Tuesday, October 22, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Personal laws must be considered, he is allowed to have 4 wives': Bombay HC...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Personal laws must be considered, he is allowed to have 4 wives’: Bombay HC affirms Muslim man’s right to register multiple marriages

A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Somasekhar Sundareshan had been hearing an application submitted by a couple after the Thane Municipal Corporation declined to register their marriage.

OpIndia Staff
'Personal laws must be considered while registering marriage': Bombay HC affirms Muslim men’s right to register multiple marriages
Image- ndtv
3

On Tuesday, 22nd October, the Bombay High Court determined that a Muslim man may register multiple weddings under the Maharashtra Regulation of Marriage Bureaus and Registration of Marriages Act of 1998.

A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Somasekhar Sundareshan had been hearing an application submitted by a couple after the Thane Municipal Corporation declined to register their marriage. The corporation contended that the marriage may only be registered once under the Act and that the couple did not furnish the documents necessary for registration.

The couple claimed that this was the Muslim man’s third marriage, this time with an Algerian woman, and that the corporation had already recognized his second marriage to a Moroccan citizen. They also claimed that they had provided all necessary documentation and were willing to submit any further documents asked by the corporation.

“In the entire Scheme of the Act, we do not find anything that would preclude a Muslim Male from registering a third marriage. In fact, Section 7(1)(a) specifically contemplates that the Registrar has to ensure that the marriage between the parties is performed in accordance with the personal law of the parties. It is not even disputed by the authorities that under the personal laws for Muslims, they are entitled to have four wives at a time,”  the order reads.

The high court further stated that personal laws must be considered while registering a marriage. “If we were to accept this submission, it would effectively mean that this Act overrides and/or has displaced the personal laws of Muslims. There is absolutely nothing in this Act to indicate that the personal laws of Muslims have been excluded,” the order stated. 

The court then asked Thane Municipal Corporation to hold a personal hearing for the couple and issue a reasoned ruling within 10 days. Furthermore, the court safeguarded the wife from deportation while the registration process was underway and for two weeks afterward.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

India-China disengagement in LAC announced just before PM Modi arrives for BRICS Summit: A message to USA and Canada?

Shraddha Pandey -
With countries like India and China resolving their disputes without leaving any scope for the West to interfere and India asserting its strategic autonomy to bolster ties with West’s bête noire Russia, the US will certainly closely monitor the BRICS Summit even as it may claim not to see the grouping as “geopolitical rivals”.
News Reports

‘If you campaign in Rolls-Royces, you can afford the clean up’: Delhi HC slams DUSU candidates for defacing university campus

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi HC questioned the university and police for not taking action against those responsible for defacement and hooliganism.

What happens when Karwa Chauth fast falls during Ramzan, will that fast be healthy or unhealthy: Can Indian Express explain

BR Ambedkar and the ‘Idea of India’: Why was he against ‘socialist and secular’ being inserted in the preamble of the Indian Constitution?

S Jaishankar speaks on India-Canada diplomatic row over Khalistan appeasement by Trudeau, exposes hypocrisy and double standards of the West

IDF destroys Hezbollah’s money network, bombs Al Qard Al Hassan branches all over Lebanon, reveals bunker location where all gold was stashed

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com