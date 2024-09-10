A shocking case of kidnapping and rape of a minor girl has come to light from the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused in this case have been identified as Sajid Pasha and Mudassir. Pasha is the director of a well-known hospital named Green City Hospital in Rampur district. On Friday (31st August 2024), the accused kidnapped the minor victim on the pretext of taking her to coaching. According to reports, the accused kept changing locations in UP and Uttarakhand and raped the captive minor for 5 days before she was rescued by the Police.

According to reports, when the minor girl did not return home, her family filed a kidnapping complaint after which the Police swung into action. When the pressure started mounting, the accused continuously kept changing their hideouts from Uttarakhand to Uttar Pradesh. However, after five days, the police recovered the minor girl from a Thar vehicle. They arrested Mudassir on the spot. But the main accused, Sajid Pasha, is still absconding. The police have sealed the accused Sajid’s hospital and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for information that could lead to his arrest.

The case pertains to the Swar Kotwali area of Rampur. According to reports, Sajid Pasha runs a hospital named Green City Hospital. On 31st August, he called a minor girl, who is currently studying in 11th Class, on the pretext of coaching. He took the victim into confidence stating that there were other girls at a short distance and made her sit in his Thar. But there were no female students ahead and the accused went on to kidnap the minor girl.

According to reports, Sajid Pasha abducted the victim and took her to a resort in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand where he held the victim hostage and raped for 3 days.

He then kept changing his hideouts and took the victim to Haldwani and Rudrapur but the ordeal of the minor victim continued as the accused kept sexually abusing her.

According to the victim, she was threatened at gunpoint and asked to remain silent. The accused booked hotel and resort rooms using fake identity cards. It is also being reported that Sajid also had a fake Police ID.

After 5 days, Sajid brought the victim to Rampur and amid mounting pressure from the Police, he handed her over to his partner Mudassir and fled.

The Police apprehended Mudassir and rescued the minor from Thar. At the time of Mudassir’s arrest, he was taking the victim to Bareilly but the minor somehow managed to send her location to her father.

After the rescue, the minor victim narrated her ordeal to the Police. Her father has urged UP CM Yogi Adityanath to seek strict action against the absconding accused Sajid Pasha. According to the victim’s family, Sajid is a mining mafia who moves with his private security guards. Apart from the Green City hospital, he also has a property dealing business. He is married to two wives. One of his wives contested the last assembly elections.

On social media, Sajid Pasha had declared himself a supporter of the Congress party. Meanwhile, his hospital has been sealed.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra stated that one accused has been arrested so far in this case. The Police have launched a search operation for the other absconding accused.