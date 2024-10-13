On Saturday (12th October), chaos broke out in Lakheya village in the Garhwa district of Jharkhand after Muslims stopped immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga.

According to reports, Hindu devotees were carrying the idol of the deity through a Muslim-majority colony for visarjan when they were stopped mid-way.

The Hindu worshippers were not allowed to pass through the colony and were then attacked with stones by a Muslim mob. This left many of them injured.

On being informed about the matter, the police reached the scene. Instead of taking stringent action against the attackers, they began pleading with the residents of the Muslim-dominated colony.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the development. In a tweet, he stated that the idol immersion procession was left stranded for 6-7 hours and that the cops were wasting time instead of taking action against the perpetrators.

“The DGP of Jharkhand Police should take immediate cognizance of the matter and take strict action against those who are stopping the immersion and ensure the immersion of the idol of Maa Durga, otherwise, the social harmony of the area may be disturbed,” he BJP leader cautioned.

Reportedly, the police later resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control. A large team was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

Former BJP leader Satyendra Nath Tiwari also reached the scene and reassured the Hindu devotees. In a tweet, he stated, “The idol of Lakheya village will be taken through the same route, even if we have to sacrifice our lives for it, we are ready.”

Tiwari accused incumbent MLA Mithilesh Kumar Thakur of Muslim appeasement.

The aftermath of the incident

A ‘peace meeting’ was thereafter arranged between the Hindu and Muslim sides by Satyendra Nath Tiwari.

A ‘deal’ was brokered wherein Hindus would not use the road passing through the Muslim colony for idol immersion. Similarly, Muslims in Lakheya village would not use roads passing through Hindu majority colonies for Muharram procession.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a written agreement was reached between the two sides. Thereafter, the idol immersion was carried out without any disturbance.

The Superintendent of Police (Garhwa) informed that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against stone pelters. He claimed, “No one can get away by hijacking peace and harmony. Let it be very clear. Garhwa district police brook no such aberration. It acts tough.”