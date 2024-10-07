On Sunday (6th October), clashes erupted between two factions of ISKCON priests at the Patna ISKCON temple in Bihar. This came after Bhagalpur ISKCON temple president Rakshak Giridhari Das released a video allegedly featuring Patna ISKCON temple president Krishna Kripa Das alias Kanhaiya Singh in a semi-naked state with an unknown girl.

While the temple’s PRO Nand Gopal Das said that the video that was released was seven years old, the clashes over it erupted on Sunday.

Reports say that the Bal Brahmcharis at the Patna ISKCON Temple were being beaten up for no reason and they were also being denied the prasad. Moreover, it is alleged that several other ‘immoral’ activities including embezzlement of money, obscene acts and molestation of female devotees, and beating of brahmacharis were taking place at the temple with the knowledge of the temple’s higher authorities.

In this regard, the ISKCON Bhagalpur temple Brahmacharis complained to ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission (GBC) in Kolkata. In response, the ISKCON Patna authorities called the Bhagalpur ISKCON priests for a meeting in Patna. However, as they reached the temple, the Bhagalpur ISKCON priests were thrashed by bouncers with sticks, allegedly on the orders of the ISKCON Patna administration. Over 12 priests were injured in the clashes. The incident left devotees present at the spot terrified.

While the ISKCON Bhagalpur temple president Rakshak Giridhari Das accused the ISKCON Patna president and the temple administration of wrongdoings, Krishna Kripa Das, president of Patna ISKCON temple, says that Giridhari Das wants his share in the temple authority. He added that despite being transferred to Bhagalpur, Rakshak Giridhari Das was residing in Patna.

Later, when the victims reached Patna Kotwali police station to file a complaint, the police allegedly showed reluctance in registering their complaint. The ISKCON Bhagalpur temple priests accused the local police of being in cahoots with the ISKCON Patna temple administration.

Meanwhile, the Patna ISKCON temple administration has also given a written complaint against the Bal Brahmacharis from Bhagalpur for entering the Patna ISKCON temple premises and assaulting the temple workers.

Speaking about the incident and the main cause behind the clashes, DSP Law and Order Krishna Murari Prasad said that after inspecting the spot late at night, they found out that the conflict has happened due to internal factionalism over the control of the administration of ISKCON temple.

DSP Law and Order Krishna Murari Prasad questioned Rakshak Giridhari Das, President of Bhagalpur ISKCON temple and Krishna Kripa Das, President of Patna ISKCON temple, who had come to the police station to lodge a complaint and plead for justice. Both the parties levelled serious allegations against each other.

On the alleged molestation video involving the Patna ISKCON president Krishna Kripa Das alias Kanhaiya Singh, the DSP said that if any complaint comes up in this regard, then this matter will be investigated.