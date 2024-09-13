Friday, September 13, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

DRDO conducts successful Field Firing Trials of Indian Light Tank ‘Zorawar’, flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile done with Indian Navy

Zorawar has been successfully developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE)

OpIndia Staff
9

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on September 13, 2024, successfully conducted the preliminary automotive trials of the Indian light Tank, Zorawar, a highly versatile platform capable of deployment in high-altitude areas. During the field trials conducted in the desert terrain, the Light Tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives. In the initial phase, the tank’s firing performance was rigorously evaluated and it achieved the required accuracy on designated targets.

Zorawar has been successfully developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Numerous Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributed to the development of various sub-systems, showcasing the strength of indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities within the country.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Army, and all associated industry partners for the successful trials of the Indian Light Tank. He described the achievement as a significant milestone towards India’s goal of self-reliance in critical defence systems and technologies.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat also extended congratulations to the entire team involved in the project.

Successful flight tests of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

DRDO and the Indian Navy also conducted back-to-back successful flight tests of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VLSRSAM). The second consecutive test was conducted on September 13, 2024, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. 

The missile intercepted a high-speed aerial target, flying at a very low altitude and simulating a sea-skimming threat, which showcased its precision and capability to neutralise targets. This follows the earlier test on September 12, 2024, when the VLSRSAM missile effectively engaged another low-altitude target. These consecutive tests not only demonstrate the weapon system’s reliability but also validate the recent upgrades made to various components of the system.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Navy & all associated teams for the successful flight tests and stated that this missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces. 

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams involved in the flight tests of the VLSRSAM system.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

