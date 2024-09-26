Thursday, September 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi court allows Indian Mujahideen founder and dreaded terrorist Yasin Bhatkal to meet his...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi court allows Indian Mujahideen founder and dreaded terrorist Yasin Bhatkal to meet his ailing mother virtually

Bhatkal had originally sought permission for custody parole to meet his mother in person; however, the court granted the meeting via video conferencing instead.

ANI
Yasin Bhatkal
Image Source: India TV
6

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday allowed Yasin Bhatkal, a notorious terrorist and one of the founders of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), to have a video conference (VC) meeting with his ailing mother.

Bhatkal had originally sought permission for custody parole to meet his mother in person; however, the court granted the meeting via video conferencing instead.

While passing the order, the Additional Sessions Judge, Dr Hardeep Kaur, directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to allow Yasin Bhatkal to interact with his ailing mother through video conferencing, but only as a one-time allowance.

The court further instructed that Bhatkal must communicate with his mother in Hindi only.

Additionally, for security reasons, the court granted the Jail Superintendent the liberty to record the communication if deemed necessary, said the court.

Advocate MS Khan and other counsel advocates Qausar Khan, Prashant Prakash and Rahul Sahani appeared for Yasin Bhatkal in the matter.

Yasin Bhatkal, a convicted terrorist and one of the founding members of the Indian Mujahideen, has sought custody parole from Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, Delhi, Bhatkal has requested parole to attend to his ailing mother, who has recently undergone cardiac surgery.

Yasin Bhatkal, who was sentenced to death by a Hyderabad court in 2016 for his involvement in multiple terror attacks, has cited his mother’s critical condition following heart surgery as the reason for his request.

In his plea, Bhatkal referenced Para 1203 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, which outlines the circumstances under which custody parole can be granted.

These include, death of a family member, marriage of a family member, serious illness of a family member and any other emergency circumstance subject to the approval of the DIG (Range) of prisons.

Syed Mohammed Ahmed Zarar Siddibappa, commonly known as Yasin Bhatkal (born on 15 January 1983), is a convicted Islamist terrorist and one of the co-founders and leaders of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The Indian Mujahideen was founded around 2005 by Yasin Bhatkal, along with Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal (who are brothers, though not related to Yasin), among others.

Under Yasin Bhatkal’s leadership, the group has been responsible for several deadly terrorist attacks across India. Yasin Bhatkal’s actions led to the deaths of many civilians, and he was eventually captured in 2013.

He was sentenced to death by a Hyderabad court in 2016 for his role in orchestrating several terrorist attacks. His involvement with the Indian Mujahideen made him one of India’s most wanted criminals before his arrest. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Attack on Biharis in West Bengal: Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Chirag Paswan slam Mamata Banerjee government over assault of two men

OpIndia Staff -

PM Narendra Modi dedicates three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers and High-Performance Computing systems to the nation

ANI -

Arunachal Pradesh: Yumken Bagra, who sexually assaulted 21 students of Karo School, awarded death sentence under POCSO, 2 other accused sent to 20 years...

OpIndia Staff -

‘BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia’s two YouTube channels deleted after hacked by cryptocurrency scammers, asks whether it is ‘end of career?’

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: 46, including 37 children, drown while taking a bath in water bodies during ‘Jitiya’ festival; CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

OpIndia Staff -

Dehi HC gives go ahead for Delhi University elections, bars counting until all posters, banners, graffiti etc removed and public property restored

ANI -

Assam: Quran Ali becomes Karan Singh to trap Hindu woman, blackmails for money using compromising videos and forces her to convert to Islam, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

High command angry on Vikramaditya Singh? After criticising Yogi govt, Congress left red-faced over Himachal govt’s ‘display names’ order

OpIndia Staff -

Court continues to protect fraud IAS Puja Khedkar: Extends protection from arrest despite all govt agencies confirming she lied and cheated

Siddhi -

Foreign Election interference? – George Soros set to buy 200+ radio stations in USA, had promised a Billion Dollars war chest to take down...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com