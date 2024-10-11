Friday, October 11, 2024
Telangana: Extremists vandalise idol of Goddess Durga amid Navratri celebrations, destroy CCTV and throw away Puja items

The extremists first disconnected the electricity lines and then destroyed CCTVs. Following that, they damaged the barricades, and the arm of the idol of the Hindu deity

OpIndia Staff
On Thursday (10th October), the idol of Goddess Durga was found vandalised at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad city of Telangana.

According to reports, the attack on the Hindu Puja mandap occurred during the Devi Sharan Navaratri celebrations in the city. On learning about the incident, cops from Begum Bazar police station reached the scene and conducted an inspection.

The extremists, who are behind the vandalism of the idol, are yet to be identified. A video has now surfaced on social media, showcasing the extent of damage caused to the puja mandap.

It has now emerged that the extremists, who carried out the vandalism, first disconnected the electricity lines and then destroyed CCTVs. Following that, they damaged the barricades, and the arm of the idol of the Hindu deity. The radicals also threw away Puja paraphernalia.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged into the matter and a probe is underway. The development was confirmed by ACP Chandra Shekhar.

To prevent any untoward situation, the police deployed a large contingent of force at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. Hindus in the area are now demanding strong action against the perpetrators.

