US is ready to offer F-16 fighter jets to India, depends on Indian Air Force what they want: Major General with US Pacific Air Forces

Major General David A Piffarerio added, "We certainly want to give them the best that we have -- the F-16s. But ultimately it's going to be a choice for the Indian Air Force on what they want to do with their air defence."

Major General David A Piffarerio, Mobilization Assistant to the Deputy Commander of the US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), said on Thursday that the United States is ready to offer F-16 fighter jets to India.

Speaking with reporters on India’s defence sector and F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, Major General Piffarerio said, “…The more options that are out there, I think the stronger the Indian Air Force is going to be in the future.”

He added, “We certainly want to give them the best that we have — the F-16s. But ultimately it’s going to be a choice for the Indian Air Force on what they want to do with their air defence.”

Notably, the US State Department in June had announced the clearance of two possible sales to Taiwan of F-16 parts and supporting equipment, valued at a total of USD 300 million for Taiwan.

Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the packages would include standard (USD 220 million) and non-standard (USD 80 million) spare and repair parts, components, consumables, and accessories for F-16 aircraft, as well as other technical and logistics support services, Focus Taiwan reported, citing the press releases.

The DSCA stated that the proposed sales would further strengthen Taiwan’s requirements “to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of [Taiwan’s] fleet of F-16 aircraft.”

According to the DSCA, the package would also support regional economic growth, political stability, military balance, and enhanced Taiwanese security.

The US Congress was informed of the possible sales, according to the DSCA. The permission does not imply that an agreement has been signed for the equipment, according to Focus Taiwan.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

