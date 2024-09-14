Sunday, September 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsThailand: Pakistani national sexually assaults niece of exiled activist Faraz Pervaiz, victim fears that...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Thailand: Pakistani national sexually assaults niece of exiled activist Faraz Pervaiz, victim fears that accused may have been motivated by bounty of $20000

Coincidentally, an Islamist rganisation named ‘Allama Muhammad Rashid Madni Hamadi Jamia Darul Uloom Hamadiya’ announced a $20,000 reward to behead Faraz Pervaiz in July this year.

Dibakar Dutta
Thailand: Pakistani national sexually assaults niece of exiled activist Faraz Pervaiz, victim fears that accused may have been motivated by bounty of $20000
Accused Samuel Sohon, images via Faraz Pervaiz
19

Pakistani Christian activist Faraz Pervaiz, who has been living in exile in Thailand since 2014, reached out to OpIndia after his differently-abled niece was sexually assaulted by a fellow Pakistani on 18th August this year.

According to Faraz, a Pakistani national named Samuel Sohan broke into the Bangkok apartment of his sister-in-law Noreen and began inquiring about his whereabouts and that of his father Pervaiz Roshan.

Samuel threatened to kill her if she did not divulge details about the father-son duo. As per the police report, he was then connected to Faraz Pervaiz over the phone which ultimately led to a heated argument.

Accused Samuel Sohan, images provided by Faraz Pervaiz

Although the accused left the scene, he threatened to return and kill the family. Samuel indeed returned to Noreen’s house when she was not at her residence.

While taking advantage of the situation, he sexually assaulted her 14-year-old daughter (and niece of Faraz Pervaiz) who suffers from cerebral palsy. OpIndia was been able to obtain a copy of the police report, which was filed on 23rd August 2024.

There was kissing and holding genitals, attempted to rape Mary (name changed), called for help and Mr. Samuel Sohon ran from the room where the crime occurred and fled,” a loose English translation of the Thai report stated.

Car used by Samuel Sohan to reach the house of the victim, image provided by Faraz Pervaiz

While speaking to OpIndia, Faraz Pervaiz confirmed that the accused Samuel Sohan is still at large. The local police have advised him and his family to relocate.

“Given the severity of the threats and the ongoing danger, I believe that my life and that of my family is at imminent risk. I am unable to return to my country of origin due to persecution by state and non-state actors over blasphemy accusations,” he said during a telephonic conversation.

Coincidentally, a Debonadi organisation named ‘Allama Muhammad Rashid Madni Hamadi Jamia Darul Uloom Hamadiya’ announced a $20,000 reward to behead the Christian activist in July this year.

The radical Islamic outfit had accused Faraz Pervaiz of committing blasphemy by supposedly producing pictures and sketches of Prophet Muhammad. 

Jamia Darul Uloom had even appealed to Muslims to travel to Thailand and avenge the alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed by Faraz Pervaiz.

It remains unclear whether Samuel Sohan was inspired to attack Faraz Pervaiz and his family in the hopes of securing the $20000 reward.

Life as a refugee in Thailand

In May this year, OpIndia reported in detail about Faraz Pervaiz and how he had to flee Pakistan in 2014.

Despite staying away in far-flung Thailand, death threats from radical Islamists continued to haunt him.

In 2017, an attempt was made to implicate the Christian activist in a false blasphemy case. A year later, a reward of 10 million PKR (~USD 36090) was announced by Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) “for a Muslim who will kill Mr. Pervaiz”.

Doxxing and threats to murder Pervaiz family in Thailand followed in the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“Revenge has no age, time or boundaries. It provocates immediately and its consequences are entirely dangerous,” Faraz said, adding that his family continue to live in fear.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Dibakar Dutta
Dibakar Duttahttps://dibakardutta.in/
Centre-Right. Political analyst. Assistant Editor @Opindia. Reach me at [email protected]

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

CBI arrests former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh and Kolkata Police SHO for destruction of evidence in rape-murder case

ANI -
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the state capital.
News Reports

Kolkata: Protesting doctors’ delegation return from CM’s residence without meeting after govt refused live streaming, video recording by their videographer

OpIndia Staff -
Delegation of protesting junior doctors that arrived at CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence returned without meeting as their live stream demand was again rejected

Tamil Nadu: Over 100 people, including children, fall sick after eating chicken biryani at a DMK event months after hooch tragedy claimed 65 lives

UP CM Yogi Adityanath objects to the classification of Gyanvapi as a mosque; says it is in reality, Vishwanath, Lord Shiva’s abode

‘Those who claim to be running Mohabbat Ki Dukaan are indulging in brutality’: PM Modi slams Congress over journalist assault in the US

Another major sign of democratic revival in Jammu and Kashmir: Door-to-door campaigning for election resumes after 37 years

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com