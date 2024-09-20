A tremendous outcry ensued in Andhra Pradesh following CM Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used in the ghee used to make the famous Tirupati prasadam. He claimed that poor components and adulterated ingredients were utilized to make the laddus during the previous YSRCP administration. Later, a lab report confirmed the presence of beef fat, pig fat and fish oil in the laddus. However, the state government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has dismissed the assertions.

“Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients…they used animal fat instead of ghee,” Naidu alleged during an NDA legislature party meeting in Amaravati on Wednesday, September 18, sending shockwaves across the entire Hindu community. Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Hills is one of India’s richest temples; around 3.5 lakh laddoos are produced daily at the temple. Every day, approximately 400-500 kg of ghee, 750 kg of cashew nuts, 500 kg of raisins, and 200 kg of cardamom are needed to make the laddoos.

Following this controversy, the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh affirmed that the laboratory reports from Gujarat had confirmed that the previous YSRCP government used animal fat in the Tirupati prasadam distributed to over crores of Hindu devotees. In the midst, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) additionally claimed that it had been supplying Nandini brand ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) only after the regime change.

In the year 2023, during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, KMF chairman Bheema Naik stated that the TTD was procuring low-quality ghee. At that time, the then-TTD executive officer, AV Dharma Reddy, denied the charges, stating that the temple body purchased cow ghee from suppliers who met the twin requirements of uncompromising quality and lowest cost (L1 bidder) through a rigorous e-tender procedure.

However, a report by the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) laboratory at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Gujarat’s Anand revealed that fish oil, beef tallow (fat) and lard (pig grease) were used in the Tirupati laddus.

This is not a Laboratory Report.



This is a SLAP



This is a Slap on you

This is a Slap on me

This is a Slap on our ancestors

This is a Slap on every Hindu alive

This is a Slap on every Hindu Soul



If you are reading this & still breathing normally, Shame on you.#TirupatiLaddu pic.twitter.com/RFdCferU1p — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) September 19, 2024

Nandini’s supply to TTD stopped after Congress raised the prices of milk?

It is crucial to note that the Congress party had increased the prices of the Nandini milk which led to TTD rejecting the price bidding for its ghee. Amid the controversy of Amul and Nandini, in August 2023, the Congress had accused the BJP of allegedly threatening the local Nandini brand and allowing the entry of Amul into the state. However, the BJP had stated that the Congress was stopping the supply of Nandini ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) because of its indifference towards Hindu beliefs and devotion. Party leader C T Ravi stated that the state government’s increase in the price of Nandini milk made the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which controls the brand, uncompetitive in the bidding process.

In July 2023, the Karnataka government gave its nod to increase the price of Nandini milk by Rs 3 per liter. In a statement, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “The milk [toned] that costs Rs 39 will be sold at Rs 42 per liter from August 1. Elsewhere, it is sold between Rs 54 and Rs 56 per liter. In Tamil Nadu, the price is Rs 44 per liter.”

Following this, the then Karnataka Congress CM Siddaramaiah stated that the supply of Nandini milk to the TTD had stopped during the BJP rule in 2021. However, the KMF officials confirmed that the last supply it made was in the year 2021 and later could not meet the bid requirements due to the price raised by the Congress government. KMF chairperson Bheema Naik stated that the Nandini brand is known for its quality and it could not be compromised on pricing. He stated that the organization had thus opted out of the tender procedure after 2021.

Senior KMF officials stated to the media that the tender procedure occurs every six months and was recently held in March 2023. According to officials, KMF began supplying Nandini Ghee to the TTD in 2005, and the last time its offer was partially successful was in 2021 when it was awarded 35% of the supply contract following talks. “A bid was submitted in 2022, but it was unsuccessful. We did not bid in 2023,” a top official stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of TTD, Dharma Reddy also confirmed that the KMF had not participated in the bid in the year 2023 and that the last it was awarded a contract was in the year 2021. Notably, it was the year when the BJP was in power. The prices of Nandini ghee had been raised from Rs 610/per kg to Rs 620/kg. However, the supply rate for the TTD had been increased from Rs 392/kg to Rs 470/kg.

After the controversy erupted following Naidu’s statements, Hindu devotees claimed that the quality of the prasadam had improved recently and that it had deteriorated in the past 3-4 years. “I have been coming here for the last 10 years. Earlier, the quality of the laddus used to be good but it deteriorated in the last 3-4 years. Today, I came for darshan and the taste of the laddu is very good. The ghee quality is also good,” one of the devotees was quoted as saying at Tirupati temple.

VIDEO | Tirupati laddu controversy: Pilgrims express their views over Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government.



"I have been coming here since last 10 years. Earlier, the quality of the laddus used… pic.twitter.com/4Hs1pLxinm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2024

Discriminatory practices kept Nandini out of TTD: Naik

After the recent controversy, KMF president Bheema Naik stated that discriminatory practices forced Nandini ghee out of the renowned Tirumala laddoo. “The laddoos will not be the same anymore. Nandini provides the best ghee in the market and goes through all the quality checks. If any brand is supplying ghee for a price lower than Nandini, I assume that the quality will be compromised,” he said.

The recent statement by Naidu has sparked a political blame game, with the BJP accusing the Karnataka Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, of meddling in the affairs of the Tirupati temple. There are also charges of compromised laddoo quality and the YSRCP government pressing the temple board to use ghee from a different brand.

BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje posted on X that the TTD had deliberately bid on a lower price compromising on the quality. She indicated that the decision had been taken in the board meeting by the TTD due to price concerns. “We are deeply hurt by the news that animal fat was used in the holy prasad. It’s a conspiracy against the Hindu faith and is strongly condemnable!! The Andhra government should take strict action against Jagan Reddy and his team,” she said.

We are deeply hurt by the news that animal fat was used in the holy prasadam. It’s a conspiracy against Hindu faith and is strongly condemnable!! The Andhra government should take strict action against Jagan Reddy and his team. 2/2 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 19, 2024

BJP’s T Raja Singh also condemned the issue saying, “This is a direct assault on our rich cultural and religious heritage, which cannot and should not be tolerated. The time has come for us to unite and protect our sacred traditions from being undermined.”

It has come to light that Beef Fat and Fish Oil are being used in the sacred #TirupatiLaddu prasadam under the governance of YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.



This is a direct assault on our rich cultural and religious heritage, which cannot and should not be tolerated.



I strongly urge… pic.twitter.com/9WaAwuFR7F — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) September 19, 2024

However, as per the reports, following Chandrababu Naidu’s direction to improve the quality of laddoos, the KMF resumed supplying its famous Nandini ghee to TTD beginning in August. The development occurred after Naidu’s TDP swept to victory in Andhra Pradesh in the July Assembly elections, garnering 167 seats in coalition with the BJP and Jana Sena.