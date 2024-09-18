Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Mizoram: Narcotics worth Rs 6 crore seized from Myanmar nationals in Aizawl

An operation in Hualngohmun began at 10 pm when officers intercepted two vehicles. A search of the vehicles uncovered significant amounts of Methamphetamine concealed within the door panels.

On Monday (16th September), the CID Special Branch led a significant drug bust leading to the seizure of narcotics worth more than Rs 6 crore from Myanmar nationals on the outskirts of Aizawl. The operation in Hualngohmun began at 10 pm when officers intercepted two vehicles. A search of the vehicles uncovered significant amounts of Methamphetamine concealed within the door panels.

In the first vehicle, a Renault Kwid with registration number MZ01N-3642, investigators discovered 32.013 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine worth Rs 4,14,16,900 and 249 grammes of suspected heroin worth Rs 7,47,000. The driver, Lalthansiama, 26, of Khawmawi, Myanmar, was detained.

In the second vehicle, a Datsun Redi Go with registration number MZ02A-9053, the authorities found 8.021 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine worth Rs 1,04,27,300 and 565 grams of suspected heroin valued at Rs 16,95,000. The police identified Zoremmawia of Khawmawi, Myanmar, who is currently residing in Muanna Veng, Aizawl as the driver of this vehicle and arrested him.

On Tuesday, the police intercepted a third vehicle, an i10 Magna with registration number MZ01G-5672 in Muanna Veng, Zuangtui. Inside, officers discovered 2.284 kilograms of suspected heroin worth Rs 68,52,000. The driver, identified as David from Zokhawthar, escaped the scene, but an underage passenger was detained.

This operation yielded the seizure of 40.034 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine worth Rs 5,20,44,200 and 3.098 kilograms of suspected heroin for Rs 92,94,000. The arrested accused as well as the seized drugs worth Rs 6,13,38,200, were turned over to the Special Narcotics Police Station. A criminal case has been filed under Special Narcotics PS Case No.36/2024 on September 17, 2024, under provisions 21(C)/29(1)/25 of the NDPS Act and 14A of the Foreigners Act. Further investigations are underway to trace the links of this drug trafficking network.

