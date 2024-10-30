Wednesday, October 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAyodhya is celebrating the first Diwali after the consecration of Ram temple, know why...
Culture and HistoryEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ayodhya is celebrating the first Diwali after the consecration of Ram temple, know why it is being called “Mahaparva”

his time, a goal has been set to illuminate 28 lakh lamps in Ayodhya. These earthen lanterns will be lit along the banks of Saryu.

OpIndia Staff
2

500 years of continuous struggle of Hindus to reclaim the birthplace of Lord Ram culminated with Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya making this Diwali even more special for Hindus across the world, especially for the city of Ayodhya. Substantial preparations are underway at the administrative level for the security and facilities of the devotees. In addition to the state police, central forces are also stationed there.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared it a grand festival and invited everyone to join in and the people of Ayodhya have also shown great enthusiasm to celebrate Diwali in a grand manner to welcome their King Bhagwan Ram. All of the key administrative authorities have camped in Ayodhya and the police are holding regular meetings. Every nook and corner of the holy city is continuously monitored. 

The Ayodhya police have informed the media that enhanced vigilance is being maintained at Nayaghat, Ram Ki Paidi, Ramkatha Park, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Saryu River Ghat, and Aarti Sthal, among other places. Paramilitary troops are patrolling on foot alongside the police. On this day, various tableaux linked to the life of Lord Ram are seen in the holy city.

Approximately 10,000 security officers from various districts in Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to ensure the safety of this great Deepawali event. These police and security officials are equipped with cutting-edge weapons and security equipment for checks, among other things. The administration maintains that there is insurmountable security in Ayodhya.

This time, a goal has been set to illuminate 28 lakh lamps in Ayodhya. These earthen lanterns will be lit along the banks of Saryu. These lamps have been decorated since Wednesday morning (30th October). In addition, the entire Ayodhya Dham has been given a magnificent appearance. Similar preparations for Deepotsav are ongoing in the rural areas surrounding Ayodhya Dham.

Similar decorations are also visible at the train station, bus stop, and airport. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has announced that Ayodhya will be decorated with indigenous goods. Saffron flags cover the entire city of Ayodhya. On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will crown Lord Ram in Ram Katha Park. Deepotsav will commence once this program is completed.

CM Yogi welcomed the crowd on this occasion and encouraged people to attend this historic event. He stated that after 500 years, thousands of lamps will be lit in Shri Ramlalla’s grand and divine temple in Dharmdhara Ayodhya Dham, which is built on his sacred birthplace.

“Never seen a Diwali like this”: Mahant Ajay Das

Speaking to OpIndia, Ayodhya’s Mahant Ajay Das said that he is about 50 years old and has lived in Ayodhya since childhood. Ajay Das said he had never witnessed such a Diwali before.

According to Mahant Ajay Das, Ayodhya, which previously had a low influx of devotees, is now crowded with people from all over the country, as well as foreign visitors. Ajay Das gives the credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the magnificent transformation of the “Dharmkshetra”.

The devotees of Lord Rama are more enthusiastic and aware than ever before

OpIndia met with an officer from the security forces stationed in Ayodhya. On the condition of anonymity, he stated that the devotees who come now are more enthusiastic and aware than before. We were told that security procedures were normally reinforced every Diwali, but they are currently on high alert and taking extra precautions.

According to the official, the number of lamps and devotees in Ayodhya exceeds previous records every year. He claimed that devotees visiting Ayodhya are disciplined and observe the rules. He believes that Lord Ram devotees’ minds have become more socially aware and this consciousness is attracting devotees to Ayodhya.

Trade boom in Ayodhya  

OpIndia spoke to Vimalendra Srivastava alias Pattu, a businessman from Ayodhya. Pattu has a house near Teedi Bazaar, where he used to run a tent house shop. He told us that in the erstwhile scenario of Ayodhya, he had suffered losses of lakhs of rupees in the tent business. After this, he left this business and started a vegetarian food business.

Vimalendra Srivastava told us that now the atmosphere of Ayodhya has completely changed. There is an unending influx of devotees here now. Because of this, his food and beverage business is doing very well. According to Vimalendra, earlier he incurred losses instead of profits by investing a large capital, but now he is getting good profits even with less capital. He thanked Lord Ram for this.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal: Doctor Noor Alam rapes a woman after injecting her with a sedative, blackmails her with obscene video; victim attempts suicide

OpIndia Staff -

Disengagement by India and China in Ladakh’s Depsang and Demchok completed, coordinated patrolling to start soon

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: 17 years old national level taekwondo player Anurag Yadav beheaded in Jaunpur over land dispute

OpIndia Staff -

New Zealand: SFJ’s Khalistan referendum on India’s radar, former MP Kanwaljit Bakshi says only a ‘tiny and vocal minority’ supporting it

OpIndia Staff -

Mahesh Langa took over ₹28 lakhs from businessman for wife’s birthday party and new office, intimidated him in name of political influence- Details of...

Rajyaguru Bhargav -

US elections: Ballot boxes burned in Oregon and Washington, police recover note reading “Free Gaza”

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi slams Delhi & West Bengal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, data shows other opposition ruled states are among top beneficiaries of...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Minor girl goes missing in Tehri Garhwal, family accuses barber Salman of molesting and forcing her to convert to Islam, angry locals vandalise...

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Amjad and 4 others assaulted minor Hindu Girls in Saharanpur; Dalit youth who tried to rescue them abused with casteist slurs, thrashed

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Third FIR registered against jailed journalist Mahesh Langa in Ahmedabad, now charged with defrauding businessman of Rs 28 lakh

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com