On Friday, 4th October, a Hindu farmer and his 3 children were found dead in Pakistan’s Sindh. The bodies of a 32-year-old Hindu farmer, identified as Chaman Kolhi, and his three children were discovered hanging from a tree near Palli Morr in the district of Umerkot, Sindh, Pakistan. The children have been identified as 8-year-old Bhagchand, 6-year-old Hero, and 4-year-old Sohni.

Their bodies were found hanging from a tree alongside their father in a mango farm under the jurisdiction of Bodar Farm police station. The bodies of the man and children were removed from trees and shifted to a local hospital, police said.

As per a report by Dawn, police said in a statement that Chaman was struggling financially and was having tensions with his wife due to a poor yield this season. The initial investigation into the matter suggested that Chaman might have hanged the children before taking his own life. However, a detailed investigation to confirm the circumstances surrounding the deaths is underway.

The tragic incident has highlighted the hardships faced by the Hindu community in Sindh. Hindu activist Shiva Kacchi shared the details of the incident where Hindu farmer and children found dead in Sindh on the social media platform X.

بہت ہی افسوس ناک واقعہ😰

بھوک اور بیروزگاری سے تنگ آ کر ھندو غریب کسان چمن کولھی نے اپنے تین معصوم بیٹون سمیت خودکشی کرلی سندہ کے اندر ھندو برادری مین خودکشی کے واقعات بہت زیادہ بڑھ گئے ہین حکومت اور ادارے خاموش تماشائی بنے ہوئے ہین

غریب لوگ بھوگ اور بیروزگاری کی وجہ سے خودکشیان… pic.twitter.com/DtubxMgSkz — Shiva Kachhi (دراوڙ)🇵🇰 (@FaqirShiva) October 5, 2024

He lamented the government’s inaction and said, “Tired of hunger and unemployment, Chaman Kolhi, a poor Hindu farmer, committed suicide along with his three innocent children. The incidence of suicide among the Hindu community in Sindh has greatly increased. The government and institutions have become silent spectators.”

At the time this report was published, the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and further updates were awaited.