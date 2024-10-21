BJP MLA and his son had to face public anger after the murder of Gopal in Bahraich by Islamists, FIR filed

A BJP leader and his son were at the receiving end of public fury following the brutal killing of a Hindu youth by Islamists in Bahraich earlier last week. An FIR has been filed in the case.

Sureshwar Singh, the BJP MLA from Mahsi in Bahraich, has lodged a case against eight men from his own party, accusing them of serious offences, including inciting riots, stone-pelting, and attempted murder. He also claimed that following the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra in Bahraich, he was attacked with stones and bullets were fired at him.

Among the 8 people booked in the case include BJP Yuva Morcha city president Arpit Srivastava.

However, Srivastava rubbished it saying Singh had filed a fake case against him and others. Dismissing allegations of bullets fired by him, Srivastava said Singh’s son was hurling abuses when the workers voiced their protest.

Bahraich violence: Islamists go on a rampage against Durga Visarjan procession, kill one Hindu youth

A clash broke out between two communities during the immersion of the Devi Durga idol in Rehua Mansoor village in the Hardi police station area of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, after Muslims objected to DJ music played in the procession. One person was shot dead during the violence while several others were injured from stone pelting. The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who was part of the idol immersion group, was found dead after being reportedly dragged inside his house by Abdul Hamid and his family.

Mishra was rushed to the medical college hospital after the firing, but he died there during treatment.

Eyewitness reveals announcements made from mosques to attack Hindus

According to an eyewitness account, announcements were made from mosques to attack Hindus during the Durga Visarjan procession in Bahraich.

Speaking to AajTak, a brother duo Vinod and Satyavan Mishra said that they were right behind the DJ during the Durga Visarjan procession when violence erupted. The eyewitnesses of the incident said that it was a horrific scene as stones were being pelted at Hindus causing injuries while announcements were being made from the most to attack the Hindu procession.

Vinod Mishra and Satyavan Mishra, who were injured in the Bahraich violence, say that Abdul Hameed’s family had raised objections to the song being played on the DJ. The Muslim side asked Hindus to stop playing the ‘offensive’ song. “We did not stop. They [Muslims] then abused and slapped the DJ operator and pulled the lead [wire]. After this, they attacked the idol of Maa Durga leaving it broken,” the Mishra brothers said.

During the anti-Hindu violence, Vinod Mishra sustained a head injury and his hand was broken while his 90% disabled brother was also severely injured.