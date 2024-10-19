A Hindu employee who works at Air India SATS recently took to X, formerly known as X, to share her ordeal about workplace harassment she faced at the hands of PCM Majhabeen Akhtar for sporting a tilak.

Chanchal Tyagi, who works as an assistant at Air India SATS, accused PCM Akhtar of religious discrimination, adding that Muslim employees are permitted to offer namaz several times a day but she was being singled out for something as innocuous as sporting a tilak, something which she has been doing for a long time now.

“I work as an assistant in Air India SATS. I am being harassed by PCM Mahjabeen Akhtar. I am even stopped from applying tilak after praying, while the same Muslim employees are allowed to offer namaz several times while on duty. Why such discrimination?” Tyagi tweeted.

She also revealed that despite taking matters to her seniors and sending an application to the Police Commissioner no action was taken against Akhtar.

“I have tried to talk to higher officials and have also given an application to the Police Commissioner but no result is coming out. Now I am expecting help from you, that is why I am tweeting to you. I hope I will definitely get help from you,” she tweeted along with sharing a copy of her complaint to the police.

Ms Tyagi also shared videos detailing religious discrimination she had to face from Akhtar and the inaction of the police and her seniors in curbing Hinduphobia at the workplace.

Workplace harassment and religious discrimination over sporting a tilak indicate growing Hinduphobia in organisations where Islamists use their authority and position to pressure Hindu employees into abandoning practices that define their faith and religiosity. Rampant Hinduphobia at the workplace could be deeply harmful and can manifest itself in several ways, including hostile attitudes, stereotyping, or discrimination against Hinduism, its beliefs, practices, or individuals who identify as Hindus. It could lead to gradual deracination among Hindus, who may be forced to shun practices and beliefs held sacrosanct in Hinduism, and could create resentment among Hindu employees, vitiating the work environment and thus the overall productivity of the organisation.