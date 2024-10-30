500 years of continuous struggle of Hindus to reclaim the birthplace of Lord Ram culminated with Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya making this Diwali even more special for Hindus across the world, especially for the city of Ayodhya. Substantial preparations are underway at the administrative level for the security and facilities of the devotees. In addition to the state police, central forces are also stationed there.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared it a grand festival and invited everyone to join in and the people of Ayodhya have also shown great enthusiasm to celebrate Diwali in a grand manner to welcome their King Bhagwan Ram. All of the key administrative authorities have camped in Ayodhya and the police are holding regular meetings. Every nook and corner of the holy city is continuously monitored.

The Ayodhya police have informed the media that enhanced vigilance is being maintained at Nayaghat, Ram Ki Paidi, Ramkatha Park, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Saryu River Ghat, and Aarti Sthal, among other places. Paramilitary troops are patrolling on foot alongside the police. On this day, various tableaux linked to the life of Lord Ram are seen in the holy city.

Approximately 10,000 security officers from various districts in Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to ensure the safety of this great Deepawali event. These police and security officials are equipped with cutting-edge weapons and security equipment for checks, among other things. The administration maintains that there is insurmountable security in Ayodhya.



This time, a goal has been set to illuminate 28 lakh lamps in Ayodhya. These earthen lanterns will be lit along the banks of Saryu. These lamps have been decorated since Wednesday morning (30th October). In addition, the entire Ayodhya Dham has been given a magnificent appearance. Similar preparations for Deepotsav are ongoing in the rural areas surrounding Ayodhya Dham.

आज हमारे अयोध्या में छोटी दीपावली पर विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनने जा रखा है।

28 लाख दियों से रोशन होगी राम नगरी।



राम की पैड़ी,सरयू घाट और श्री राम जन्म भूमि मंदिर शाम को दीपक की रोशनी से जगमगाएगा।

राम मंदिर निर्माण परिसर में काफी समय के बाद ये भव्य दिवाली होगी।

Similar decorations are also visible at the train station, bus stop, and airport. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has announced that Ayodhya will be decorated with indigenous goods. Saffron flags cover the entire city of Ayodhya. On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will crown Lord Ram in Ram Katha Park. Deepotsav will commence once this program is completed.

CM Yogi welcomed the crowd on this occasion and encouraged people to attend this historic event. He stated that after 500 years, thousands of lamps will be lit in Shri Ramlalla’s grand and divine temple in Dharmdhara Ayodhya Dham, which is built on his sacred birthplace.

“Never seen a Diwali like this”: Mahant Ajay Das

Speaking to OpIndia, Ayodhya’s Mahant Ajay Das said that he is about 50 years old and has lived in Ayodhya since childhood. Ajay Das said he had never witnessed such a Diwali before.

According to Mahant Ajay Das, Ayodhya, which previously had a low influx of devotees, is now crowded with people from all over the country, as well as foreign visitors. Ajay Das gives the credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the magnificent transformation of the “Dharmkshetra”.

The devotees of Lord Rama are more enthusiastic and aware than ever before

OpIndia met with an officer from the security forces stationed in Ayodhya. On the condition of anonymity, he stated that the devotees who come now are more enthusiastic and aware than before. We were told that security procedures were normally reinforced every Diwali, but they are currently on high alert and taking extra precautions.

According to the official, the number of lamps and devotees in Ayodhya exceeds previous records every year. He claimed that devotees visiting Ayodhya are disciplined and observe the rules. He believes that Lord Ram devotees’ minds have become more socially aware and this consciousness is attracting devotees to Ayodhya.

Trade boom in Ayodhya

OpIndia spoke to Vimalendra Srivastava alias Pattu, a businessman from Ayodhya. Pattu has a house near Teedi Bazaar, where he used to run a tent house shop. He told us that in the erstwhile scenario of Ayodhya, he had suffered losses of lakhs of rupees in the tent business. After this, he left this business and started a vegetarian food business.

Vimalendra Srivastava told us that now the atmosphere of Ayodhya has completely changed. There is an unending influx of devotees here now. Because of this, his food and beverage business is doing very well. According to Vimalendra, earlier he incurred losses instead of profits by investing a large capital, but now he is getting good profits even with less capital. He thanked Lord Ram for this.