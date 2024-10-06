On Saturday, 5th October (local time), pro-Khalistani supporters protested against MP Chandra Arya at an event in Canada. They showed up at the venue of an event organised by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) Canada and protested against Hindu Liberal MP Chandra Arya in Calgary, Canada. Khalistanis protesting against Arya raised slogans such as “Arya is Indian, not Canadian,” “Arya is Modi’s agent,” and “Go back, go back.”

In a video shared by investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan on the social media platform X, Khalistani separatists were seen standing on an Indian flag. There was a poster featuring the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, the Foreign Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval. The poster read, “Enemies of Sikhs. Face of Hindu terror. Wanted.”

In another video shared by Bezirgan, a resident of Inglewood, Calgary, approached the protesters and expressed dissatisfaction with the Khalistani protest in his neighbourhood, saying, “You are scaring people.” He asked the protesters to leave. The protesters asked him if he was with India or Canada, to which the resident replied, “I am for my neighbourhood.” When the resident said they were scaring the people living in the area, the Khalistani separatists claimed the slogans were “peaceful.”

The protest was organised by the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice. In another poster about the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Dr S Jaishankar, PM Modi, and the High Commissioner of India in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, were called “Enemies of Canada.”

Yet another poster called to “Kill Modi Politics.” The poster mentioned the assassination of Nijjar and a so-called plot to kill SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

During Khalistani protest against Chandra Arya at CoHNA event, one of the protestors held a poster which had half the face of PM Modi and half the face of Chandra Arya, with the text, “Face of India’s foreign interference. Mr Chandra Arya, Indo-Canadian Hindu Terrorist.” The man holding the poster had covered his face.

Khalistani protest against Chandra Arya at CoHNA event was not the first time SFJ has targeted Chandra Arya. In July 2024, Pannun asked the MP to leave Canada. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Arya said that our land (Canada) is being polluted by Khalistani extremists abusing our freedoms guaranteed by our Canadian Charter of Rights. Retaliating to the statement, Pannun released a video threatening him to leave Canada and “go back to India”.

He said, “The likes of Arya and his supporters. You have no place in Canada because you are working against Canadian values, you are working against the Charter of Rights and you are promoting the interests of your masters in India. You all must abandon your citizenship and move back to your motherland India. While you and your supporters Chandra Arya are promoting violence against pro-Khalistan Sikhs we the Khalistan Sikhs. The pro-Khalistan Sikhs, have proved for decades that we are loyal to Canada, we are loyal to Canadian values. On 28th July in Calgary, the Khalistan Referendum voting is dedicated to all the Shaheeds of Canada who went back to fight Indian forces in Punjab following Canadian values of fighting injustice and attaining martyrdom. We are dedicating the 28th July Calgary voting to all those Shaheeds. You Chandra Arya, you and your followers have no place in a democratic country like Canada.”

Pannun’s video was reply to Arya’s condemnation of the attack on a Hindu temple. In a post on X, he wrote, “The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalized again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia and other places in Canada are being vandalized with hateful graffiti. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice last year publicly called for Hindus to go back to India. Khalistan supporters publicly celebrated in Brampton and Vancouver the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and brandishing images of deadly weapons. As I have always been saying, Khalistani extremists seems to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence. Again, let me put on record. Hindu-Canadians are legitimately concerned. Like a broken record, I again call on Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu-Canadians.”