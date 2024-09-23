In Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the year 2021, the then Congress government had allotted land for a madrasa. Now the people of the Hindu community have started opposing this allotment of land. The markets in Udaipur were kept closed in protest demanding cancellation of the allotment. On Monday (23rd September 2024), Hanuman Chalisa was recited on the road in the city after giving a memorandum to the SDM. BJP MP CP Joshi has also expressed his respect for public sentiments.

According to media reports, the matter is of Mavli town, located about 40 km from Udaipur district headquarters. In the year 2021, when there was a Congress government in Rajasthan, about 4 bigha 16 biswa land was allotted for a madrasa there. However, since then people have alleged that the land given in the name of the madrasa is in a waterlogging area. On Monday, September 23, people of all communities started gathering in Mavli with the demand to cancel this allotment. All the protesters had saffron flags with pictures of Bajrang Bali in their hands.

Seeing this gathering of thousands of people under the banner of Sarva Samaj, police force was deployed in the area. The demonstration was announced in advance by the protesters. Due to this protest, schools were also closed. The effect of the demonstration was clearly visible not only in the market but also in the surrounding villages. People from rural areas also participated in the demonstration in large numbers. The effect of this shutdown was also seen in the nearby Ghas tehsil. The people there have also announced their support to the people of Mavli.

People took out a rally from the old bus stand of Mavli, which passed through the local market, and ended at the SDM office. People sat on the road near the office and recited Hanuman Chalisa. Later a memorandum was handed over to ADM Administration Deependra Singh Rathore. In the memorandum, a demand has been made to cancel the land allotted for the madrasa.

After this demonstration, BJP MP CP Joshi spoke to the media. He supported the demands of the protesters and said that any kind of madrasa in Mavli is unnecessary. The BJP MP announced that the land allotted for the madrasa will be cancelled.

CP Joshi said that this is the Sanatani government of BJP in which no such work will be done which will cause trouble to anyone in future. Seeing the protest of the people, Mavli SDM Mansukhram Damor has sent his recommendation to the District Magistrate. In this recommendation, he has recommended to cancel the allotment of land.