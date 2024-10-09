India Post on Wednesday released a commemorative stamp to mark the completion of 25 years of the Mundra Port in Gujarat, the flagship port of the Adani Group. The stamp was unveiled by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on the occasion of World Post Day on 9th October. A press statement issued by Adani Group stated the commemorative stamp “celebrates Mundra Port’s remarkable socio-economic contributions and its transformation into a global maritime powerhouse over the past 25 years.”

The commemorative stamp is titled “25 Years of Progress – Mundra Port” and depicts the development journey of Mundra from an ordinary jetty to a global shipping hub. A total of 60,000 stamps have been printed at the Security Printing Press in Hyderabad. 5000 stamp sheets with 12 stamps in each sheet have been printed. The stamps were designed by India Post in collaboration with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

The stamps will be available for purchase through India Post’s ePortal.

Senior officials of Adani Group and India Post were present at the event in Gandhinagar, including Adani Enterprises Managing Director Mr Rajesh Adani, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Managing Director Mr Karan Adani, Gujarat Circle Chief Postmaster General Mr Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar, HQ Region Postmaster General Mr Krishna Kumar Yadav and others.

In addition to the Mundra Port commemorative stamp, India Post has also introduced a special cover and stamp cancellation process. A copy of the stamp sheet will also be permanently displayed at the National Philatelic Museum in New Delhi.

Group Chairman Gautam Adani thanked CM Bhupendra Patel for releasing the stamp. He tweeted, “Thank you, Hon’ble @CMOGuj Bhupendrabhai Patel, for releasing a commemorative stamp to celebrate 25 years of Mundra Port. Its journey from a tiny jetty in 1998 to one of the world’s leading ports today has not been without its challenges. Mundra Port’s growth symbolises our partnership of trust with Gujarat and its people.”

Talking about the release of the stamp, Adani Ports MD Karan Adani said, “This commemorative stamp represents not just the legacy of Mundra Port but also our partnership of trust with the people of Gujarat and the supportive policies of the state government. Together, we have turned a vast wasteland into India’s largest port, reaffirming our humble commitment to driving economic development and creating opportunities for our people, while supporting India’s ambition to be a leader in global trade.”

Mundra has become a major port on the north coast of the Gulf of Kutch. The port was given permission to start as a captive jetty in 1994 by the Gujarat Maritime Board when the Congress party was in power in the state. Since then, the port has been developed on a Public Private Partnership basis. And since 2001 Mundra Port and Special Economic SEZ (MPSEZ) has been operational.

Only barren and desert-like land was selected for the development of infrastructure projects in Kutch at a time when no one thought of investing in the region. Adani Group utilised the land to construct India’s largest port.

Giving a brief history of the Mundra Port, the statement issued by the Adani Group said that the port originally built on barren mash has rapidly grown into a key commercial hub and a pivotal gateway for India. “The port, managed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, has evolved from a single jetty into a global shipping hub, connecting India to the world while also serving a considerable portion of the nation’s hinterland,” the press release said.

It further added, “Today, Mundra Port has become a significant driver of economic growth for both Gujarat and India. Since 1998, the port has contributed over INR 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer, created more than 7.5 crore man-days of employment and attracted investments exceeding INR 70,000 crore.”

According to the company, Mundra Port now handles nearly 11% of India’s maritime cargo and 33% of the nation’s container traffic.

Adani Ports is now the largest port developer and operator in India which runs 15 ports and terminals across the country, Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra, Vizhinjam in Kerala, Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry.

The company’s ports 27% of the country’s total port volumes.

The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo in Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania.

The statement said that the company’s vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade.