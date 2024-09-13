Friday, September 13, 2024
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad: Juice seller Aamir Khan found mixing urine with juice sold to customers, locals hand over him and his minor assistant to police

Aamir Khan, owner of Khushi Juice Corner in Loni in Ghaziabad, and his assistant were beaten badly by locals on the allegation of mixing urine in juice and serving it to customers

1

In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad’s Loni Border area, a juice shop was found mixing urine with juices sold to customers. Aamir Khan, owner of Khushi Juice Corner, and his assistant were beaten badly by locals on the allegation of mixing urine in juice and serving it to customers.

On receiving information from people, the police reached the spot and saved Aamir alias Shazid Khan and his assistant from the crowd and took him into custody. Along with him, his minor helper has also been detained by the police. This incident has created a stir in the entire area.

Giving information about the incident, ACP Bhaskar Verma said that the police had received a complaint about urine being mixed in juice on 13 September. When the police reached the spot under Indira Police station and search the shop, an one litre can filled with human urine was found. When asked, the shopkeeper could not give any satisfactory answer to the presence of urine in the shop.

As a result, police arrested Amir Khan and his minor assisted. Police have registered an FIR in this case and further investigation is underway. The can has been sent for analysis.

As per reports, local residents caught the shopkeeper mixing urine with juice, and beat him up. They then called the police and then handed him over to the police.

During the incident, someone also made a video of it, which is now going viral on social media. In the video, some people can be seen beating the two shopkeepers. As the assistant is minor, his name has been withheld from this report, although social media users have been naming both the accused, which reveals that both belong to the same community.

The police are now investigating the reason behind such ghastly act of the juice seller.

