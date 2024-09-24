On Tuesday (24th September), Hindu spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (also known as Dhirendra Krishna Shastri) emphasised the need for the creation of a ‘Sanatani Hindu Board’ in line with the Muslim Waqf Board.

While speaking about the matter in Chhatarpur city of Madhya Pradesh, he remarked, “I have just received information that our Honourable Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav) has discussed the constitution of the Jain Social Welfare Board.”

“I want to ask – If we can have a Waqf Board, then, why can’t we have Sanatani Hindu Board?” Bageshwar Dham Sakar inquired. He extended his support for the creation of such a body to look after the welfare of the Hindu community in India

The Hindu spiritual leader emphasised the need to stop forces that are peddling propaganda and plotting conspiracies.

“My blood starts to boil when I see the extreme tolerance of Hindus (in the face of intolerance),” Bageshwar Dham Sarkar stated.”They are plotting conspiracies while we are only being spectators,” he lamented.

The development comes days after a parliamentary panel examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill received a staggering 1.2 crore email responses from the public.

Controversy surrounding Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Act 1995 empowers the Waqf Board to declare any property or building as Waqf property in the name of charity.

Recently, it came to light that the Waqf Board has issued notifications to declare protected monuments as Waqf properties, resulting in conflicts with the rights granted under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on 8th August this year, proposed several major changes to the Waqf Act. One of the most significant is the removal of contributions by non-Muslims.

It changed the definition of ‘Waqf’, which states that it is the dedication of any movable or immovable property by a person practising Islam for at least five years.

It added that the creation of waqf-alal-aulad (An endowment for the family of the donor) should not result in the denial of inheritance rights of heirs, including women heirs of the donor.

The amendment further added maintenance of widows, divorced women and orphans to the use of proceeds of such dedicated property.

The amendment introduced the position of Collector who would exercise powers some of which were once vested with the Waqf Board. The new act mandated all registered waqfs to file details of the waqf and properties dedicated to the waqf.

The amendment added a provision to stop the misappropriation of govt land by claiming to be waqf property.

It stated that any government property ‘identified’ or ‘declared’ as waqf, before or after the Amendment, should not be deemed to be waqf property. In case of dispute, the collector would conduct an enquiry.

As per current law, the decision of the Tribunal in case of any dispute regarding waqf property is final, which can’t be challenged. The amendment changes this, saying that a suit can be constituted within a period of two years from the publication of the list of waqf properties.

Section 40 the waqf act, which allows the board to collect information regarding any property which it has reason to believe to be waqf property, has been abolished.

It further states that two non-Muslilm members will be appointed to the Waqf Board, apart from two women members.

Creation of waqf without execution of a waqf deed has been stopped, and the Collector will conduct an enquiry into the genuineness of the application. If it is found to be disputed or govt property, registration won’t be done.