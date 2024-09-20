Amid the ongoing violence against minorities including Hindus in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, the Bangladesh National Hindu Alliance placed four key demands with the interim government ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja. As the most important festival for Bengalis, the Hindus in Bangladesh also celebrate the religious festival with great enthusiasm.

But with the rise of fundamental Islamists in the country, attacks on Durga Puja pandals including vandalization of idols have become common in recent years. With large-scale violence against Hindus and Hindu temples under the current regime, the Bangladesh National Hindu Alliance held a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, today, where they made the demands.

Leaders of the National Hindu Alliance said that the Hindu community often faces discrimination during Durga Puja, including only one day govt holiday during their most important festival. They demanded a three-day government holiday for Durga Puja, saying that the current only one-day holiday is not enough to fully participate in the festivities and rituals.

Durga Puna is a five-day festival, and only one-day govt holiday is not adequate, they argued. The Hindu group has urged chief advisor Mohammad Yunus to declare official holidays on Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami.

Anticipating large-scale attacks and vandalisation of Durga Puja mandaps during the festival starting on 9 October, Bangladesh National Hindu Alliance demanded increased security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras at all permanent and temporary puja mandaps and the provision of security by government forces before and during the festival.

They also demanded the deployment of military personnel at all puja mandaps during Durga Puja. The members of the organisation said that given the past incidents, the Hindu community is increasingly concerned about the security of puja pandals this year.

The Hindu organisation also demanded the establishment of a minority protection law and a minority commission.

The leaders of the organisation said that Durga Puja represents unity and celebration for the entire Bengali nation. They added that the festival requires significant commitment and adherence to religious customs.

Notably, the Bangladesh Home Ministry has already announced several restrictions on Hindus during Durga Puja. The ministry has directed Puja committees to turn off Durga Puja rituals and sound systems five minutes before Azan and Namaz. As per the ministry, a total of 32, 666 puja mandaps will be erected across the country this year.

Bangladesh National Hindu Alliance also welcomed the interim government’s decision to give magistracy powers to the army, saying this will help in maintaining law and order. On 17 September, the Bangladesh govt gave magistracy power to commissioned army officers with immediate effect for 60 days in order to improve law and order.

The officers will act as executive magistrates across the country, and an officer with magistracy power can arrest people and put them in custody. In self-defence and extreme need, the officer can open fire.