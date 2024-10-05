Saturday, October 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPakistan: Bodies of Hindu farmer and his three children found hanging from a tree...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Bodies of Hindu farmer and his three children found hanging from a tree in Sindh

OpIndia Staff
Hindu farmer and his three children found hanging in Singh pakistan
Hindu farmer and his three children found hanging in Singh pakistan, police suspect suicide due to poverty (Source: Representational image generated by OpIndia using Dall-E)
1

On Friday, 4th October, a Hindu farmer and his 3 children were found dead in Pakistan’s Sindh. The bodies of a 32-year-old Hindu farmer, identified as Chaman Kolhi, and his three children were discovered hanging from a tree near Palli Morr in the district of Umerkot, Sindh, Pakistan. The children have been identified as 8-year-old Bhagchand, 6-year-old Hero, and 4-year-old Sohni.

Their bodies were found hanging from a tree alongside their father in a mango farm under the jurisdiction of Bodar Farm police station. The bodies of the man and children were removed from trees and shifted to a local hospital, police said.

As per a report by Dawn, police said in a statement that Chaman was struggling financially and was having tensions with his wife due to a poor yield this season. The initial investigation into the matter suggested that Chaman might have hanged the children before taking his own life. However, a detailed investigation to confirm the circumstances surrounding the deaths is underway.

The tragic incident has highlighted the hardships faced by the Hindu community in Sindh. Hindu activist Shiva Kacchi shared the details of the incident where Hindu farmer and children found dead in Sindh on the social media platform X.

He lamented the government’s inaction and said, “Tired of hunger and unemployment, Chaman Kolhi, a poor Hindu farmer, committed suicide along with his three innocent children. The incidence of suicide among the Hindu community in Sindh has greatly increased. The government and institutions have become silent spectators.”

At the time this report was published, the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and further updates were awaited.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bulandshahr Gang-Rape and Murder: Allahabad HC commutes death sentence of Israel, Zulfiqar and Dilshad, sentences them to 25 yrs in prison, says not ‘rarest...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Islamists go on a rampage against Mahant Narsinghanand’s remarks in Bulandshahr after Friday Namaz , pelt stones at the police

OpIndia Staff -

UP police arrest 3 Muslims, who entered Dasna Devi temple with fake Aadhar cards bearing Hindu names amid dog-whistling by Zubair against head priest...

OpIndia Staff -

Yasin Malik, who pled guilty to terror funding and convicted of waging war against India, says in court he chose “Gandhian way”

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh Combined Minority Alliance takes out massive rally demanding acceptance of eight-point demand to ensure safety of minorities

ANI -

DoT to launch central system to block spoofed calls, 45 lakh spoof international calls with Indian phone numbers already being blocked by service providers...

OpIndia Staff -

The many faces of resistance: Hindus in West Bengal launch ‘Boycott Bangladesh’ campaign over Islamist onslaught on minorities

Dibakar Dutta -

FIR filed against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati after Islamists targeted him claiming derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad: Here’s what he said

OpIndia Staff -

Big Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Sheikh’s sister Iffat alleges he assaulted her for revealing face of his wife Riddhi turned Ayesha; here’s what...

OpIndia Staff -

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to party MP’s bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com