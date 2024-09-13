Friday, September 13, 2024
HomeWorldUK: Mohammed Sadiq hires Pakistan-born Shazeb Khalid for £2,000 to kill a Tamil Indian...
Crime
Updated:

UK: Mohammed Sadiq hires Pakistan-born Shazeb Khalid for £2,000 to kill a Tamil Indian restaurant manager, contract killer uses a stolen car to mow down the victim

On Wednesday, the jury at Reading Crown Court found Khalid guilty of intentionally running down Pattabiraman while driving a stolen red Range Rover, motivated by a £2,000 'contract fee'. The man died from his injuries at Royal Berkshire Hospital in the early hours of 15th February.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via TOI)
12

In a horrifying turn of events, Shazeb Khalid, a 25-year-old Pakistani man, was found guilty of the heinous murder of Vignesh Pattabiraman, a 36-year-old Indian Tamil restaurant manager from Reading, UK. The crime occurred on Valentine’s Day this year.  

On Wednesday, the jury at Reading Crown Court found Khalid guilty of intentionally running down Pattabiraman while driving a stolen red Range Rover, motivated by a £2,000 ‘contract fee’. The man died from his injuries at Royal Berkshire Hospital in the early hours of 15th February. The deceased victim’s post-mortem report confirmed head injuries as the cause of death.

According to the prosecution, a sinister conspiracy involving Vel’s operation manager, Mohammed Sadiq Ishmail, who reportedly recruited his accomplice, Soiheem Hussain, to intimidate Pattabiraman. Ishmail suspected Pattabiraman was informing authorities about illegal staff employment at the restaurant. Witnesses reported seeing Khalid emerge from the wrecked car and attack Pattabiraman with a series of attacks.

Moreover, Khalid stole money from Pattabiraman’s bag after the murder. Vel Restaurant in Brighton was fined £20,000 in December 2022 for employing two illegal workers, while a following raid on Vel Reading in August 2023 resulted in no further action. Defending his actions, Khalid, who came to the UK from Pakistan in 2007, claimed his actions were inadvertent, claiming he just intended to “scare him” and “maybe grab him and tell him to stop snitching.” He denied violence and stealing. Meanwhile, Hussain rejected charges that he hired Khalid to cause serious injury, resulting in his acquittal on the murder charge but punishment for helping an offender. Khalid and Hussain are expected to be sentenced on the 10th of October.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Allahabad HC slams ISIS poster boy advocate Mehmood Pracha, imposes Rs 1 lakh penalty for plea questioning authenticity of election videography

OpIndia Staff -

‘You will have to hit the roads soon’: Sarwar Chishti, who supported economic boycott of Hindus, now incites Muslims to retaliate over Waqf amendment...

OpIndia Staff -

Chaos at Punjab Power Corp: Employees extend strike until Sep 17 as locals outrage over 20+ hours of power outage

OpIndia Staff -

Military intelligence and Maharashtra police bust fake army recruitment racket, man impersonating army major arrested for running recruitment training camps

ANI -

Who benefitted? CAG finds major irregularities in Odisha’s ore mining sector, losses over 22,000 crores incurred under Naveen Patnaik govt, says report

OpIndia Staff -

Research funds totally exempt from GST, notices sent to private institutions like IIT, Anna, Punjab University no longer to be sought

OpIndia Staff -

Labourers from UP-Bihar not allowed inside villages while locals embracing Christianity or migrating to Canada – tragedy of Punjab that not many want to...

OpIndia Staff -

US imposes sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program including multiple China-based companies

OpIndia Staff -

Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in Delhi liquor scam case with conditions, plea challenging legality of arrest dismissed: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

Ahmedabad: Mohammed Shehbaz arrested in train theft is also involed in ‘Love Jihad’ case, has trapped 24 women using matrmonial sites pretending to be...

Meghalsinh Parmar -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com