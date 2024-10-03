The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the decision to confer the status of Classical Language to five Indian languages. The languages included in the list of classical languages are Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali. The decision was taken after proposals for the same were received from the governments of West Bengal, Bihar and Assam.

Accordingly, the Linguistics Experts Committee, under Sahitya Akademi, in a meeting on 25.07.2024, unanimously revised the criteria for selection of classical languages and approved the inclusion of five new languages to the list. Notably, Sahitya Akademi has been appointed as nodal agency for the LEC.

The Classical Languages serve as a custodian of Bharat’s profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community’s historical and cultural milestone, said a press release issued by the union cabinet.

With this, the number of languages in India with classical status has gone up to 11. The languages that were conferred with the status earlier are Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia.

The decision to confer classical status to languages was taken by the union govt in October 2004, and Tamil was declared the first classical language. A Linguistic Experts Committee (LEC) was constituted by the Ministry of Culture under Sahitya Akademi in November 2004 to examine the proposed languages for the status of Classical Language.

The main criteria for declaring a language classical are:

High antiquity of (its) is early texts/recorded history over a period of 1500- 2000 years.

A body of ancient literature/texts, which is considered a heritage by generations of speakers.

Knowledge texts, especially prose texts in addition to poetry, epigraphical and inscriptional evidence.

The Classical Languages and literature could be distinct from its current form or could be discontinuous with later forms of its offshoots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Cabinet Decision to confer Classical Language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages. “Our Government cherishes and celebrates India’s rich history and culture. We have also been unwavering in our commitment to popularising regional languages,” he tweeted.

The prime minister added, “I am extremely glad the Cabinet has decided that Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit will be conferred the status of Classical Languages! Each of them are beautiful languages, highlighting our vibrant diversity. Congratulations to everyone.”

PM Modi also posted separate tweets congratulating each language on getting the classical language status.

He said for Assamese, “I am immensely delighted that Assamese will now get the status of a Classical Language after this was approved by the Union Cabinet. Assamese culture has thrived for centuries, and it has given us a rich literary tradition. May this language continue to become even more popular in the times to come.”

His message for Bengali was, “I am very happy that the great Bengali language has been conferred the status of a Classical Language, especially during the auspicious time of Durga Puja. Bengali literature has inspired countless people for years. I congratulate all the Bengali speakers all over the world on this.”

For Marathi he tweeted, “Marathi is India’s pride. Congratulations on this phenomenal language being accorded the status of a Classical Language. This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation’s history. Marathi has always been a cornerstone of Indian heritage. I am sure with the status of a Classical Language, many more people will be motivated to learn it.”

And finally; his message for Pali and Prakrit was, “Pali and Prakrit are at the root of India’s culture. These are languages of spirituality, wisdom and philosophy. They are also known for their literary traditions. Their recognition as Classical Languages honours their timeless influence on Indian thought, culture and history. I am confident that after the Cabinet decision on recognising them as Classical Languages, more people will be motivated to learn about them. This is indeed a joyous moment!”

He also posted separate tweets in Assamese, Bengali and Marathi congratulating the respective languages. While these three languages are widely used in Assam, West Bengal, Bangladesh and Maharashtra, Pali and Prakrit are no longer used.

“This is a historical decision and this decision goes very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government’s philosophy of taking ride in our culture, taking pride in our heritage and taking pride in all the Indian languages and the rich heritage that we have,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a cabinet briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Implementation strategy and targets:

The Ministry of Education has taken various steps to promote Classical Languages. Three Central Universities were established in 2020 through an Act of Parliament for promotion of Sanskrit language. The Central Institute of Classical Tamil was set up to facilitate the translation of ancient Tamil texts, promote research and offer courses for University students and language scholars of Tamil.

To further enhance the study and preservation of Classical Languages, the Centres for Excellence for studies in Classical Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Odia were established under the auspices of the Central Institute of Indian Languages in Mysuru. In addition to these initiatives, several national and internation awards have been instituted to recognize and encourage achievements in the field of Classical Languages. Benefits extended to Classical Languages by the Ministry of Education include National Awards for Classical Languages, Chairs in Universities, and Centres for promotion of Classical Languages.

Major impact, including employment generation:

The inclusion of languages as Classical Language will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields. Additionally, the preservation, documentation, and digitization of ancient texts of these languages will generate jobs in archiving, translation, publishing, and digital media.

States/districts covered:

The primary states involved are Maharashtra (Marathi), Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh (Pali and Prakrit), West Bengal (Bengali), and Assam (Assamese). The broader cultural and academic impact will extend nationally and internationally.