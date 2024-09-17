Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Updated:

When three ABVP activists were stoned to death by the SFI-DYFI goons, and the left govt destroyed evidence: Read about the ‘Parumala Balidan Diwas’

On September 17, 1996, 3 students namely Sujith, Kim Karunakaran, and PS Anu were stoned to death by SFI and DYFI goons. Moreover, the then Marxist government in Kerala, which was led by Naynar, allegedly destroyed evidence to protect the culprits.

Paurush Gupta
Anu, Sujith, and Kim Karunakaran – three student activists of ABVP stoned to death by the SFI-DYFI goons: Read all about 'Parumala Balidan Diwas'
Anu, Sujith, and Kim Karunakaran – three student activists of ABVP stoned to death by the SFI-DYFI goons: Read all about 'Parumala Balidan Diwas' (Image Source - ABVP's Instagram account)
7

Tuesday (17th September 2024), marks the 28th anniversary of ‘Parumala Balidan Diwas’. It commemorates the death of three student activists of ABVP who were mercilessly stoned to death by the ‘student activists’ of SFI and DYFI, the student wing of CPI(M). 17th September 2024 also marks another year of travesty with Justice as the brutal incident of the stoning of three students to death was passed off as a ‘drowning case’, courtesy of the state government’s apathy which is accused of tampering with evidence in the case.  

The case is a glaring example of how left-wing goons carry out targeted violence against other student organisations who try to counter them on the ideological front in academic institutions and how they maintain their unchecked hegemony through the use of force. Interestingly, the apathy of the Marxist government towards the death of three young students was such that, the then Kerala CM EK Nayanar reportedly taunted the opposition who were protesting against the gruesome murder. He asked them, “Why do you people bother with the death of ABVP students?” 

On Tuesday (17th September 2024), ABVP shared a post on Instagram to pay tribute to the deceased ABVP karyakartas and mark the 28th anniversary of ‘Parumala Balidan Diwas’. 

The Instagram post read, “ABVP pays tribute to martyrs Karyakartas – Anu, Sujith, and Kim, who lost their lives in a brutal red terror attack by the SFI-DYFI nexus at Devaswom Board College, Parumala, Kerala, on this day in 1996.” 

It added, “Communist forces, under the influence of the then E.K. Nayanar-led Kerala government, distorted the truth of their sacrifice, reducing their sacrifice to a false narrative of death by drowning. This cowardly act sought to silence the spirit of nationalism and instill fear in the hearts of students at Parumala, discouraging them from embracing a cause greater than themselves.” 

The student wing affiliated with RSS further stated that the martyrdom of Anu, Sujith, and Kim will keep inspiring them to stand strong against leftist oppression on campuses and fuel their resolve to reclaim educational spaces and uphold the spirit of nationalism and freedom across Bharat.

The case details

The fateful incident unfolded on 17th September 1996 in Devaswom Board College in Parumala, Kerala. 3 students namely Sujith, Kim Karunakaran, and PS Anu were attacked by SFI and DYFI goons. 

The miscreants attacked them because they were ‘guilty’ of actively participating in the campus unit of ABVP, working for nationalist causes and countering violent ideologies like Communism, Marxism, and Naxalism. 

When the SFI and DYFI goons started hounding them, they tried to escape by running away from the goons. 

In their efforts to escape the onslaught, Sujith, Kim Karunakaran, and PS Anu jumped into the nearby Pampa River, hoping that they would get away by swimming the span of the river. However, the goons didn’t spare them and started pelting stones at them with the intent to kill. 

However, women who were at the river banks washing clothes threw sarees into the river to save them. It is said that the goons didn’t spare those women either. They hurled abuses at those women and pelted stones to scare them away. Fearing of getting grievously hurt, the women ran away from there. 

The Marxist government tampered with the evidence

Unfortunately, all three students didn’t survive and they were stoned to death when they were trying to swim to safeguard their lives from the goons. 

It is said that the Marxist government in Kerala, which was led by Naynar, destroyed evidence to protect the SFI and DYFI goons. It is accused of manipulating the postmortem report and fabricating a new one to protect the goons. 

The fabricated postmortem report stated that the deceased ABVP activists were drunk and drowned after they fell into the river. Courtesy of the fabricated evidence, the Marxist-led Kerala government successfully managed to get the acquittal of all 18 SFI activists involved in the case from the Kerala High Court in June 2006. 

Tragically, there is no respite for ABVP workers and RSS volunteers even 28 years after that incident. They are frequently hounded and publicly killed, heck to death with impunity by community cadres or their affiliated student wings. 

Despite all the odds, nationalist activists have continued the fight against the leftist nexus in Kerala. A marked example was witnessed in 2017 when ABVP launched a campaign called ‘Chalo Kerala’. The aim was to highlight and oppose the atrocities being committed by communist groups and governments. More than 50,000 workers of ABVP reached Kerala and participated in that campaign. 

Largest Student Organisation: ABVP

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is the largest student organisation in the world. The student wing is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Yashwant Rao Kelkarji founded ABVP in 1948. Since then, ABVP has played a leading role for students’ rights and nationalist causes. It has been involved in creating awareness and putting up an ideological fight against Naxal violence, the menace of red terror, and communism among other activities like movement in support of the abrogation of Article 370.  

