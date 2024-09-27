Friday, September 27, 2024
Uttarakhand: Mob led by Asif Qureshi run riots at Dehradun railway station after Muslim girl travels from UP to meet Hindu lover

OpIndia Staff
Clash at Dehradun railway station, SSP Ajai Singh
14

On Thursday (26th September) night, a frenzied Muslim mob laid siege at the Dehradun railway station in Uttarakhand after learning about a meeting between a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy.

As per reports, the girl is a minor and had travelled from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh to meet her lover. On learning about the matter, the co-religionists of the girl resorted to violence at the Dehradun railway station.

They were led by one Asif Qureshi, who happens to be the President of the Azad Samaj Party (Dehradun unit). The Muslim mob pelted stones and vandalised the trains.

Groups of Hindu men, who had reached the station after learning about the matter, were also attacked. They were led by one Vikas Verma. A clash thereafter broke out between the two sides.

A total of 8 two-wheelers and a police vehicle were destroyed. The police reached the station immediately after being informed.

A large contingent of police, led by SSP Ajay Singh, managed to restore the law and order situation in the area.

The cops conducted foot marches in and around the Dehradun railway station to maintain peace.

SSP Singh informed, “As per what we know so far, a minor girl from Badaun came to Dehradun to meet some person here. There is already a missing person’s report registered in Badaun. The police also informed the GRP (government railway police) based on the girl’s location and provided her details…”

He added, “Meanwhile, the matter escalated somehow and both Hindu and Muslim organisations confronted each other. There was a ruckus and some stone pelting. The situation is under control and we have deployed heavy police force in the area.”

The senior police official engaged with the mob and appealed to them to return home. The cops are analysing the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the rioters.

In the meantime, they have booked over 100 people in connection to the case including Vikas Verma, Asif Qureshi, Rohit Maurya, Sunny, Rajesh, Shoaib, Nawab Qureshi, Itad Khan, Aqib, Taufiq Khan, Arsh, Siddhant Badoni, Aman Swedia and Anil.

They were charged under BNS Sections 191(2) (rioting), 221(obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties), 223 (disobedience of order passed by public servant), 324(4) (damaging property) and Criminal law (amendment) Act Section 7.”

