Adnaan Shaikh, who made headlines after his wedding to fiancée Riddhi Jadhav, who converted to Islam and is now known as Ayesha, is facing a number of serious claims from his own sister Iffat. Iffat accused the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant of abusing and assaulting her and her father-in-law. She revealed some surprising details about the social media celebrity and his wife Riddhi aka Ayesha.

Adnaan’s sister Iffat filed an FIR at Bangur Nagar Police Station in Goregaon, Mumbai against him saying that he hit her on her private parts and abused her. She also stated that Adnaan who recently came into the limelight due to his wedding after Big Boss OTT 3 assaulted her father-in-law resulting in an elbow fracture.

The video of Iffat exposing Adnaan is making rounds on social media. “I came to Bangur Nagar police station to register a complaint against my brother. He thrashed me. After a few struggles, my FIR was finally lodged by the police,” she said.

मेरे भाई ने मेरे गुप्तांगों पर लात मारी! मेरा सगा भाई मुझ पर बुरी नजर रखता है



: बिग बॉस ओटीटी-3 फेम अदनान शेख की बहन इफ्फत ने अपने भाई के खिलाफ मारपीट और यौन हमले का मामला दर्ज कराया है।



इफ़्फ़त ने यह भी दावा किया कि अदनान की पत्नी आयशा का असली नाम रिद्धि जाधव है और उसने… pic.twitter.com/UNYo4BZk1g — 🇮🇳Jitendra pratap singh🇮🇳 (@jpsin1) October 4, 2024

As per the initial reports, Adnaan is believed to have hit Iffat for leaking the pictures of his wife Riddhi Jadhav who converted to Islam to marry him and is now known by the name Ayesha. After conversion, ‘Ayesha’ who was a Hindu earlier seems to be following ‘purdah’. As per the FIR, Adnaan didn’t want to reveal the face of his newlywed wife.

However, Iffat posted a picture with her after the wedding on Instagram revealing that Ayesha was Riddhi first.

Adnan meanwhile commented on the said incident and called the FIR bogus. Adnan has also responded to all of the charges against him on his Instagram account. He further stated that he filed a non-cognizable complaint (meaning that the police cannot arrest or interrogate the accused without a court order) against his sister’s FIR.

“I have seen that for the last three days, some rumors have been spread about me and I don’t think it is appropriate to answer all these, but then the PR people are putting that thing because Adnan’s wedding was very hyped and it bothered many people, especially some of my old friends. They are making false allegations and putting fake FIR copies. So it doesn’t matter, you are also here, and we are also here. I have also done many NC (non-cognizable) FIRs, at the right time the wrongdoer will be behind bars. I have full faith in Mumbai Police and the Indian Constitution.” Along with this, he told his fans not to worry and said, “All of you who are my fans, please don’t panic. The truth is going to come out very soon,” he said.

However, in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Adnaan’s sister Iffat blamed Riddhi for her and her brother’s now ruined relationship. She said that she and her brother shared a really close bond but things began to change when his now-wife, Riddhi, joined the picture. Iffat blamed Riddhi for their split. As per the reports, when they first met, Adnaan talked to her about Riddhi and asked her to care for her and teach her how to wear the ‘Hijab’. He had stated to her: “She will leave her home, live with you, and you should teach her these things.” She did as he asked and even had a photo, which Riddhi had previously shared on her Instagram account. In the photo, Riddhi thanked Iffat for educating her about hijab, stating, “Whatever hijab I wear today is because of her.”

Adnaan’s sister went on to say that when Riddhi first joined the family, they formed a close bond. Riddhi was pleasant with everyone because she was going to be his wife. They exchanged some intimate secrets with each other, but when Riddhi and Adnaan started arguing, Riddhi disclosed all of her secrets to Adnaan. In response, she also revealed what she knew about Riddhi. This, she claims, was the source of her and Adnaan’s problem.

She further stated that Adnaan had issued harsh warnings to their family, banning them from having any contact with Riddhi and saying that he was the one leading the household. She accused Adnaan of beating her and her father-in-law during an altercation on the road while she pleaded for someone to record it. She also said that he kicked her in the private areas. She said that Adnaan was jailed after her complaint but was eventually released on bail.