On Wednesday, 16th October, the Uttar Pradesh Police in Saharanpur arrested an individual for cheating a Hindu woman and establishing sexual relations with her. The accused identified as Mohammad Ashif posed as a Hindu and introduced himself as Ashish to the woman. He also shot derogatory videos of the woman and threatened to make them viral as he forced her to convert her religion to Islam. The woman on 14th October then filed a police complaint and demanded strict action against the accused.

“On 14th October, a woman submitted an application in the Nakur police station in which she said that she had known a person for 8 to10 months. That person deceived the girl by telling the name of another community and made physical relations with the girl and now that boy is threatening to make the girl’s video viral. In this regard, a case has been registered at Nakur police station. The police got the victim medically examined and recorded her statement. Also, the accused has been taken into custody by the police and he is being questioned,” SP Rural Saharanpur Sagar Jain said.

As per reports, the incident is believed to have happened in the Nakur region of Saharanpur area of Uttar Pradesh. The woman in the complaint mentioned that she came in contact with the accused 8-10 months ago. The accused managed to get the woman’s phone number and began talking to her. He then forced the woman to talk to him following which he gave indications he was in ‘love’ with her. He then forcefully established sexual relations with her.

However, when the woman learned that the accused belonged to another religion she stopped talking to him. She learned that the accused had lied to her saying that he was Ashish and that he belonged to the Hindu religion. Following this the accused threatened the woman to convert her religion. He also threatened the woman saying that he would make her derogatory photos that he had shot, viral, if she failed to comply.

The woman in the complaint said that on 14th October, she was dragged by the accused and one Mohsin into the shop named Malik Computers where the accused persons assaulted her and threatened to convert to Islam. She said that 8 months ago Mohsin, the owner of Malik Computers introduced her to the accused saying that he was a renowned businessman. This is when the victim had gone to the computer shop for some online exam.

It is believed that the accused Ashif then obtained the number of the woman from the computer shop and trapped her into a relationship to further force her to convert to Islam. As per the reports, several women from the Saharanpur area go to Malik computers to take online exams. The phone numbers of the girls are then given to Muslim men by Mohsin to trap them in a relationship leading to conversion.

In the given case, the accused Ashif has been arrested. He is being interrogated by the police. Probe underway.