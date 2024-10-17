Amidst the outrage over Chinese interference in the last two elections and governance, the Trudeau government has resorted to deflection by mindlessly blaming India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar even as there is zero evidence of any Indian involvement. Canada was quick to ask Indian diplomats to leave as India strongly dismissed the “preposterous” allegations levelled against Indian diplomats and recalled the Indian High Commissioner. While the Trudeau government’s sympathy for a Khalistani terrorist may be shocking for some, Canada has a history of backing even Nazis.

Back in 2018, the Trudeau government expelled four Russian diplomats and denied entry to three more after Russia exposed the Nazi connection of the then Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. As Globe and Mail and other Canadian media publications reported that Chrystia Freeland knew for almost two decades that her maternal grandfather was a Nazi collaborator, Freeland accused Russia of spreading ‘disinformation’ and an attempt to ‘destabilise’ Canadian democracy.

“American officials have publicly said, and even Angela Merkel has publicly said, that there were efforts on the Russian side to destabilize Western democracies, and I think it shouldn’t come as a surprise if these same efforts were used against Canada,” Freeland told the media back then.

While Freeland’s office denied that Chomiak ever collaborated with Nazi Germany, however, there is ample evidence proving that the Liberal Party leader’s grandfather was indeed a Nazi collaborator and it was not in any form a ‘Russian propaganda’ even though Trudeau government punished Russian diplomats for the Nazi history of Freeland’s family.

Chrystia Freeland’s grandfather, Mykhailo Chomiak, worked for German military intelligence during the war as the editor of a prominent Ukrainian publication that celebrated Hitler and promoted severe antisemitism. This newspaper was a key tool in spreading Nazi propaganda and also whitewashing the Holocaust. Following the war, Chomiak and his family entered Canada as postwar immigrants to Canada, along with hundreds of other Ukrainian Nazi collaborators and former SS [Schutzstaffel] members. Chomiak landed in Alberta and continued to work for Nazi causes.

Source: Espritedecorps

According to the Ukraine Archival Records held by the Province of Alberta, Chomiak edited the Nazi-affiliated newspaper Krakivski Visti. This newspaper was printed on a press seized from a Jewish owner. Notably, Chrystia Freeland had helped edit a scholarly article titled: “Krakivski visti and the Jews, 1943” by her uncle John Paul Himka in 1996. It is, thus clear that Freeland was long aware of her grandfather’s Nazi history. However, she never cared to reveal it publicly and later dismissed it all as Russian ‘propaganda’ as some media outlets began digging up Chomiak’s life and times as a Nazi collaborator.

A 1941 issue of Krakivski Visti (Source: Internet Archive)

Freeland’s audacity to blame Russia and get Russian diplomats expelled for some allegedly pro-Russia websites publishing articles about Chomiak’s Nazi history based on now-publicly available records is astonishing. The Trudeau government being true to its ‘liberal’ element, sided with the Nazis and expelled Russian diplomats saying that Russia was trying to ‘destabilise’ Canadian democracy, much like how it is accusing Indian diplomats of posing a “threat to Canadian citizens on Canadian soil”, completely disregarding that Nijjar was a Khalistani terrorist whose citizenship remains questionable to this day.

Mykhailo Chomiak, back row on the right, socializing with Nazi officers and Ukrainian colleagues in Krakow, 1943 (Source: TheBreach)

Trudeau government honouring Nazi World War II veteran

In September 2023, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II veteran, without disclosing the fact that Hunka was a member of a SS unit established in 1943 by the Nazis. Notably, SS was the main paramilitary group under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany and was primarily responsible for running Holocaust operations. While in his 2011 blog, Hunka described his days serving as a member of the SS 14th Waffen Grenadier Division as the “happiest days” of his life, Liberal MP Anthony Rota, introduced Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II veteran who fought for “Ukrainian independence” against Russian aggressors, in the Canadian House of Commons. A detailed OpIndia report on the major embarrassment Canada faced for honouring a Nazi troop, the history of the Ukrainian First Division and how Canada benefitted from admitting war criminals can be read here.

From Nazis to Islamists and Khalistanis, Canada has been a safe haven for criminals and terrorists

In addition to siding with the Nazis, Canada has also been a safe haven for Islamic terrorists. Back in the 1990s, Canada housed Algerian terrorist Ahmed Ressam, who later executed the foiled plot to bomb Los Angeles International Airport in late December 1999. Ressam sought political asylum in Canada claiming that a fake terrorism case was brought up against him and was subjected to torture in Algeria. Ressam not only managed to stay in Canada but also went to Afghanistan to complete his terror training, and return to Canada via Pakistan South Korea, and Los Angeles, and plan to blow up the Los Angeles Airport. Fortunately, he was arrested while on his way to execute the bomb blast.

Now, Canada under Justin Trudeau has turned into a safe haven for Khalistani terrorists who directly challenge the territorial integrity of India and want to separate Punjab from India. Not a day goes by when Khalistani separatists not raise anti-India protests, burn Indian flags, and slander the Indian Prime Minister and Indian diplomats with impunity since the Canadian Prime Minister shields the anti-India elements in the garb of protecting their freedom of expression and right to protest. In reality, political gains are the main reason behind the Liberal Party blindly backing Khalistani terrorists even at the cost of destroying ties with an important ally like India.

The latest diplomatic spat with India and Canada can be called the second phase of the absurd but outrageous allegations first levelled against India months after Nijjar’s killing, Justin Trudeau, notorious for mollycoddling Khalistani terrorists and allowing their anti-India and anti-Hindu activities on Canadian soil unchecked for his political gains, accused the Indian government of assassinating the Khalistani terrorist. Historically, Canada has been a Nazi-sympathiser, a safe haven for Islamists and Khalistanis yet the Trudeau government has the audacity to blame the Modi government in India for its own policy of importing terrorists.

Justin Trudeau’s explicit backing of the Khalistani terrorists has driven the India-Canada bilateral to the rock bottom. From allying with pro-Khalistan leader Jagmeet Singh’s NDP to mollycoddling Khalistani extremists, Trudeau has desperately tried to appease his anti-India votebank while also deflecting domestic attention from the NSICOP report exposing how the Liberal Party benefitted from Chinese interference in the last two federal elections in Canada. Governments changed, and Prime Ministers changed, however, Canadian leadership’s support for Nazis, Islamists and Khalistanis at the cost of straining ties with other countries has been a shameless constant.