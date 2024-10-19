After a series of hoax bomb threats received by all Indian airlines in the last four days, the Director General (DG) of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting of the airlines at the BCAS headquarters in Delhi on Saturday.

According to officials, the meeting, chaired by DG BCAS Zulfiquar Hasan, was called to discuss the issue the airlines are facing.

During the meeting, the representatives of airlines discussed issues they are facing due to the series of Hoax bomb threats. They also said that the issues related to security during festive season could lead to congestion at airport.

In the meeting, BCAS instructed airlines that safety and security guidelines to be followed strictly. BCAS officials assured the airlines representatives that they are working with the concerned agencies to reach the root cause of the issue.

The back-to-back threats has placed a significant burden on the airlines, security forces, and passengers. And it is tough for all stake holders in aviation security to maintain operational stability during festive time, the officials added.

Earlier, Spice Jet and Air Asia flights received five bomb threats each, with multiple airlines receiving a total of 30 bomb threats in the last four days.

Five hoax bomb threats were received by Spice jet, regarding flights SG 55, SG 116, SG 211, SG 476, SG 2939. Five more were received by Air Asia regarding flights 9I 506, 9I 528, 9I 822, 9I 661, 9I 804.

According to official sources, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with the other concerned ministries to make required amendments in the existing laws to make them more stringent to deal with the cases of hoax bomb threats for flights.

The accused person will be put on a no-fly list, officials said.

The official said that a committee will be formed in consultation with the law ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a draft to make amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 and Aircraft Rules, 1937 and subordinate legislations to ensure a 5-year imprisonment as well as placing offenders on a no-fly list for hoax bomb threats for flights.

