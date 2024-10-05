Amid ongoing Assembly Election voting in Haryana, an incident that took place last month on 3rd September, in Narnaund has sparked outrage on social media. A video of the incident, which went viral recently, in which a woman leader was reportedly harassed on stage. In the video, Congress MP Dipendra Hooda from Rohtak can be seen on stage, with the woman leader standing beside him. A hand from behind reached out and inappropriately touched the woman leader, who appeared visibly uncomfortable and angry.

Congress leader Kumari Selja has confirmed that the incident occurred and demanded strict action against the person involved.

In the viral video, all Congress leaders and workers were seen standing on a stage. The woman leader was beside Dipendra Hooda. As he accepted gifts and greetings from the woman leader, Hooda turned away to speak to another leader. At that moment, a man on stage reached out to touch the woman leader. She noticed the action, which angered her, and she glared at the accused. Another leader standing beside her immediately grabbed the hand coming from behind and moved it away. Despite the intervention, the woman was visibly upset.

Congress MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja, expressed strong condemnation of the incident, calling it deplorable and demanding strict action against the person involved. She also spoke to the harassed woman leader and said, “She [the victim] told me that she was harassed on stage. There can be nothing worse or more condemnable than such an act against a woman. Action must be taken.”

Kumari Selja has previously raised concerns against her own party leaders and workers. During the campaigning for the Haryana elections, Congress leader Jassi Petwad’s supporters allegedly made inappropriate remarks about her. The incident caused a political stir in the state. Selja, upset by the incident, did not participate in campaigning for nearly two weeks. She expressed her concerns to senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Later, Bhupendra Hooda clarified that Selja was like a “sister” and those who spoke ill of her had no place in the Congress party.

Speaking on the matter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala called it “Most shocking” and wrote on X, “A woman congress leader was molested in stage in presence of Deependra Hooda by congress leaders. Confirmed by news reports and even Kumari Selja. If women are not safe in Congress meetings in full public view during the daytime – can they be safe if Congress comes to power? Remember Simi John, Sharda Rathore, Radhika Khera & many women who were abused by men in Congress itself or spoke up about “casting couch” Culture or chamdi- damdi culture in Congress. Where is Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi? No ladki hoon lad Sakti hoon? Will they act on Hooda supprters?