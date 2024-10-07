On Sunday, 6th October, the much-anticipated Indian Air Force air show was held at Marina Beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The show, which was supposed to inspire pride in the nation, ended in chaos and tragedy. At least five people died at the Chennai air show tragedy and 100 others were hospitalised as the local authorities failed to plan properly for the show, leaving the spectators helpless in the scorching heat.

Reportedly, around 10 lakh people reached the venue, much more than anticipated. People started gathering as early as 7 AM while the show was scheduled for 11:30 AM.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A woman seen being evacuated from a huge rush at the Mega Air Show on Marina Beach ahead of the 92nd Indian Air Force Day.



There are reports of attendees fainting, rushed to the hospital due to heavy crowd presence and heat. pic.twitter.com/SgNEhuTnUH — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2024

The official reports suggest that dehydration and exhaustion were the main causes. However, the ground reality is much grimmer. Attendees blamed the DMK government for poor crowd management. They also accused the authorities of a lack of traffic planning and inadequate public transport. The overall failure resulted in a stampede-like situation as thousands attempted to leave the venue simultaneously.

Speaking to the media, a senior police official confirmed that one person died on the beach and four others in nearby areas. All of these deaths occurred due to the overwhelming crowd that gathered to witness the air show. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian had assured the public that there were two health teams and forty ambulances stationed to avert any tragedy during the show. However, the arrangements were inadequate compared to the crowd that showed up.

The DMK government’s “preparedness” crumbled when faced with the massive crowd that Marina Beach could not handle. The dead have been identified as Srinivasan (48), Karthikeyan (34), John Babu (56), and Dinesh.

Journalist Srikkanth pointed out that VIP/VVIP crowd had special treatment during the show which added to the chaos.

#Chennai: Not enough drinking water facilities made available at Marina today for the visitors, say people who visited the IAF air show.



Now, news coming in that two persons died after collapsing while returning home after 🚁 show



As usual, VIP/VVIP crowd had special treatment — Srikkanth (@Srikkanth_07) October 6, 2024

Many journalists have also pointed out how VVIP vehicles and escorts contributed to the jam and traffic nightmare, resulting in choking and preventing smooth movement of the people.

Many people, even some police personnel were seen climbing high walls to escape.

The entire Traffic mess, stampede-like situation on #MarinaBeach road was caused by the entitled IAS-IPS Lords who

(mis)rule #Chennai #TamilNadu



They should've waited in their shelters, taxpayer-funded Innovas at the parking, to let public walk out.. Govt vehicles all along! pic.twitter.com/lUjHHM1lQW — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) October 6, 2024

Opposition hits out at DMK government

Opposition parties have strongly criticised the DMK government over Chennai air show tragedy, with Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai leading the charge. “I was shocked to hear that five people died due to crowding and more than 200 people were injured and admitted to hospital for treatment during the IAF air show at Chennai Marina Beach. The only reason for this is that the DMK government failed to provide basic facilities and adequate transport arrangements,” Annamalai said in a post on X. He added that the government cannot brush it off as an accident. He held the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin directly responsible for the disaster.

இந்திய விமானப்படை சார்பில், சென்னை மெரினா கடற்கரையில் நடைபெற்ற விமான வான் சாகசக நிகழ்ச்சியின்போது, கூட்ட நெரிசலில் சிக்கி 5 பேர் உயிரிழந்தும், 200 க்கும் மேற்பட்டவர்கள் காயமடைந்து மருத்துமனையில் சிகிச்சைக்கு அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டிருப்பதும் அறிந்து மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியடைந்தேன்.… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 6, 2024

AIADMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami echoed similar concerns. “The loss of lives is tragic and speaks volumes about the DMK’s inability to manage such events. The government earlier claimed that all necessary arrangements had been made, but the police force was insufficient, and people were left to suffer,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “This is not just a tragedy, but a state-sponsored disaster. MK Stalin and the DMK government must take responsibility and resign for failing the public.” His sentiment is shared by many across Tamil Nadu, who are now questioning whether the DMK is prioritising public welfare or its own political ambitions.

#WATCH | On the Chennai Air show incident yesterday, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "The tragic death of five people and more than 200 people being hospitalized in the Chennai air show is not a tragedy, it is a state-sponsored murder and disaster for which the DMK government… pic.twitter.com/OK7UL3T2OL — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

DMK downplayed the Chennai air show tragedy

DMK, on the other hand, tried to downplay the incident. Party leader TKS Elangovan said in a statement that such incidents have “also happened at temple festivals”. However, comparing a disaster of this magnitude to a temple festival highlighted the DMK’s insensitivity and lack of accountability.

DMK leader Kanimozhi blamed the crowd for the Chennai air show tragedy and said, “The news of the death of five people is very sad and painful when the public, who witnessed the military flight adventure programme held at Marina Beach in Chennai, suffered from the crowd and the temperature. Unmanageable gatherings should also be avoided,” she wrote in a post on X in Tamil.

சென்னை மெரினா கடற்கரையில் நடைபெற்ற ராணுவ விமான சாகச நிகழ்ச்சியை காணவந்த பொதுமக்கள் கூட்ட நெரிசலால் அவதியுற்றதும், வெப்ப நிலையும் அதிகமாக இருந்த நிலையில் 5 பேர் உயிரிழந்த செய்தி மிகுந்த வருத்தமும் வேதனையும் அளிக்கிறது. சமாளிக்க முடியாத கூட்டங்கள், இனி கூடுவதையும் தவிர்க்க… — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) October 7, 2024

Lakhs of people reached the beach to enjoy the air show. Despite the high turnout, the state response was reactive rather than proactive. Chennai Metro Rail increased the frequency only after the event started. By that time, the damage was already done. Thousands were stranded at congested exit points. There were no shades or proper hydration available at the venue. The scorching sun and overcrowded beach pushed many to the brink of collapse. Later, medical teams stationed at the venue confirmed that most of the victims suffered from heatstroke and dehydration. These were preventable issues if the government had ensured proper facilities beforehand.

The Chennai air show was meant to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The show was aimed to display the might of the Indian Air Force.