Civil Aviation Minister says minors and pranksters are making hoax calls of bombs in flights, there is no larger conspiracy

Stating that such "mischievous and unlawful" actions are a matter of grave concern, the minister strongly condemned "attempts to compromise the safety, security and operational integrity of the aviation section."

In response to the recent spate of hoax bomb threats targeting various flights, including Indian airlines, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that necessary actions were being taken and ruled out any larger conspiracy behind these events.

Ram Mohan Naidu said, “Action is being taken on this. We can’t comment on any kind of a conspiracy but from whatever little bit we know these calls are coming from some minors and pranksters. These are all minor and isolated incidents. There is no kind of conspiracy that we can comment on. From our side, we are going to see what best we can do. We are talking to the airlines, security agencies, within the ministry also. Consultations are going on.”

“I am deeply concerned over the recent disruptive acts targeting Indian airlines, affecting domestic and international operations. Such mischievous and unlawful actions are a matter of grave concern, and I strongly condemn any attempts to compromise the safety, security, and operational integrity of our aviation sector,” read a statement on the MoCA website.

Naidu chaired a high-level committee on Monday, stating that he is monitoring the situation regularly, and the law enforcement agencies are pursuing all the cases actively, the Union Minister said in the letter.

“In response, I chaired a high-level committee on October 14, comprising officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the letter said.

In the letter, Naidu also informed that the Mumbai Police has apprehended a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats to three flights, and added that all others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted.

“I am monitoring the situation regularly, and our law enforcement agencies are pursuing all the cases actively. Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting 3 flights. All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police informed that an FIR has been registered under sections 217 and 351(4) of the BNS, as well as section 3(1)(d) of The Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, in connection with the recent hoax bomb threat concerning Akasa Air flight.

A detailed investigation is currently underway.

Additionally, after coordination with the concerned social media platform, all accounts responsible for spreading these false threats have been suspended to prevent further misuse and ensure public safety, the police added.

Earlier, an Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru from Delhi received a bomb threat on Wednesday, adding to a series of such threats received by multiple airlines in the past two days.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

