last during the treatment.

12. Umar Farooq who became Raju to befriend a Hindu girl threatens her to convert or get killed

On June 21, OpIndia reported how a Hindu girl from the Valmiki community from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh region who moved to Bengaluru, Karnataka for work had fallen prey to the epidemic of love jihad. When she realised her boyfriend was a Muslim named Umar Farooq and not what he pretended to be, she somehow found her way back to her residence and informed her parents about the ordeal.

She was working in a private company when she met a boy named Raju. The meeting gradually turned into love. He used to go to the temple with her to pray and also offered Yagya Ahuti in Havan. She was quite impressed with his devotional side and thought of him as an ideal life partner.

However, she soon discovered his truth and ended the relationship. As per the girl’s complaint, the accused then started to threaten her over the phone and text messages.

13. Love Jihad in Uttarakhand

On June 22, another case of religious conversion came to the fore from Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal. A father-son duo has been arrested by the police for forcing a girl to convert to Islam.

An FIR was filed by the father of the victim alleging that his daughter’s friend and the friend’s brother belonging to a specific religion (Islam) attempted to convert her. She was also forced to wear a hijab, offer namaz, and marry the boy. The father of the boy was also allegedly involved in the crime.

14. Love Jihad in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed an FIR against a man identified as Jameel for raping a Hindu woman. The accused posed as a Hindu person named Shailendra to trap the Hindu woman in a love affair and then forced her to marry him. Later, he made the victim a hostage and raped her with his friends.

15. Tamanna leads her Hindu friend to her brother Arman Ansari, forces her to convert to Islam and marry him

On June 14, another case of pressuring a girl to convert and marry came to light from the capital Dehradun. The individuals accused in the case are Armaan Ansari and his sister Tamanna.

The victim and a girl named Tamanna were classmates, which led to the development of their friendship. As a result, the victim started visiting Tamanna’s residence in Keshavpuri Basti. It was during this period that Tamanna introduced the victim to her brother, Arman Ansari, and they subsequently began interacting with each other.

According to the victim’s complaint, soon after their friendship began, Armaan Ansari started exerting pressure on her to engage in intimate relations. When the victim declined, he then began pressuring her to undergo religious conversion and marry him. The victim further stated that the accused was accompanied by his mother and sister during these incidents.

16. Love Jihad in Uttarakhand

In 2023, several cases of love jihad were reported from Uttarakhand alone. After the Purola, Arakot and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand, on June 13, another case of Love jihad was reported from the Dehradun region of the state where a Muslim man was caught by a local Hindu organization while he was taking derogatory photographs of a Hindu medical student. The man also blackmailed the female student using the photographs and forced her to change her religion to Islam.

Members of the Hindu organization complained that the accused identified as Ashif Manan lured and trapped the Hindu girl by posing as a Hindu and then forced her to convert her religion to Islam.

17. Iram Saifi poses as Neha to befriend a Hindu woman, gets her gang-raped by her Muslim friends

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman named Iram Saifi posed as a Hindu- Neha, and befriended a widowed Hindu woman. Later she called her Muslim friends and asked them to gang rape the widow. Iram’s brother Bablu also molested the widow’s 12-year-old daughter several times. Iram then pressured the widow and her daughter to convert to Islam by threatening to publish their obscene videos. Tired of all this, the widow filed a Police complaint. Police registered a case in this case.

Notably, Iram Saifi alias ‘Neha’ used to dress as a Hindu. She used to post on her Instagram account supporting ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Her father also used to dress like Hindus.

18. Love jihad in Delhi

Another case of alleged ‘love jihad‘ came to light from the Karawal Nagar area of Delhi on 10th June 2023. A Muslim youth named Shahrukh allegedly concealed his identity to trap a Hindu girl. He introduced himself as a Hindu and befriended a Hindu girl and allegedly raped her. On the complaint of the victim, the Karawal Nagar police station registered an FIR and arrested the accused Shahrukh. However, the police have denied the love jihad angle in this incident citing that there was no religious conversion involved in this case.

The victim alleged that when she came to know that Golu’s real name was Shahrukh, she started distancing herself from him. Despite this, the accused threatened to make her photos viral and kill the family members. The victim alleged that the accused used to threaten her as he had allegedly taken some compromising videos and photos. She complained that Shahrukh started blackmailing her repeatedly. The girl said in the complaint that the accused Shahrukh repeatedly forced her to have physical relations.

19. Golu Ansari pretends to be a Hindu, cheats, impregnates a minor Dalit girl and pressures her to convert to Islam, girl commits suicide

On June 9, a dreadful case was reported from the Khalari region of Jharkhand, a minor girl committed suicide after she was cheated on and impregnated by a person identified as Golu Ansari. The incident is said to be a Love Jihad case as the accused had posed a Hindu person to get in touch with the victim girl.

According to the reports, the victim girl came in contact with the accused who told her that he was a Hindu. He established sexual relations with her and impregnated her. The accused then secretively married the girl and forced her to convert her religion to Islam.

20. Baseball national player falls prey to love jihad in Jabalpur, ends her life

On June 5, Monday, a national-level baseball player Sanjana Barkade committed suicide by hanging herself after facing continued threats to convert to Islam in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused who has been identified as Abdul Mansoori alias Rajan Khan was arrested by Sanjeevni Nagar police on charges of abetment to suicide. The deceased victim’s mother said that Abdul Mansoori was pressuring Sanjana to convert to Islam. Sanjana’s father said that Abdul lied about his real identity to trap the victim. Sanjana hanged herself in her bedroom while her parents were away at a family function.

21. Love jihad in Prayagraj

On Monday, June 5, a female police constable posted in the Shivkuti police station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, accused IPL cricket player Mohsin Khan’s brother, Imran Khan, of alleged love jihad. In her complaint, the female police officer said that Imran Khan married her by pretending to adopt Buddhism. Soon after, he started pressuring her to convert to Islam. Not only this, she accused Imran Khan of coercing her to have sex with his father Multan and brother Mohsin Khan.

Mohsin Khan was an Indian fast bowler who played for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League.

22. Muslim youth fakes identity to trap Hindu minor girl, abducts; rapes and forces her to convert to Islam

On June 4, OpIndia reported another case of love jihad that happened in Uttar Pradesh’a Banda district where a Muslim youth named Guddu Muslim donned a Hindu name Mahesh to trap a minor Hindu girl. The accused befriended the 16-yaer-old. On May 14, he abducted her and took her to Surat, Gujarat where he and his two aides raped her for the next 15 days.

The accused assaulted the vcitim and pressured her to convert to Islam.

On May 30th, the trio went out after locking the minor in the room. The girl, somehow, opened the window and sought help from passers by and called her maternal uncle who lives in Surat. Her uncle saved her from the clutches of the trio and reached Banda with the minor on June 1, after which minor narrated her ordeal to her family.

23. Abid posed as Bablu to trap and marry a Hindu woman, converted her to Islam, then forced her to perform Halala with his father

On June 3, in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of love jihad came to the fore wherein a Hindu woman who runs a beauty parlour has alleged that a person named Abid posing as Bablu, lured her into marrying him and also converted her to Islam. The 30-year-old victim also alleged that accused Abid forced her to undergo Halala with his father. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim on May 20, 2023, the police have registered a case against the accused youth Abid, his father Raja Bhai Arif, mother Begum and sister-in-law Soni for forcibly converting the Hindu woman to Islam.

24. Love jihad in Uttarakhand

One Noor Hasan killed a Hindu woman by slitting her throat with a shaving blade in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Her naked corpse was discovered in a sugarcane field on Monday, May 29.

There was a bite mark on the neck of the deceased victim. It is suspected that the victim was raped before being murdered. The deceased woman’s husband has accused contractor Noor Hasan, whom the deceased had previously worked with, of the murder.

25. Love Jihad in Udaipur: Accused Md Asif threatens to kill victim like minor Hindu who was killed in Shahbad Dairy

On June 1, a new case of forceful conversion had come to the fore from the Udaipur district of Rajasthan where a Hindu woman has registered a complaint against a Mulsim man for forcing her to convert her religion to Islam. The accused identified as Mohammed Asif is also said to have issued death threats to the woman.

The accused who is a resident of the Ayad locality in Udaipur developed a friendship with a Hindu woman. However, the woman later attempted to stay away from him and also tried to break his friendship with him. It is then when the accused issued her death threats and forced her to convert her religion to Islam. He also asked her to wear burqa and threatened to murder her like the one that happened in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy.

On May 28, Mohammed Sahil stabbed a minor girl named Sakshi over 20 times and brutally murdered her. He also crushed her face with a large stone. He was seen wearing a Kalava (a sacred Hindu thread) on his wrist.

26. Delhi love jihad

On June 1, another case of grooming jihad was reported from Delhi, where a Hindu woman hailing from the Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh accused a man named Wasim of intimidation, rape and forced conversion. The accused was said to be a Delhi Police Constable. She alleged that Wasim ensnared her in his ‘love’ trap and sexually exploited her for 11 years. He got her raped by his brother, forced her to convert to Islam, and when she protested he threatened to chop her into pieces like Shraddha Walker.

17 cases of love jihad Opindia reported in May

1. Purole Love Jihad

On May 31, as many as 40 shops in the hill town of Purola in Uttarkashi, 145 km from Dehradun, remained closed for a second day in a row, a day after a protest was held by locals in response to a reported love jihad case involving two youths from a minority community.

According to the media reports, a minor girl was reported to be abducted by two youths from the Muslim community in the Purola region of Uttarkashi. One of the accused owned a cycle repairing shop and the other one was engaged in making handmade blankets in the main market area. The two trapped a Hindu girl studying in class 9 and abducted her to the Vikasnagar region of the state. One of them belonging to the minority community also promised her marriage.

Massive protests erupted in the city on Monday after the incident was reported and people enraged by the incident are said to have demanded the shutdown of shops owned by specific communities and outsiders in the main market. They also demanded verification of non-local businessmen who run their businesses in rented premises in Purola.

2. Love Jihad in Odisha

On Sunday, May 28, a group of youths held a protest in Bhubaneswar against love jihad in the state of Odisha after a case came to light in the state capital.

This protest was carried out after a recent case of love jihad in the state involving a 27 years old Hindu girl. The girl recently lodged a complaint with the Khordha Model Police station saying that a youth brainwashed her into converting to Islam with the false promise of marriage. The girl was apparently in a relationship for 8 years with the boy.

In her complaint, the girl has said that the youth developed a relationship with her while hiding his real identity. He developed physical relations with her and later threatened to make her nude videos viral and continued to maintain physical relations with her.

3. Muslim doctor in UP murders Hindu wife for not converting to Islam after marrying her pretending to be Hindu

In a case of love jihad from Uttar Pradesh, a court in Bareilly sentenced a doctor, Iqbal Ahmad to life imprisonment for killing his second wife, Nisha Devi, a resident of Saharanpur with the assistance of his two aides, Muhammad Yaseen and Misaryar Khan in 2021 on the basis of the testimony of his nine-year-old daughter.

The perpetrator had married Nisha Devi about a decade prior by feigning to be a Hindu. “As per the files, Nisha and Iqbal had a love marriage after the latter introduced himself as ‘Dr Raju Sharma’. The wedding was solemnised in Saharanpur as per Hindu rituals. He was already married but kept it a secret from her.

Nisha came to know about her husband’s identity when they moved to Meerganj in Bareilly. The accused then started putting pressure on her to embrace Islam, which she refused. Later she was found murdered.

4. Tanveer poses as ‘Yash’ and traps Hindu model, blackmails to convert and marry him

On May 31, a case of love jihad had been registered in the Versova police station of Mumbai against one Tanveer Akhtar Khan of Ranchi who blackmailed a model Manvi Raj Singh who works in Mumbai. Tanveer had lured the model by concealing his identity and saying that his name was Yash. The model said in her complaint that the accused raped her multiple times by concealing his identity and was continuously forcing her to marry and convert to Islam when his true identity was revealed.

5. Love Jihad in Bihar

On May 30, the Bihar Police arrested a man identified as Nishant Raza for posing as a Hindu individual and blackmailing two Hindu women after sexual harassment. The Police recovered two identity cards from the accused, one of which was that of a Hindu person and the other one was of a Muslim person. The accused posed as Nishant Raj and trapped two Hindu women in the Champaran district of Bihar.

The accused man who runs a YouTube channel named ‘Tarang media’ approached the two women and asked if he could stay in their premises on rent. He said that he was a Brahmin and that his name was Nishant Raj. Later, the accused shot derogatory videos of the women and began blackmailing them over the videos.

6. Two cases of Hindu women being trapped, tortured and forced to convert to Islam emerge from UP

On May 11, OpIndia reported a case from the states of Uttar Pradesh. The case is said to have taken place in the Etmaduddaula region of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The saga began when one of the friends of the victim introduced her to her relative named Armaan. The accused Armaan is a resident of Kishannagar, Firozabad. The victim and Armaan began talking over the phone and soon became close.

Armaan trapped the Hindu woman in a rented apartment for around 4 months during which he raped her and allowed several of his male friends to rape her. The accused had rented the apartment saying that he and his wife were Hindu and also married. Armaan assaulted her and also beat her. Reports mention that the victim woman had slit her wrist intending to end her life. She was tortured and pressured to satisfy the sexual needs of the accused and his friends.

7. Mohammed Ikhlash poses as Manoj to lure a Hindu woman, rapes and extorts money using objectionable video

A case of grooming jihad had come to light from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. On May 18, Kotwali Police arrested Mohammed Ikhlash for raping and blackmailing a woman. As per reports, Ikhlash posed as Manoj to lure a Hindu woman. He promised her marriage and then proceeded to rape her. Ikhlash also made an objectionable video of the woman and blackmailed her to extort money.

8. Love Jihad in Bareilly

On May 31, in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a love jihad case had come to the fore wherein a Muslim youth named Mohammad Alim posed as a Hindu named Anand, and wore kalava to lure a Hindu girl. He used to attend the same computer classes as the victim and after catching her in his love trap, the accused raped her, forced her to undergo an abortion, and threatened her.

9. Love Jihad in Uttar Pradesh

On May 29, a distressing incident involving love jihad had come to the fore from the Shahjahanpur area in Uttar Pradesh. A 23-year-old Dalit woman, identified as Seema Gautam, was trapped in a love affair, raped, forcefully converted to Islam and later poisoned to death. Two accused, namely Mohd Naved and Farhan Khan had been taken into custody. The police were on the lookout for the third accused, Mustaquim.

According to reports, the Dalit woman was three months pregnant when she was poisoned to death by her partner Naved after she refused to convert to Islam. Naved had presented himself as a Hindu to befriend the woman, raped her and started forcing her to convert to Islam using her objectionable pictures. She became pregnant. Later, when she refused to convert to Islam, Naved with the help of his aides, killed her by giving her poison.

10. Love Jihad in Pune

In a dreadful case of Love Jihad, on May 20, Maharashtra Police filed an FIR and arrested one Muslim person named Javed Sheikh (22) for abducting a minor Hindu girl, sexually assaulting her and then forcefully marrying her in the Manchar city of Pune, Maharashtra.

11. Faizan Khan threatens to kill his Hindu girlfriend and her family for not converting to Islam

On May 20, a new incident of love jihad had emerged from the Khajrana police station area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, Mohammad Faizan Khan son of Farid Khan, and resident of Haroon Colony Khajrana, befriended a girl who lives in Nanda Nagar, in a coaching class and engaged in physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

Later, Faizan started pressurizing the girl to accept Islam and when she refused, he started fighting with her. Faizan warned her of dire repercussions and threatened to kill her, her brother, and her mother. The police had registered a case under sections of rape and the MP Religious Freedom Act.

12. Aamir befriends Hindu girl by hiding hgis religious identity, forces her to convert and tries to sell her off when identity is revealed

On May 20, a case came to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city where a Muslim youth named Mohammad Aamir trapped a Hindu girl by pretending to be a Hindu. He established physical relationship with her. As soon as the girl came to know that Aamir was a Muslim, he started pressuring her to convert to Islam. When she refused, he along with his three accomplice took the Hindu girl hostage with the intention of selling her. Howevre, before the accused could succeed in their plans, the girl informed the police. The police team caught the four accused in time and the girl was rescued.

13. Love Jihad in Mirzapur

In a shocking case of love jihad, a married woman from Uttar Pradesh was held captive in Ambala, Haryana, for nearly a month and was raped by a Muslim man named Arif Khan who posed as a Hindu named Abhay Mishra. Accused Arif forced the victim to offer Namaz and wear Burqa when he kept her captive. On Tuesday, May 16, the victim, who managed to flee, filed a complaint against Arif Khan with the Mirzapur police.

14. Married Muhammad Arif poses as Raja to harass minor school girls

In Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a married Muslim youth named Muhammad Arif used to approch and harass minor school girls by introducing himself as Raja. On Tuesday (16 May 2023), Arif was caught by the people when he was forcibly trying to talk to a minor girl near a school. People beat Arif and shaved his head. The police have taken cognizance of the matter and started investigating the matter.

15. Love Jihad in Haryana

In the Rewari district of Haryana, the police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Mausam Khan, a Muslim individual, who stood accused of allegedly ensnaring a Hindu woman, subjecting her to assault, and coercing her into converting to Islam.

The accused Khan introduced himself as a Hindu man named Prem to the woman. The individual in question cultivated a friendship with the woman, gradually building her trust. During their relationship, the accused forcefully took her to Haridwar on his bike and raped her. On November 19, 2020, he got married to a woman in a temple in Haridwar.

On November 20, 2023, the accused’s father, Tahir Khan, along with his uncles Tasavvar, Akbar, Suleman, and their friend Babulal, arrived in Haridwar. Under coercive circumstances, they forcibly transported the woman and the accused to Uton village in Nuh. There, through intimidation involving the use of firearms, she was compelled to convert her religion to Islam and partake in a forced ‘Nikah’ ceremony.

It was during this distressing incident that she discovered her husband’s true identity as Mausam Khan, a Muslim, rather than the previously known name of Prem. When the girl protested she was kept hostage in a home and Khan’s brother Salim raped her. She was also brutally thrashed by the family members of the accused.

16. Love Jihad in Gwalior

Notably, a similar case had been reported from the state of Madhya Pradesh where a Hindu woman was trapped by a Muslim man who hid his religious identity. The victim woman was working at the hospital and the accused, identified as Aman Shah, was also working at the same hospital. Aman Shah had changed his name to Aman Valmiki to trap the Hindu girl.

The accused and the victim became close and developed sexual relations. When the woman asked for marriage, the accused revealed his religious identity and forced her to convert her religion to Islam. Local reports also state that the victim was tortured and assaulted by the accused.

17. Love Jihad in Pilibhit

The Uttar Pradesh Police on May 4 filed a complaint against the two UP Police constables identified as Imran and Furqan for raping a 26-year-old Hindu woman multiple times and forcing her to abort twice. The incident happened in the Pilibhit region of Uttar Pradesh, where one of the accused Imran Mirza posed as Rohit to befriend the victim on social media. He then told the woman that he wanted to marry her. He took her to several hotels where he raped her.

Imran trapped the woman for a few months in a rental property in Shamli, his hometown. His older brother Furqan also joined him in torturing and abusing the woman at this point.

The lady claims that during this time she got pregnant twice and that both times Imran forced her to get an abortion. Two years of harassment later, the woman made the decision to face Imran. However, she was severely beaten, which led her to file a complaint in court.

7 cases of Love Jihad reported by OpIndia in April

1. Love Jihad in Gujarat

On April 22, OpIndia reported that a Hindu girl from Bardoli in Gujarat accused her Muslim husband Shoaib Ibrahim Rawat of forcing her to convert and torturing her mentally and physically for it.

2. 18-year-old Hindu girl commits suicide after Asmat pressurises her for marriage and conversion to Islam

On April 22, a novel case of Love Jihad was reported from the Khudel region of Indore after the state police arrested a person named Asmat Patel, his father Shabbir Ali and his brother Haider Ali for forcing a Hindu girl to commit suicide.

According to the reports, Asmat met an 18-year-old Hindu girl in his college and later developed a friendship with her. He then forced her to get married to him and accept Islam and also threatened that he would abduct her if she didn’t agree.

The girl informed about Asmat to his father who warned him and his family members, Haider, Shabbir and Shahjahan to stay away from the girl.

However, Asmat issued threats to the father of the girl and said that he wanted to marry her and would abduct her if she didn’t agree. He also pressured her and used to send her derogatory messages on her phone. The father then took possession of the phone and happened to delete the messages.

Asmat, after knowing this, accessed the contact of the girl’s uncle and continued to send derogatory messages. The girl felt pressured by the continuous terrorization and decided to end her life to end the saga. She consumed poison and was declared dead after she was immediately taken to the hospital by her family members.

3. Love Jihad in Gwalior

In the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, a gym trainer had been booked for allegedly raping a woman by keeping her son at knifepoint. The Muslim man had introduced himself as Raja, a Hindu and had a friendship with the Hindu woman, but after she learnt that he is Muslim, she had ended communications with him some time ago. As revenge, he came to her house and raped her by putting a knife around her son’s neck.

4. Married Jamal pretended to be Sonu to entrap a Hindu woman, converted and married her, then gave triple talaq

In another instance of love jihad reported by OpIndia on April 30, a Muslim man by the name of Jamal Khan lured a Hindu woman in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, by concealing his identity. He later converted her to Islam and married her. He then invoked the outlawed triple talaq after a few days, forcing her to leave the home. The victim also revealed that he had introduced himself as Sonu.

5. Love Jihad in MP

A case of alleged love jihad/grooming jihad had come to the fore from the Khudel village in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A Hindu girl identified as Jaya Sharma, unable to withstand the pressure of marriage exerted on her by her boyfriend Asad, committed suicide on Wednesday, April 19. According to media reports, the girl died by consuming poison. The deceased victim’s family had alleged it to be a case of love jihad.

6. Love Jihad in Kanpur

On Wednesday (April 12, 2023), a Hindu woman identified as Renu Kashyap, who lived near Haribansh Mohal Shanidev Temple in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging herself. Mohammad Shahrukh had posed as Saurabh to trap the woman and later started blackmailing her, when she refused to continue her relation learning his true identity.

According to the information given by Renu’s family, after passing the BA exam, Renu was preparing for competitive exams when she became friends with a boy named ‘Saurabh’. After a few days, Renu came to know that the person she had befriended was not Saurabh but Shahrukh, following which Renu started maintaining distance from him. Angered by this, Shahrukh threatened Renu. He started pressuring Renu to convert to Islam and get married.

The deceased’s family said that Shahrukh threatened that if Renu did not marry him, he would defame her by posting her private pictures and videos on social media. Not only this, he would tell the whole thing to his father and brother. Troubled by the threats, Renu stopped picking up Shahrukh’s calls. On 12 April 2023, Shahrukh came to Renu’s house. Renu got so scared that she committed suicide by hanging herself at home.

7. Love Jihad in UP

On April 8, another case of alleged love jihad came to light in Gonda, UP when the father of a minor Hindu girl gave a complaint to the Uttar Pradesh police demanding action against one Mohammad Irshad. He alleged that Irshad, who was a stalker initially, lured his daughter and made her follow Islam. After the complaint, he began threatening them with dire consequences.

The father wrote in his complaint that the accused lured his daughter into a fake relationship. He established physical relations with her and brainwashed her into following Islam. The victim, who was in love with the accused started adhering to Islamic religious practices. She started offering Namaz, kept the Quran and would take the name of Allah after everything she said.

The father had said that Irshad was forcing the victim to marry him after converting to Islam. Based on his complaint, the Gonda police had started investigating the matter.

4 cases of Love Jihad OpIndia reported in March

1. Love Jihad in Surat

On March 12, the Surat police arrested a man named Wasim Akram Waheed, who trapped a 24-year-old Hindu female in a relationship by lying about his original identity and faking a Hindu name Vasu Gwaladiya. He also had sex with her regularly by promising marriage. The accused was booked for rape and breach of trust. The girl was a leading varsity topper in Surat.

2. Love Jihad in UP

On March 28, OpIndia reported another case of Love Jihad that took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim youth Aamir Suhail hid his religious identity and introduced himself as Golu to trap a Hindu woman. They established physical relationships after which the accused started pressuring the woman to marry him.

Under pressure, the girl married Golu in a temple in January 2021. The victim alleged that at that time she was not aware of Golu being a Muslim. After about two years of marriage, when Golu’s real identity came to light, he allegedly started pressuring the girl to convert to Islam.

After coming to know the reality of Golu Bane Amir, the girl ran away from the colony and came to her parents’ house in Gorakhpur. There the victim told the whole story to her family. After this, a complaint was given at Khajni police station, where the police registered a case.

3. Shadab poses as Kabir to lure Hindu girl, uses her objectionable pictures to extort Rs 55 lakhs

Another case of purported love jihad/grooming jihad has come to the fore from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a Muslim boy named Shadab posed as a Hindu to befriend a Hindu girl. Shadab, according to reports, entrapped the girl into a love affair while pretending to be a Hindu boy. He then allegedly took her to a hotel on the pretext of celebrating her birthday, where he spiked her drink. Thereafter, he raped her and took compromising photographs with her which he used to blackmail her to the tune of Rs 55 lakhs.

The incident was reported from the Tilak Nagar police station area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on March 14.

4. Love Jihad in Assam

In yet another incident of love jihad, a married Muslim man in Assam lied about his religion and eloped with a Hindu girl. According to reports, the man named Ramijul Islam, who is married and father of three from Lailuri, Nagaon in Assam, pretended to be Hindu and eloped to Kerala with Pooja Bora, a Hindu girl from Nagaon. After the matter came to light, the police took cognizance of it and acted immediately. The man was arrested and the girl was rescued by the police.

Ramijul Islam had changed his social media username to Munna Gogoi to trap the Hindu girl and spent two months hiding in Kerala along with Pooja Bora.

9 cases of Love Jihad OpIndia reported in February

1. Arif conceals his identity and befriends Hindu woman for money, strangulates her to death for refusing to convert to Islam

On February 16, a case of purported love jihad from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh came to light. Mohammed Arif disguised himself as a Hindu, Guddu Rajput, to befriend Chanda, a 35-year-old widow. The couple even started living together but then Arif brutally murdered her because she refused to convert to Islam. The event occurred in the Meerdahan Ka Purwa hamlet, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Paschim Sarira police station in the Kaushambi district.

2. Love Jihad in Greater Noida

On February 7, a case of love jihad appeared in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh. A Dalit woman living in a village in the Jarcha Kotwali area in Greater Noida was raped by her boyfriend Babbar Ali on the pretext of marrying her. The woman was then gang-raped by Babbar Ali and his friend. When the victim woman asked Babbar Ali to marry her, he started forcing her to convert to Islam.

3. Love Jihad in Jamshedpur

On Thursday, February 23, several members of Hindu organizations staged a protest at the Kadma police station in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand after a 14-year-old Hindu girl lodged a complaint accusing a Muslim youth of threatening and blackmailing her for refusing to convert to Islam and marry him.

In her complaint, the minor had alleged that the 20-year-old accused identified as Shabbir Khan posed as a Hindu named Sameer Kumar and befriended her near her school about a month ago. The two soon grew close and entered into a relationship, following this, Shabbir clicked several obscene pictures of the victim.

However, after a month the minor girl found out that Sameer was actually Shabbir Khan, and he had changed his identity to start the relationship with her. When she learned about the real identity of the accused, she broke up with him and tried to distance herself from him. However, the accused Shabbir started blackmailing the victim to convert to Islam and perform a Nikah with him. On refusing, the accused threatened to circulate her private pictures on social media.

4. Love Jihad in Uttarakhand

An army officer posted in the military area of Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, had accused a Muslim youth of raping his minor daughter and unnatural rape with his minor son. The name of the accused is Tanveer Alam who is said to be originally a resident of Bihar. It was told that Tanveer met the wife of the victim soldier through a singing app. The accused also tried to convert the minor children to Islam.

The age of the victim’s son is said to be 10 years while the age of the daughter is said to be 15 years.

5. Woman constable Prabha Bharti was shot dead by Mohammad Hasan for refusing to marry him in Bihar

A women constable of Bihar police identified as Prabha Bharti was shot dead by one Mohammad Hasan alias Hasan Arshad on February 8. As per reports, the accused Hasan had befriended Prabha a couple of years ago with a fake identity and was constantly pressuring her for marriage. The victim’s sister had revealed that Hasan used to blackmail her with her private pictures and videos. He also threatened to kill Prabha if she chose to turn down his proposal.

6. Love Jihad in Rae Bareli

Abdul Khalid posed as Munna Yadav to trap a Dalit woman in Rae Bareli. He raped her at gunpoint and threatened her to convert to Islam and marry him. The victim had narrated her ordeal to the media after which the police had taken cognizance and initiated an inquiry.

7. Ali Khan poses as Aman to trap a minor Hindu girl, rapes and blackmails her

In Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a case of attempted forced conversion had come to the fore on February 4 wherein the accused, Ali Khan, lured a minor girl studying in class 11th into a love trap by pretending to be Aman. Following this, he blackmailed the girl for six months after recording her objectionable videos.

Ali Khan also used to put pressure on the victim to convert to Islam and physically attacked her when she refused. He even threatened to cut the girl into pieces like Shraddha Walkar if she refused to convert to Islam.

8. Abu Hasan becomes Aditya, threatens Hindu girlfriend to follow Islamic rituals

In Delhi, a new Love Jihad case had surfaced. A Muslim youth named Abu Hasan Zaidi had been charged in this instance with rape, assault, and making death threats. A Hindu woman had complained about Abu Hasan Zaidi, claiming that he tricked her into a love trap by pretending to be a Hindu, Aditya. She was then coerced into a fake marriage and sexually exploited. The accused then tried to convert to Islam against her will. She also confirmed that the accused threatened her with Shraddha Walker’s fate if she did not concede to his demands.

9. Nine years after marriage, Hindu woman discovers that her husband Rahul is actually Azhar, arrested by Uttarakhand Police

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, another instance of love jihad had come to light. Police had arrested a man named Azhar, a labour contractor, who married a Hindu woman by posing as a Hindu man. Following nine years of marriage, the wife filed a complaint with the Kankhal police station, accusing the guy of changing his name and concealing his religious affiliation. The police then apprehended the man and jailed him.

The victim said in her complaint that she met Azhar, who lives in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, nine years ago while working for a company. Azhar had, however, identified himself as Rahul at that time. He also claimed that he has no family. As their bond deepened, the two fell in love, got married, and went on to have two children. One of their kids is seven and the other one is four.

The wife discovered a second Aadhaar card of her husband a few months before the complaint, which contained his original name, his father’s name, and his home address. Nine years into their marriage, her husband finally revealed the truth and pushed her to become a Muslim. Not only that, but the accused spouse also threatened to kill her when she refused.

19 cases of Love Jihad OpIndia reported in January

1. Love Jihad in Surat

A local court in Surat denied bail to a 51-year-old man called Muhammad Samat Ali Sheikh who had disguised himself as Mukesh Mahavir Gupta and married a Hindu girl from the Dindili region. At the time, Sheikh claimed to be a Railway employee.

After a few months of marriage, the victim Hindu girl realized that her husband was not Hindu. She was subsequently forced to convert to Islam and perform Namaz. Feeling harassed, the victim filed a complaint at the Dindoli police station of Surat. The police filed an FIR against the accused and charged him under the Freedom of Religion Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

2. Farah traps Dushyant Chaudhary in a love affair and forces him to convert to Islam; unable to withstand pressure to convert, Dushyant commits suicide

On Sunday, January 29, a disturbing case of love jihad emerged from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Dushyant Chaudhary, a Hindu man, was pushed towards suicide after his wife Farah and in-laws forced him to convert to Islam. The incident happened in the Chitrakoot colony in Meerut’s Nauchandi locality.

The deceased’s cousin, Johnny lodged a complaint against his brother’s wife Farah, and three of her family members at the Nauchandi PS on Sunday. He alleged that they were, for the last three years, pressurising and threatening Dushyant to embrace Islam. Not able to withstand the pressure any further, Dushyant ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house on Saturday (January 28) night.

3. Altaf lures a Hindu girl by promising to become a Hindu, abandons her after she gets pregnant

A case of love Jihad has come to the fore in Khambhalia town of Dwarka district in Gujarat wherein a Muslim youth lured a Hindu girl to marry him saying that he would convert to Hinduism.

Accused Altaf Misaria, a resident of Khambhalia Nagar, met and befriended a 31-year-old Hindu girl residing in Jamnagar in 2021. The two soon entered into a relationship.

The accused told the Hindu girl that the two cannot get married as he is Muslim, Altaf Misaria, to win the victim’s trust, promised to become a Hindu and marry her.

After luring the girl with a promise of marriage, the accused took her to Rajkot and Jamnagar on numerous occasions over two years and established sexual relations with her multiple times. After the victim became pregnant, Altaf abandoned her saying he did not want to have a relationship with her.

4. Love Jihad in Indore

On January 7, a shocking case of love jihad emerged from Indore where two Hindu girls were targeted by two Muslim youths for conversion. In Mhow near Indore, police have registered a case against two Muslim youths. These youths threatened two Hindu girls and asked them to get married to them and become Muslims.

Not only this, these two young men threatened the young minor girls that if they did not become Muslims by marrying, then they would not be able to show their faces anywhere in society. As soon as the matter was reported, the police registered a case against the two Muslim youths and started searching for them.

5. Love Jihad in Maharashtra

A case of ‘Love Jihad’ had come to light from the Dhule district of Maharashtra where a person named Faiz Syed was accused of kidnapping a minor girl from the Sikh community. In what transpired, a minor girl from the Sikh community living here went missing from her home on January 15, 2023. The family members of the victim had said in the complaint lodged with the police that she was last seen with a boy named Faiz Syed.

A family in Maharashtra warns of large-scale Sikh agitation against “love jihad”



A minor Sikh girl was taken by one Faiz Sayed for 15 days. After @KanoongoPriyank intervened, she was recovered but family unhappy with police action



Video by @MBhosaleSpeaks who met the family pic.twitter.com/Mn119D7E25 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) January 29, 2023

On this complaint, Dhule police registered an FIR on January 16, 2023, and started searching for the victim. On January 25, National Commission for Child Protection (NCPCR) Chairman Priyank Kanungo took cognizance of this incident and wrote a letter expecting strict action from Dhule Police in the matter. The girl was recovered and handed over to her family.

6. Salman was arrested in the kidnapping case of a 15-year-old Hindu girl. Was planning to force her into marriage

On January 26, an underage Hindu girl, who was kidnapped a month and a half ago, was found by the Ghaziabad police. The police had also arrested the kidnapper Salman in the case. Salman, who had previously entrapped other Hindu females as well, was reportedly getting ready to wed the underage girl. During the police investigation, three other cases involving the accused have also surfaced.

Police discovered that Salman had a history of luring Hindu girls when they looked into his background. Every Hindu female he trapped was given a different name by him. Salman reportedly married a Hindu woman from Hapur roughly six years ago and also has a child with her, according to DCP Nipun Aggarwal. He then married another woman, from his own community. Afterwards, he trapped another Hindu woman in his net, who is currently pregnant. According to the police, the accused was also getting ready to forcefully marry the teen.

7. Love Jihad in UP

On January 23, a case of threat and blackmailing a Hindu girl came to light from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The accused was identified as Qadir Ansari. He was accused of harassing the Hindu girl for a long time and pressuring her for marriage. It was said that when she refused to marry him, he kidnapped the girl and put vermillion on her forehead while she was unconscious. He recorded the act and then used the video to blackmail the girl. The police had registered an FIR on Saturday (January 21, 2023) and started investigating the case.

8. Hindu woman dies under suspicious conditions. Family accuses husband Shahrukh of assault and forced conversion

On January 21, in Faridabad, Haryana, a Hindu woman who married a Muslim youth died under suspicious circumstances. The name of the 24-year-old deceased is Twinkle Yadav, who was originally from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Twinkle was married to Shahrukh, a resident of Mewat, 3 years ago against the wishes of her family. The victim’s family members had accused Shahrukh and his family of torture and pressure for conversion. In the complaint given to the police, the family members of the deceased stated that the cause of the victim’s death was the physical assault she was subjected to by Shahrukh on Friday (January 20, 2023). After the case came to light, the police began investigating the matter.

9. Love Jihad in Pune

On January 19, another case of Love Jihad emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. Sadan Khan from Pune, Maharashtra, was accused of befriending a Hindu girl on Instagram by posing as Abhinav. It was said that he made an obscene video of the girl and kept blackmailing her using the video. Sadan Khan resided in the Sangamwadi area near Tadiwala Road in Pune.

After learning about the plight of the girl, members of Bajrang Dal on January 18, 2023, caught the accused in Indore’s IT Park and handed him over to Bhawarkuan Police.

10. Love Jihad in Prayagraj

On January 15, a shocking case of Love Jihad came to the fore in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj wherein a 21-year-old Hindu woman was raped and tortured by her Muslim husband who pretended to be a Hindu.

The accused Mohammed Alam who was reportedly a lawyer by profession, trapped the victim by posing as Anuj Pratap Singh aka Sonu on the Clubhouse app.

The victim soon drew close to the accused Mohammed Alam and started trusting him completely. The accused one day took the victim woman to a hotel in Rambagh and established sexual relations with her. Later, when the victim became pregnant, Mohammed Alam had her child aborted. On February 24, 2022, the two had a court marriage.

However, three days later she was left shocked after seeing her marriage certificate, as claimed by the victim woman. On seeing the name of her husband as Mohammed Alam instead of Anuj Pratap Singh, she confronted the accused for breaking her trust. The victim was brutally thrashed by her husband after this, who snatched her mobile phone and locked her in a room.

The accused used to torture the victim and even injected drugs. The Hindu woman was first coerced into having sexual relations with his brothers by Mohammed Alam. Upon refusing, she was brutally thrashed. The victim who was intoxicated was then sexually assaulted first by the accused Mohammed Alam’s brother Noor Alam and the sons of his maternal uncle.

On 13 August 2022, however, the victim managed to escape and reach Colonelganj police station and complained about her husband Mohammed Alam, and his brother Noor Alam.

After filing the complaint, the victim claimed that Mohammed Alam called her mother and threatened to kill her, her mother, and her brother if the complaint was not withdrawn.

11. Love Jihad in Lucknow

On January 15, a new case of love jihad came to light from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Here a person named Chand Mohammad married a Hindu woman by pretending to be Sushil Maurya. Later, when the woman was pregnant with his third child, he kicked her on her stomach leading to a miscarriage. The victim also said that Chand Mohammad pressured her to convert to Islam. When she refused, he, to further torment her, burnt her with a cigarette and forcefully fed her beef. He also had unnatural sex with her.

The victim said that Chand Mohammad used to beat her up every day on some pretext or the other. The accused had also threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about her ordeal. Unable to withstand the atrocities, the woman approached one of the one-stop centres, set up in different parts of the state for the safety of women, for help. She was rescued and the police registered an FIR in the matter and started investigating the case.

12. Love Jihad in Mumbai

On January 12, Mumbai Police arrested a man named Rehan Khan for murdering his wife. Rehan’s wife Yashoda Khatik, a Hindu, was found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Dharavi. The police arrested Rehan after receiving the post-mortem report of Yashoda. Accused Rehan claimed that his wife had committed suicide. The deceased’s family had, however, alleged that her husband Rehan Khan had constantly assaulted Yashoda and forced her to change her religion. Her relatives had added that the young woman was beaten to death in a feud over not changing her religion even though she got married.

13. Many Hindus forcefully circumcised in Maharashtra, Muslim youths get rewards for marrying and converting Hindu girl

On Thursday, 12th January 2023, a shocking revelation surfaced from Daund in Maharashtra that more than 200 Hindus are converted every year in the town. Hindu households in Daund said that they are forced to live in insecurity and that Muslim youths are paid Rs 5 lakhs to convert Hindu girls. The Hindu husbands of Muslim women are also forcibly circumcised by local Muslims.

According to a report by Times Now, the political leadership, including MPs, supports the forced conversion bids, while the police give little assistance. Hindu men are allegedly lured into honey traps in order to convert them. In the region, over 100 men are forced to get circumcised every year.

14. Minor kills herself after Rafiq Saddiqui forces her for conversion-Nikah

A 17-year-old Hindu girl killed herself on 8 January 2023. Her father alleged that one Rafiq Siddiqui used to torture her for conversion and nikah, hence she committed suicide. The incident was reported from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Rafiq Siddiqui was booked under charges of abetment of suicide by the Lucknow police.

Breaking News: A hindu girl committed suicide in Madiyaon, Lucknow



Police has arrested the accused Rafiq Siddiqui on the charges of abetment to suicide



Victim father alleged, Rafiq was threatening the girl to convert & marry him, but she was not ready for the same

+ pic.twitter.com/Z5oo4USBnx — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) January 11, 2023

15. Love Jihad in Firozabad

A Muslim youth identified as Moin befriended a minor Hindu girl living in the Tundla police station area of Firozabad by posing as Ansh on Facebook. This friendship turned into love after a few days. At the beginning of the new year i.e. on January 1, 2023, Moin coaxed the victim and took her away from home. When the victim’s family members came to know about this, they lodged a police complaint against Moin and another woman. The police have arrested the accused and sent him to jail. During interrogation, the accused admitted to raping the victim.

16. Love Jihad in Bareilly

In Bareilly, a Dalit woman had lodged an FIR against a youth named Sadiq and his family members in January 2023. The victim alleged that in 2011, Sadiq had forcibly converted her to Islam and married her. She was a minor then. On the complaint of the victim, the police had registered a case under the sections of rape and harassment as well as the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and SC/ST Act.

17. Love Jihad in Banda, UP

In a similar case that came to light in the Atarra police station area of Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, a youth named Afzal lured a Hindu minor girl into a relationship by pretending to be Ashish. He then sexually exploited her and started blackmailing her with obscene videos and pictures.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police arrested him and sent him to jail. A case was registered against him under sections of POCSO and anti-love jihad.

Afzal posed as Ashish to lure minor girl into a relationship and sexually exploit her. He started blackmailing her against obscene videos & pictures, case registered at Artara PS, Banda.



Accused booked under sections of POCSO & UP Freedom of Religion Act. pic.twitter.com/MIhSSvSnkF — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) January 10, 2023

18. Faizan Abbas poses as Shaan Pandit to trap a Dalit minor, rapes and converts her to Islam

In another case of love jihad that had come to the fore from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a youth named Faizal Syed Abbas lured a minor Dalit girl into his ‘love’ trap by posing as Shaan Pandit, a Brahmin. Once the girl fell into the trap, he sexually assaulted her multiple times and also extorted money several times from the victim.

The accused forced the minor to convert to Islam by threatening her with her private videos and photos. The minor, who got impregnated, not once but thrice, was also coerced to terminate the pregnancy each time by the accused.

The Bhopal police Thursday arrested the doctor who had performed the abortion of a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Prior to the doctor’s arrest, the police also arrested Faizal Syed Abbas based on a complaint filed against him at Ajak police station in the city.

19. Love Jihad in Haryana

On January 1, 2023, a new case of love jihad came to light from Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. Here a woman from the Dalit community had accused a person named Arif Khan of marrying her by pretending to be a Hindu. The victim said that after marriage, the accused, who had introduced himself as Ashu, not only beat her several times but also forced her into having unnatural sex with him The complaint was given on Wednesday (28 December 2022). On the complaint, the police registered a case against the woman’s husband and some other people and started an investigation.