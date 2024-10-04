Friday, October 4, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal jumps from third floor of Mantralaya, lands on safety net

Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar faction MLA Narhari Jhirwal has been opposing the reservation for the Dhangar community from the Scheduled Tribe quota.

ANI
4

Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar faction MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Jhirwal jumped from the roof of Maharashtra’s Mantralaya on Friday and landed on a safety net.

He allegedly jumped from the third floor of the Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra Government in Mumbai.

Jhirwal has been opposing the reservation for the Dhangar community from the Scheduled Tribe quota.

Visuals of the incident shows the MLA along with three other people climbing back inside the building after the safety net blocked their fall from the third floor. Police personnel were also seen in the video footage.

MLAs from the tribal community of Maharashtra protested in the Mantralay on Friday even as a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde began. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers present for the meeting.

Dhangar community in Maharashtra, which have reservations under the OBC category, are agitating in Pandharpur demading Scheduled Tribe reservation, claiming they are the Dhangad community already listed in the Constitution.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

