On Friday, 28th September, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee were accused of threatening Irfan Ali Parizade, a member of the Gulshan Foundation, during a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 held in Mumbai. Parizade was speaking in support of the bill during the meeting when angered Owaisi and Banerjee had him removed.

Parizade alleged that Owaisi and Banerjee signalled the security guard, who then pushed him out. The guard reportedly told him, “You are helping Kafirs (infidels), we will see you.” Following the incident, Parizade went to Mumbai Airport Police Station and filed a complaint against Owaisi and Banerjee. They have been booked under Sections 196, 115(2), and 351(2) of Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS) for attempting to spread religious hatred and intimidation.

In his complaint, Parizade said that he was invited to the meeting to participate in discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. Gulshan Foundation’s chairman Jamshid Khan was also present at the meeting. While various institutions were giving their opinions, Parizade expressed his support for the bill. At this point, Asaduddin Owaisi and Kalyan Banerjee instructed the security guard to push him out of the meeting. Parizade alleged that while being pushed, the security guard said, “You are helping infidels, we will see you.” He also alleged that the entire incident was an attempt to spread religious hatred and intimidate him. Subsequently, an FIR was registered based on his complaint.

As per media reports, the meeting was held to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. It was organised by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to gather feedback from various communities, legal experts, and government officials on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. Waqf Board members, Muslim scholars, intellectuals, and representatives of several organisations from five states and Union Territories were present at the meeting to voice their concerns over the bill. The aim of these meetings is to improve the bill from a broader perspective. Several organisations and Muslim scholars strongly opposed the bill, leading to a heated debate between JPC members and them.

Notably, several Muslim organisations and their representatives have already expressed their disagreement with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. They argue that the bill goes against the interests of the Muslim community and would have an adverse impact on their religious and social rights. On the other hand, some organisations, like Gulshan Foundation, support the bill, believing it is necessary for the better management and administration of Waqf properties.