Another attempt to create religious unrest has been made in Gujarat. In the recent case, an incident of Islamist mob attacking Hindus has come to light from Mahudha. The situation escalated because of an Instagram post by Islamists that hurt Hindu religious sentiments. The police have started action by filing an FIR in the matter.

Three Hindu youths reached the police station to file a complaint after a Muslim youth posted provocative posts on Instagram against Hindus. At the police station, a Muslim mob threatened the Hindus, attacked them, and pelted them with stones in the presence of the police while they were returning from there. An FIR has been filed at Mahudha Police Station, Kheda, a copy of which is available with OpIndia.

A Hindu youth has stated in the complaint that on Saturday, (September 14), when he was at his show room, his friend came and showed him a screenshot on a WhatsApp group, in which text was written to hurt and provoke the feelings of Hindus. So he, along with a friend, decided to file a complaint against this post at the police station. He informed another friend of his and the trio reached Mahudha police station.

What was the Instagram post

The post was made from Instagram user IDs Tahir and Konen Kazi. In the post, it was written that- ‘Special Kathlal Walon Ke Liye. Jo Qaum kufron ke dar se sarkar ke milad ka julus na nikal sake, wo Qaum kutte suvar. Aaka ke khilaf bolte hain, unke khilaf kya bolenge cowardly log. Sarkar ke milad ka julus dekhna ho to aana Mahudha mein, aisa julus nikalte hain ki Aaka ke dushman upar se down tak jal jaate hain.’

It was further written, ‘Agar kisi MLA or radical organization ke dar se ye faisla liya hai to hum Mahudha waale kahte hain ki aadhaar card lekar aayenge aur permission dilwayenge aur itminan se julus firakar dikha denge.’

Before the three Hindu youths could reach the police station to file a complaint, the police caught the protesters, and Muslim leaders also rushed there to rescue them. However, when the Hindu youth showed readiness to file a complaint, some Muslim community men came to them and talked about reconciliation and said that they should not file a complaint and an apology letter would be written to them. However, the Hindu youth had already started the process of taking legal action and refused to compromise.

By the time the Hindu youth returned after filing a complaint, a crowd of a hundred Muslims had gathered outside the police station and started chanting. The police took charge of the situation and sent the Hindu youths away and also provided a police vehicle for protection. Further, PI and PSI left with Hindu youths in their car to ensure their safety.

Hindu Youths attacked a short distance away, stones pelted in the presence of the PI

When the Hindu youths, accompanied by police officers, left Mahudha town and reached the Nadiad-Kathalal road, the mob again surrounded them and started raising slogans again. According to the complaint, these were the same people who gathered outside the police station. They were shouting ‘This is a complaint against the men of our community… Don’t spare them…’ and the mob was also carrying swords, sticks, pipes, and other weapons in their hands.

Meanwhile, when the Hindu youth came out after the car was stoppped, Hussain Abbas came rushing with a sword and said, “Why did you file a complaint against us?” He attacked the Hindus with a sword saying ‘I will kill you today’, but the Hindu youth survived the attack. During this time the Muslim men of the crowd were also shouting ”Don’t spare them…kill them all..’ However, when the police officers and the rear vehicle arrived, the crowd dispersed and fled. Then the police sent the Hindu youth away in their own vehicle.

A Hindu youth told OpIndia – There was a crowd of 2500-300 Muslims. The FIR mentions a strong crowd of hundreds, but the complainant, a Hindu youth, told OpIndia that a crowd of around two and a half to three thousand Muslims had gathered at the time of the attack and were constantly shouting sectarian slogans. He said that even outside the police station, stones were pelted on him by the crowd. Further, even though the police officers were with them on their way back when the attack took place, the extremists did not hesitate to attack.

Based on the complaint of a Hindu youth in this matter, case against 37 persons and against the rest of the mob under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 191(2), 191(3), 190, 109, 125, 324(5), 324 of the Indian Code of Justice. (6), 352, 351(3) and 61(2) and section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Those against whom the FIR has been registered include Moin, Shahjad, Tauqeer, Nasir, Sameer, Wajid, Hussain, Nazir, Farooq, Wahid, Javed, Moeed Hussain etc.

Police investigation underway, accused being rounded up- PI

Mahudha Town PI KK Jhala in a conversation with OpIndia said that the process of rounding up the accused by registering an FIR in this matter is currently underway. Legal action will be taken against those against whom the crime has been registered. Further investigation is currently underway.