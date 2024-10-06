Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Sunday said that the government has set a deadline of December 15 to provide all the facilities to the devotees participating in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. He also said that the government is using AI tools to ensure safety, focusing on ‘zero plastic usage’ and expanding the area of the fiesta.

Explaining the arrangements and preparations, CM Yogi further said that the government is ensuring that no devotees have to walk for more than 1 km during the festival except for the 6 peak days, which include the festival of Makar Sankranti, Mouni Amawasya, Mahashivratri, Posh Purnima and Maghi Purnima.

CM Yogi emphasised that to facilitate the transport for devotees, the government will provide more than 700 shuttle electric buses.

“We have set a deadline of December 15 to finish all the preparations. We are going to provide all the facilities here. The Kumbh will expand in double area as compared to the Prayagraj Kumbh 2013. Except for all 6 peak days between January 13 to February 26 (Makar Sankranti, Mouni Amawasya, Mahashivratri, Posh Purnima, Maghi Purnima), we will try that no devotee would walk more than one kilometre on all days to take a holy bath. Apart from that, more than 700 shuttle electric buses will be present at the spot to provide services to the devotees,” said CM Yogi while addressing a press conference.

Addressing the major issue of cleanliness, CM Yogi said that it has been ensured that ‘no solid or liquid wastes’ are discharged in either Ganga or Yamuna. Additionally, he highlighted that the sewage will either be discharged or diverted only after the treatment.

CM Yogi asserted, “Although due to the Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj will be seen as grand and divine. We are using the Artificial Intelligence tool for safety measures. We are preparing keeping in mind the target of Zero Plastic Usage. To ensure ‘no discharge of solid or liquid wastes in either Ganga or Yamuna, we are preparing and taking measures. We will either discharge or divert the sewage after cleaning and treatment. We are going to provide all the facilities here. The Kumbh of Prayagraj 2019 had set a standard. We will be successful in establishing a grand and divine Kumbh as a clean, safe and well-organized Kumbh at an even better level… You had a big role in the success of Kumbh in 2019. This time again, with your positive role, you all will have a positive contribution in taking Prayagraj and this grand event to the global stage…”

Recalling the Kumbh Mela of 2019, UP CM said that the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are going on at a war footing and there are no obstacles in the preparations.

He further informed that the state government is working with the different central government departments to fasten the preparations.

“After our meeting with 13 Akharas, Acharyabada and Tirthpurohits for Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 concluded, we did a detailed review of how the work for Mahakumbh is progressing by various departments of the central and state government. 2019 Kumbh Mela was an example that a Kumbh can be safe as well as organised. The team of Uttar Pradesh has experience… Till now under projects worth Rs 5600 crores, we have to make Prayagraj a beautiful place. Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are going on at a war footing. In 2019, the whole world was attracted to the auspiciousness of Prayagraj. About 24 crore people took a holy bath in Sangam… Several political leaders from the world also came to Prayagaj to witness the grand Kumbh mela. To push this, the Uttar Pradesh government along with several central governments including NHAI, AAI, etc, is preparing for the same. There is no obstacle in the preparation of Mahakumbh,” UP CM Yogi said.

Earlier today, CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the logo of Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. He also reviewed the preparations for the mega event and met with saints and performed puja during his visit to Prayagraj.

With the Maha Kumbh Mela all set to take place from January 14 to February 26, 2025, tight security arrangements are being made.

The main bathing festival, known as the “Shahi Snan” (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

UP government has announced to provide subsidies for the transformation of dhabas, restaurants, and hotels on the major routes to offer improved facilities to tourists and devotees attending the festival.

