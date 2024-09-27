MP: VHP and Bajrang Dal protest against construction of illegal mosque on Gayatri Mandir land in Jabalpur

On Thursday (26th April), hundreds of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists protested in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur demanding the demolition of an illegal mosque. The Hindu activists contended that the mosque had been constructed illegally.

The incident unfolded in the Madhai region of the Ranjhi area of Jabalpur. The Hindu rights organisations alleged that the mosque question was built over land allotted for a Hindu temple. Amidst the protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal, the road connecting the mosque was closed and the surrounding area was cordoned off by the police.

Communal Tension in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur:



"If not the administration, then we are going to demolish this mosque," said Hindu activists on the streets of the Ranjhi area as they protest against the illegal construction of a mosque on land belonging to the Madhai Gayatri… pic.twitter.com/JHHkhobAlu — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) September 27, 2024

The Hindu activists have alleged that the mosque was erected on Gayatri Mandir land. They further stated that people from various parts of the city who belong to the Muslim community have been secretly meeting at the mosque in significant numbers and that the government had given the mosque electricity and water connections. The protestors provided documents and questioned the mosque’s construction on Gayatri Mandir’s land.



The Hindu activists and the police discussed the matter and the police assured that a fresh investigation into the mosque’s construction and a review of documents will be conducted. The Hindu groups gave a 10-day ultimatum to the administration and said that if the administration fails to demolish the alleged illegal mosque, they would take the matter into their own hands.

Notably, VHP sent a memorandum to the collectorate on 12th June 2021, claiming the construction was illegal. After no action was taken, they planned a demonstration on 27th July 2021, leading to the then-SDM temporarily halting the mosque’s construction. The VHP alleges that despite the restriction, people continue to visit the site secretly.

On the 21st of March 2023, the VHP staged a third protest before the Ranjhi SDM office to reiterate their call for the mosque’s destruction. The VHP raised concerns over the presence of Rohingyas, however, the authorities did not take any action.