Jharkhand: Feroze Alam converted 12 women to Islam after marring them, 1 of his 4 current wives exposes him after being thrown out of house, complaint filed

Paulina has filed a police complaint against Feroze, his sisters Shahnaz Khatoon and Nikhat Parveen, as well as Rahnuma Khatoon.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand: 'Feroze Alam forced 12 women to convert their religion', wife exposes husband after thrown out of house, complaint filed
Representative Image
21

A case of religious conversion has come to the fore from Ranchi, the state capital of Jharkhand. A woman has filed a complaint at the police station accusing her husband of religious conversion. The case pertains to Bariatu Sattar Colony in Ranchi.

Paulina Hemrom has accused her husband Feroze Alam of forcing her to convert her religion. The accused is also reported to have been using casteist words and harassing the victim. As per the reports, he has also thrown the woman out of the house.

The victim, while filing the complain,t mentioned that she married her husband Feroze Alam in the year 1992. She stated that she was the second wife and that the accused had promised her love and respect during the marriage but the situation changed post-marriage. Feroze had four wives at home and constantly harassed Paulina.

The victim woman stated that her accused husband had been involved in converting non-Muslim women. She said that Feroze had converted around twelve women. Paulina was also repeatedly pressured to convert her religion. She stated in the complaint that after her son died, she advocated for the rights of her daughter-in-law and grand kids. Feroze and his family members then assaulted Paulina and threw her out of the house. 

Paulina has filed a police complaint against Feroze, his sisters Shahnaz Khatoon and Nikhat Parveen, as well as Rahnuma Khatoon. Paulina stated that she now seeks justice and does not want any other women to suffer in this way.

