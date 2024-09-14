Pakistani Christian activist Faraz Pervaiz, who has been living in exile in Thailand since 2014, reached out to OpIndia after his differently-abled niece was sexually assaulted by a fellow Pakistani on 18th August this year.

According to Faraz, a Pakistani national named Samuel Sohan broke into the Bangkok apartment of his sister-in-law Noreen and began inquiring about his whereabouts and that of his father Pervaiz Roshan.

Samuel threatened to kill her if she did not divulge details about the father-son duo. As per the police report, he was then connected to Faraz Pervaiz over the phone which ultimately led to a heated argument.

Accused Samuel Sohan, images provided by Faraz Pervaiz

Although the accused left the scene, he threatened to return and kill the family. Samuel indeed returned to Noreen’s house when she was not at her residence.

While taking advantage of the situation, he sexually assaulted her 14-year-old daughter (and niece of Faraz Pervaiz) who suffers from cerebral palsy. OpIndia was been able to obtain a copy of the police report, which was filed on 23rd August 2024.

“There was kissing and holding genitals, attempted to rape Mary (name changed), called for help and Mr. Samuel Sohon ran from the room where the crime occurred and fled,” a loose English translation of the Thai report stated.

Car used by Samuel Sohan to reach the house of the victim, image provided by Faraz Pervaiz

While speaking to OpIndia, Faraz Pervaiz confirmed that the accused Samuel Sohan is still at large. The local police have advised him and his family to relocate.

“Given the severity of the threats and the ongoing danger, I believe that my life and that of my family is at imminent risk. I am unable to return to my country of origin due to persecution by state and non-state actors over blasphemy accusations,” he said during a telephonic conversation.

Coincidentally, a Debonadi organisation named ‘Allama Muhammad Rashid Madni Hamadi Jamia Darul Uloom Hamadiya’ announced a $20,000 reward to behead the Christian activist in July this year.

Deobandi Radical Extremist Allama Muhammad Rashid Madni Hamadi Jamia Darul Uloom Hamadiya of Tando Adam Sindh has just announched $20,000 USD Head bounty for anyone who kills me Faraz Pervaiz. #blasphemy pic.twitter.com/tIOCdPlpO0 — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) July 27, 2024

The radical Islamic outfit had accused Faraz Pervaiz of committing blasphemy by supposedly producing pictures and sketches of Prophet Muhammad.

Jamia Darul Uloom had even appealed to Muslims to travel to Thailand and avenge the alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed by Faraz Pervaiz.

It remains unclear whether Samuel Sohan was inspired to attack Faraz Pervaiz and his family in the hopes of securing the $20000 reward.

Life as a refugee in Thailand

In May this year, OpIndia reported in detail about Faraz Pervaiz and how he had to flee Pakistan in 2014.

Despite staying away in far-flung Thailand, death threats from radical Islamists continued to haunt him.

In 2017, an attempt was made to implicate the Christian activist in a false blasphemy case. A year later, a reward of 10 million PKR (~USD 36090) was announced by Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) “for a Muslim who will kill Mr. Pervaiz”.

Doxxing and threats to murder Pervaiz family in Thailand followed in the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“Revenge has no age, time or boundaries. It provocates immediately and its consequences are entirely dangerous,” Faraz said, adding that his family continue to live in fear.