West Bengal: Siliguri police officer suspended after video of her kissing a woman goes viral, also accused of assaulting 2 minors

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Siliguri woman police accused of 'sexual misconduct' suspended, locals demand improved efforts toward women security
Image- Siliguri Times
13

On Wednesday, 24th October, a bizarre video from the Siliguri area of West Bengal appeared showing a woman police officer pulling a woman towards her and kissing her. The incident has sparked outrage among the people who have demanded strict action against the accused woman police officer. 

The Siliguri Police Commissionerate recently established Pink Patrol Vans to boost women’s safety in the city, which operates 24/7. Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar flagged off two of these vans in an effort to improve security for women throughout the city.

However, a female officer in charge of one of the Pink Patrol Vans allegedly harassed a woman while on duty creating massive public outrage on 24th October.

In the viral video, the woman police officer could be seen grabbing a woman and kissing her on the lips. The officer, as per the reports was in an inebriated state while on duty. This has further sparked outrage among the public.

As per the social media claims, the woman officer in charge of the Pink Patrol Vans has been identified as ASI Tanya Roy. The officer has now been suspended after the video went viral. Local reports suggest that the officer also allegedly assaulted two minors who were talking in the school area at night in Siliguri.

The parents of the minors and the local residents stated that the two minors, one girl and a boy, were just talking and that they were not caught committing any indecent behaviour. The officer in an inebriated state, however, abused the minors without questioning. Later a woman civilian was also sexually harassed.

On contacting the senior officers over the matter, they informed the locals that the officer had already been suspended and that a departmental inquiry against her had been initiated. The locals have demanded strict punishment against the accused officer, seeking the safety of women and minors in the area.

