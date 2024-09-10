In Chhattisgarh’s Balod district, Congress leader and former forest minister Mohammad Akbar has been accused of forcing a government school teacher to commit suicide. The deceased teacher has been identified as Devendra Thakur. The Police have registered an FIR in the teacher’s suicide case and initiated an investigation. They have booked Congress leader Mohammad Akbar, Madar Khan, and two others in this case. The deceased teacher’s suicide note blames them for defrauding money in the name of getting him a job.

According to media reports, the case pertains to the Police station in Dondi, Balod district. On Tuesday (3rd September), Devendra Thakur committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Ghotiya village. He was a teacher in a government school. After getting information about the case, the Police team reached the spot and completed legal formalities like Panchnama of the dead body. During the search, the police found a suicide note near the dead body.

In the suicide note, Devendra had described the Congress party as an “anti-tribal” party. He blamed Congress leader and former minister Mohammad Akbar Khan, Madar alias Salim Khan, Hirendra Netam, and Pradeep Thakur for his death.

(Deceased teacher’s suicide note, Image credit – ETV Bharat)

As per the suicide note, all of them took money from him on the pretext that they would get him a job in the forest department. However, they neither gave him the job nor did they return his money.

Further in his suicide note, Devendra mentioned the name of a man, Lila Ram Korram, entrusting him with the responsibility of getting his money back after his death. He has also issued an appeal to seek justice for him.

As per media reports, the accused extorted around Rs 4 lakh 70 thousand from Devendra Thakur. When he didn’t get a job in the forest department, he started demanding his money back but the accused didn’t return him the money. Following the development, Devendra was very depressed.

Following his demise, the Police have filed an FIR under sections 108 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

However, Congress leader Mohammad Akbar Khan has defended himself. He claimed that a conspiracy had been hatched against him. He has demanded an investigation of the suicide note.

Currently, the police are investigating the case and taking necessary legal action.